Which computer speaker is best?

Maximizing your computer audio quality requires a proper pair of speakers. Whether you prefer wireless, wired, powered or passive speakers, you can find many options spanning a wide range of budgets, styles and audio qualities. However, choosing a set compatible with your computer or device is crucial to avoid disappointment.

The Audioengine HD3 Wireless Desktop Computer Speakers are aesthetically pleasing and sound excellent.

What to know before you buy computer speakers

What are computer speakers?

Many speakers can be used with computers, but there are a few commonalities among them. They usually are a set of two powered speakers, and they often have a dial or another method of volume control on the front. They also often include either a 3.5-millimeter jack for your computer to plug into or Bluetooth for wireless connections — and sometimes they include both.

Location

Where you plan to put your computer speakers helps determine which work best for you. While larger speakers sometimes offer louder volumes and wider-ranging frequencies, they also take up more space. In addition, if your speakers are wired, you’ll need to ensure that your input cables can reach the device or devices you’ll use them with.

Wired vs. wireless computer speakers

Computer speakers come both wired and wireless. In most cases, wired speakers will feature a 3.5-millimeter input jack or something similar. Wireless speakers typically use Bluetooth to connect to computers, smartphones or other devices. In general, wireless speakers are more expensive.

What to look for in a quality computer speaker

High-quality audio

Most importantly, any set of speakers should feature high-quality audio. You can find a range of audio options at varying price points, but better speakers are usually more expensive. While you can often get the best audio by using passive or powered speakers with an audio receiver or amplifier, these are not always feasible as computer speakers. Still, you can add a subwoofer if you want to up your audio game.

Connectivity

You’ll need to ensure the speakers you choose have the right inputs and outputs for the devices you plan to use them with. Most wired speakers for computers include a 3.5-millimeter jack, though they sometimes also include other inputs such as RCA, audio HDMI or standard speaker cable. It’s also common for computer speakers to feature a front-facing 3.5-millimeter jack that users can plug headphones into.

Other features

Other useful features included on many computer speakers include a volume dial, playback buttons or a subwoofer for added bass. High-end computer speakers may also have remote control, voice command support, smart device connections, and additional equalization and audio tuning.

How much you can expect to spend on computer speakers

Cheap computer speakers can cost as little as $20. Most mid-tier and high-end computer speakers range from $30-$300.

Computer speakers FAQ

Do computer speakers have microphones?

A. Some do, though they aren’t standard. Computer speakers with a microphone can be helpful for using voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

Can computer speakers be used with an audio receiver?

A. In most cases, yes. For computer speakers to be used with an audio receiver, the speakers must include the correct inputs while the receiver must have the proper outputs. In many cases, you’ll find that computer speakers and audio receivers both include a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Tips

New speakers need to be broken in. Most speakers sound best after around 100 hours of use, important to note if they don’t sound quite how you want out of the box.

Control volume on your computer or on the signal coming out of your computer. Some computer speakers let you adjust your computer's volume through its operating system, while others control the amount of amplification applied to the signal after it leaves the computer. Both can be useful, but if you have a preference, check that the model you choose has the volume control style you like.

What are the best computer speakers to buy?

Top computer speakers

Audioengine HD3 Wireless Desktop Computer Speakers

What you need to know: This set of computer speakers delivers top-tier audio quality with a small design that can fit on most desktops.

What you’ll love: These powered speakers have a peak output of 60 watts. They also offer a versatile range of inputs, including Bluetooth, a 3.5-millimeter jack and RCA inputs. You can buy them in black, cherry wood, walnut and white.

What you should consider: They don’t come with a subwoofer, and they’re expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer speakers for the money

Logitech Z625 THX 2.1-Channel Computer Speakers With Subwoofer

What you need to know: These come with a subwoofer to offer a thuddy low-end sound, and two satellite speakers with impressive mids and highs.

What you’ll love: With sound developed by movie-theater audio company THX, these have crisp, clear audio quality. They can be purchased in configurations including analog or optical outputs, or in a bundle with a Bluetooth adapter.

What you should consider: They aren’t wireless unless you buy them with the Bluetooth adapter bundle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Computer Speakers

What you need to know: These produce a clean audio signal using a 3.5-millimeter input jack, and they feature a convenient rotary dial for controlling volume.

What you’ll love: This speaker set is small, great for desks with limited space. You can also connect a second device using an auxiliary 3.5-millimeter input. They’re powered with a DC input that plugs into a standard electrical outlet.

What you should consider: This doesn’t include wireless connectivity options such as Bluetooth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

