FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We continue our Remarkable Women series with a true go-getter, Arkansas native Stacy Harper.

Her journey has taken her across the country and inspires people to get more out of life.

“My code of conduct is living in front of everything. That’s my mantra,” founder of Light House Solutions Stacy Harper said.

Harper squeezes everything out of life that she can.

“Stacy is a prime example of what life looks like,” said Lakisha Bradley, Stacy Harper’s sister.

Harper talks a lot about being in front and spends her time helping kids be that way through her nonprofit Light House Solutions.

“We focus on working with kids, teenagers and their families and it’s all about working with the whole family,” Harper said.

Harper has dedicated her life to making sure young people in tough situations make the most of their opportunities. She knows how important that is after growing up in tiny Lewisville, Arkansas, just outside Texarkana, where opportunities are slim.

“I worked in about five different stores in that area, which taught me a lot. It taught me how to adjust. It taught me the foundation of leadership,” Harper said.

Opportunities like attending community events and meeting local influencers.

“She’s done a lot, you know, to help me grow through life, even though she’s the baby sister,” Bradley said.

After finishing school at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Harper found her way to the Washington D.C. area.

“My soul was stretched in Maryland. I mean, you talk about self-discovery,” Harper said.

She got involved with a workforce development organization and after teaching her first class to 65 women, she knew she found her calling.

Her class was called, “Today is That Day.’ She talked about seizing the moment and taking control of your life.

“When I finished teaching, people were crying,” Harper said. “And from there, I was like, I really liked this. I liked that feeling.”

Harper took on a leadership role in the organization but it lost its funding a few years later.

“I said never again will somebody else tell me when to feed my daughter. I’m going to start my own company. And I’m going to take authority,” Harper said.

She started Light House Solutions, which she molded to represent her mantra and she shifted her focus toward helping kids.

“Our job is to be in front of people,” Harper said. “I said, ‘what if I teach a kid? Teach him everything that I know. Then just maybe, I can teach a young self-starter.’”

Harper gives underprivileged kids career readiness training and exposure to community leaders, giving them tools to make the most of their situations. She gets those kids to buy into her motto of living in front of life by finding ways to use their individual passions and skillsets to build success.

“The most disrespectful thing you can do is not show your god-given talent,” Harper said.

After a few years of motivating kids in the D.C. area, she moved her operation to Fayetteville as a single mother.

In mid-2020, Stacy went to the doctor after finding a lump on her breast.

“I had stage two cancer and it had spread to my lymph node area,” Harper said. “And life changed. I was in total shock. Not Stacy.”

Harper has caught COVID twice during her battle with cancer, but she’s still fighting and living in front of everything.

“There are days where I will go in and have chemo and I’ll get right back out and I’m out there jumping around with the kids,” Harper said.

Harper finishes her chemo in late March and is still inspiring people, none more so than her sister.

“She’s a representation of truly living in front of everything with no fear,” Bradley said.