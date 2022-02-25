Which Brut aftershave is best?

You have many choices when it comes to aftershave, and Brut is one of the oldest and most trusted fragrance brands in the world. Established in the 1960s in Paris, Brut has grown to produce a quality line of products that include balms and deodorants, but its aftershave remains a popular and affordable customer favorite.

There are different fragrances and methods of application for Brut aftershave, but the best is Brut After Shave Original.

What to know before you buy a Brut aftershave

Benefits of aftershave

Shaving can be rough on the skin and pores, especially those with sensitive skin, and aftershave contains antiseptic properties to provide that extra layer of protection. It can keep nicks and cuts clean, and as with cologne, the scent can leave you feeling smooth and fresh throughout the day.

Fragrance types

Brut is known for its distinctive original scent, made to appeal to masculine men, but it has also created these fragrances:

Oceans : This is energizing, with a crisp, clean scent made to keep you feeling cool and refreshed throughout the day. It’s great for all occasions.

Musk : Dark and woody, this is powerful and also has a hint of sophistication. It was made to help create an air of confidence.

Sport style : This athletic fragrance contains aromatic tones to help create a casual feel. It was made for the refined man.

Attraction Totale: A sensual scent made for the confident man to help create electrifying charisma. Woody, it contains a blend of white musk and citrus fruit notes.

Where to apply it

Aftershave was designed to be applied to the face and neck after shaving to help protect the skin. However, if you want the aroma to last, try applying it behind the ears as well. With the spray you can apply to your hair and clothes, which can help it last longer than applying to the skin alone.

What to look for in a quality Brut aftershave

Application methods

Brut products can be applied in a variety of ways. The aftershaves come in splash and spray form, while deodorants are available in spray and roll-on.

Fragrance notes

The scents in the Brut aftershave products are called notes, and they come in these forms:

Top notes : These are light scents that only last for 5 to 10 minutes.

Middle notes: These are slightly stronger, first appearing after 15 minutes and lasting up to an hour.

Bottom notes: These are the heaviest, lasting for several hours.

Storage

After purchasing Brut aftershave, store it in a cool, dry place, which often means keeping it out of the bathroom because it can be warm, humid and damp. Keep it out of direct sunlight because that can unbalance the ingredients. Keep all products in the box until you are ready to use them.

How much you can expect to spend on a Brut aftershave

Brut makes a budget-friendly aftershave that can be found for $10-$15. Prices can vary depending on the size of the bottle and quantity purchased. There are also gift sets and multipacks that can help you cut down on the cost per bottle. This can be a great way to save money once you find a fragrance you like.

Brut aftershave FAQ

What is the difference between Brut’s aftershave and aftershave splash?

A. There is no difference in the fragrance, only the application. Some people feel the spray lasts longer on you, but it also depends on where the scent is applied, because certain materials can hold it longer than the skin. Since the spray is sealed at all times, it has a longer shelf life than the splash.

How can I make the scent last longer?

A. Try to layer the fragrance by using more than one product with the same scent. For example, try using the body wash in the shower and then afterward applying the aftershave behind the neck and ears. If using the spay version, you can also apply it to your hair, which retains the scent longer than the skin.

What are the best Brut aftershaves to buy?

Top Brut aftershave

Brut After Shave Original

What you need to know: Dive into nostalgia with the original Brut aftershave, developed in 1967 to blend the benefits of aftershave with the scent of cologne.

What you’ll love: This aftershave is a flowery yet spicy blend that features citrus top notes with hints of woods. One benefit of this aftershave is that it kills the toxins on your face to keep your skin feeling clean and fresh.

What you should consider: It’s recommended for evening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Brut aftershave for the money

Brut For Men Three-Piece Gift Set

What you need to know: Purchase all your must-haves in the classic Brut scent while saving on overall cost with this set.

What you’ll love: This set includes the time-tested aftershave, soap and deodorant, so you can sport your favorite aroma every time you freshen up, without having to wait until you shave. This set can make a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries and Father’s Day.

What you should consider: In this gift set, the aftershave comes in a spray bottle, not the traditional splash-on bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brut Oceans Aftershave Lotion

What you need to know: This alternative to the classic aftershave offers a fresh and aquatic aromatic scent with the quality you’ve always loved.

What you’ll love: This version offers freshness and intensity but in a lighter scent than the original version. It’s dermatologist tested for all skin types.

What you should consider: The fragrance can lack longevity depending on your skin type and activity level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

