Which Cuisinart air fryer is best?

You don’t have to be a whiz in the kitchen to make a great homecooked meal, and the air fryer has made that statement more true. Not only can you cook quality food quickly and in large quantities, but you can cook many types of foods in an air fryer, so it’s much easier to make meals you and your family will love.

Cuisinart is known for making kitchen appliances that are both high-quality and affordable. Its air fryers fall into the same category, and it offers models based on your needs, but the best is the versatile and feature-packed Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven AirFryer.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart air fryer

How does an air fryer work?

Despite the name, an air fryer works more like a convection oven than a deep fryer because it doesn’t fry your food. It cooks your food through the rapid circulation of hot air that you can set to various temperatures, as with a traditional oven.

Unlike other popular brands, Cuisinart air fryers are multifunctional toaster oven combinations that let you broil, bake, toast, grill and air fry.

Benefits of air frying

An air fryer isn’t just another appliance that you’ll stick in the back of the cabinet or give away because you won’t use it. The main reason why air fryers are so popular is because of their versatility. The most common benefits include:

Cooking healthier food: With an air fryer, you can get the same taste and convenience of fried food, but you aren’t cooking with oil, so it’s a much healthier option.

With an air fryer, you can get the same taste and convenience of fried food, but you aren’t cooking with oil, so it’s a much healthier option. Speed: You don’t need to preheat an air fryer, and it can cook popular foods such as chicken, fish, meat and potatoes faster than a conventional oven because of the way it circulates heat.

You don’t need to preheat an air fryer, and it can cook popular foods such as chicken, fish, meat and potatoes faster than a conventional oven because of the way it circulates heat. Ease of use: Simply prep the food, set the timer and you’re done. And when you’re finished eating, air fryers are easy to clean.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart air fryer

Size and cooking capacity

The larger Cuisinart models can cook up to four pounds, toast nine slices of bread, bake a 13-inch pizza and fit a 9- by-13-inch baking pan.

The downside is the bigger models can take up more space, so if you don’t have the room or don’t need to cook large amounts of food, the compact models can serve the same basic functions while taking up less space and costing less.

Display features

Some Cuisinart air fryers have a digital display and controls used to adjust and view the temperature, timer and various settings. Other models use only traditional knobs.

Nonstick interior

All Cuisinart air fryers have a nonstick interior, making them even easier to clean than some traditional air fryers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart air fryer

A Cuisinart air fryer can range from $90-$250. Pricing will vary based on the size and features of each air fryer.

Cuisinart air fryer FAQ

What types of food should not be cooked in an air fryer?

A. It’s best to avoid cooking any battered food because the wet batter will drip. You should also avoid cooking fresh or leafy greens, cheese, raw grains and whole roasts.

Can I put aluminum foil or parchment paper in the air fryer?

A. Yes, you can use both foil and parchment paper, but you should avoid any paper products, such as napkins. They can cause the food to cook unevenly and could catch on fire.

What types of cook pans or bowls can I use in the air fryer?

A. Use only stainless steel products with no attachments or other materials. It’s recommended to use pans or bowls without handles because they will take up extra space.

What’s the best Cuisinart air fryer to buy?

Top Cuisinart air fryer

Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven AirFryer

What you need to know: Loaded with top-notch features, this 1,800-watt full-size air fryer is ideal for cooking for the entire family or guests.

What you’ll love: Capable of warming, toasting and convection and standard broiling and baking, this air fryer can cook almost any type of food. The adjustable thermostat and 60-minute timer with auto-shutoff let you cook up to 4 pounds of food at the ideal temperature.

What you should consider: Based on the photos, some customers assumed the entire product was stainless steel, but only the front is stainless steel and the rest is muted grey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart air fryer for the money

Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

What you need to know: This compact air fryer works perfectly for small kitchens or making complete meals for one or two people.

What you’ll love: It may be small, but it’s mighty and can cook up to 2 1/2 pounds of food at varying times and temperatures. The noise is minimal, and the baskets, baking pan, dip tray and nonstick interior make it easy to clean.

What you should consider: Since the viewing window doesn’t have a light, some customers found it difficult to keep tabs on the cooking progress without pausing the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Digital Convection Toaster Oven AirFryer

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line air fryer comes loaded with additional features, including a low-temperature setting for braising and slow cooking and functions for both proofing and dehydrating.

What you’ll love: Despite all of the extra features, the basic settings still work well and you can make everyday staples, including toast. The large-view windows and interior light are ideal for keeping track of your meal.

What you should consider: This costs more because of the extra features, so it’s only worth the price if you’re going to utilize them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

