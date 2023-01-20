The deals haven’t stopped yet at Amazon

More and more, it’s proving to be a prudent choice to sign up for Amazon Prime. The deals just keep coming, and becoming a Prime member is the best way to take advantage of everything Amazon has to offer. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a winter coat or a video doorbell; the current sale includes items from a wide range of categories. Here are some of the best deals you can get on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances and beauty and personal care.

Deals on tech

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

If you want to know what’s going on outside your door, this Ring video doorbell can detect motion, turn on a camera and engage two-way talk. The night vision ensures you can see what’s going on at all hours of the day or night. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

This is the all-new Fire HD 8. It has an updated processor for better performance and offers up to 13 hours on a single charge. It also has a durable screen made of aluminosilicate glass and features built-in Alexa for hands-free operation. Sold by Amazon

Anker 575 Docking Station

Modern computers and gadgets no longer have the ports you want. This docking station has over a dozen, including an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an ethernet port and SD/microSD card slots. Sold by Amazon

DaringSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio

During any potential weather emergency, it’s important to stay aware of the forecast. This hand crank emergency radio can help you stay safe, even when there’s no power, Wi-Fi or cell service. Sold by Amazon

Deals on toys

Disney Doorables Mega Village Peek Pack

This adorable award-winning toy comes with 24 Disney Doorables figurines and an unfolding display to give you an entire village of fun. It includes an assortment of characters from over 20 different Disney productions. Sold by Amazon

Holy Stone GPS Drone

Who says toys have to be for kids? This drone has a wide-angle 4K camera, and the GPS-assisted flight ensures smooth operation, no matter the conditions. The two batteries deliver up to 46 minutes of flight time. Sold by Amazon

Magic: The Gathering Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster Box

This box contains 36 Dominaria Remastered MTG Draft Boosters. Included inside are 15 Magic cards, one retro-frame, one rare card, one traditional foil card and more. These reprints cover cards from 27 different MTG sets. Sold by Amazon

Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit

This set is ideal for any kid who’s interested in science. Children ages 8 and up can use the included pieces to build over 300 projects, ranging from a doorbell to electronic games. There are no tools needed, as these circuits just snap together. Sold by Amazon

Deals on fashion

Moerdeng Women’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket

It’s windproof, waterproof and it keeps you warm. If you enjoy outdoor sports or just adventuring in the snow, this ski jacket is a great option. The breathable design helps keep you comfortable, even when you’re active. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

This is a lightweight puffer vest for men. It has a zippered front with a stand-up collar to keep you warm. When you aren’t using it, the vest packs up neatly into a tiny carrying bag for convenience. Sold by Amazon

Fullsoft Buttery Soft Women’s Leggings

These stylish high-rise leggings can be worn with a wide variety of tops to complete your athleisure look. They’re functional, comfortable and fashionable. Sold by Amazon

Zitahli Slim RFID Men’s Bifold Wallet

This slim wallet holds a dozen cards, whether they’re business cards, debit cards, a license or credit cards. It’s made of vegan leather and features RFID secure technology to keep your information safe. Sold by Amazon

Deals on kitchen appliances

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Thermal Programmable Coffee Maker

If you like coffee, this stainless steel programmable model can make 10 cups. It has a push-button feature that lets you select a stronger brew or even delay the brewing time so you can wake up to a fresh cup of coffee. Sold by Amazon

Oster Electric Wine Opener and Foil Cutter Kit

The only frustrating thing about wine is opening the bottle. This cordless, electric bottle opener comes with a foil cutter to remove the seal. It has a comfortable, ergonomic grip and can remove the cork in seconds. Each charge opens approximately 30 bottles. Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Spiralizing Food Processor

Hamilton Beach’s multifunctional unit has four attachments so it can spiralize, chop, shred and puree. The 2.5-inch feed chute is large enough to fit an entire block of cheese. It has a 450-watt motor, two speeds and a pulse feature for power and convenience. Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer

This Instant Pot can perform 11 cooking functions, from air frying to warming food. It can cook at up to 400 degrees and features one-touch operation for convenience. The unit has several safety features, including overheat protection, and it can make meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. Sold by Amazon

Deals on beauty/personal care

Novah Grooming Professional Hair Clippers and Trimmer Kit for Men

If you need a hair trimmer that can do it all, this is a solid choice. It comes with six clipper guards and four trimmer guards that let you do everything from self-grooming to hair art. This model features fast-charge technology and an LCD display, so you always know how much power you’ve got left. Sold by Amazon

Karite Paraffin Wax Machine

With this convenient kit, spa day can be any day you want. The unit features a large opening for your hand, foot or even elbow, and you can set the timer up to 99 minutes. Besides exfoliation, the heat from this wax can increase circulation and help reduce minor aches and pains. Sold by Amazon

Beetles 12 Colors Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

If you love having fancy, attention-getting nails, this comprehensive kit gives you everything you need to wow again and again. Besides tools, polish and nail art, purchase includes a high-power nail dryer so you can cut your curing time in half. Sold by Amazon

Lanvier 1.25-Inch Clipped Curling Iron

This 1.25-inch curling iron has a 9-inch barrel to create relaxed curls. It also has a ceramic coating that delivers even heat that ranges from 300-450 degrees. The automatic shut-off gives you the peace of mind that comes with added safety features. Sold by Amazon

