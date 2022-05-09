Which Cuisinart food processor is best?

Getting your mise en place ready before you cook is one of the most time-consuming kitchen tasks. Chopping, slicing and shredding endless piles of vegetables and other ingredients can be tedious. Whether you are a beginning home cook or a professional, food processors cut your prep time in half.

Cuisinart is a trusted brand in kitchen appliances. If you need a large-capacity food processor that creates silky purees and uniformly chopped veggies, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart food processor

SIze

Cuisinart food processors are available in a variety of sizes. The size you select depends on the size of your household and the primary task for which you are purchasing the appliance.

Although large options aren’t great for sauce making or smaller batches of dip, these 11 to 13 cup capacity processors can handle anything else you throw at them. Extra-large: For holiday gatherings, doubling recipes, professional cooking and larger groups, look for a food processor with a 14-cup capacity or more. In some cases, food processors at this size will also include a smaller 3 to 4 cup mini processor for sides and sauces.

Power

Larger food processors are generally more powerful and able to handle tougher foods. Food processors are available in 400 to 1200 watts. Mini models are at the lower end of the range, and larger capacity processors have 800 watts of power or more.

Finish

If you are the type of cook who likes your appliances to coordinate, look for Cuisinart food processors that are available in various finishes. Stick with a classic white food processor or expand into funky finishes like rose gold and chrome.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart food processor

Control options

Some Cuisinart processors feature touchpads, and others use dials or buttons. Touchpads are smooth and easier to keep clean, but dials get the job done, too.

Large feed tube

Don’t worry about food getting stuck as you add it to the food processor. Large-capacity feed tubes on all sizes of Cuisinart food processors mean less chopping.

Measurement markings

If prep work is the tedious beginning of creating a gourmet meal, cleaning up is its bitter end. Measurement markings on Cuisinart bowls mean you won’t have to dirty a measuring cup.

Multiple blades and accessories

All Cuisinart food processors come standard with an S-blade, but look for other blades and accessories that include:

An extra S-blade in a different size

in a different size Dough blade for making pastry

for making pastry Spiralizing blade for veggie pasta

for veggie pasta Extra blending pitcher

Extra work bowls in different sizes

Tips for food processing

If you do need to cut your food into chunks before processing, try to get them into uniform sizes.

to cut your food into chunks before processing, try to get them into uniform sizes. Connect the work bowl and blade to the base before adding food.

and blade to the base before adding food. Use a scraper periodically to make sure all food is processed thoroughly.

periodically to make sure all food is processed thoroughly. Use the pulse button to chop food and all other speeds for a smoother texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart food processor

Depending on the size and extra features, expect to spend $30-$200.

Cuisinart food processor FAQ

Can a food processor replace your blender?

A. Although food processors can perform some of the same tasks as a blender, blenders are best for more liquid preparations, such as soups and smoothies. On the other hand, blenders cannot slice or shred food as a food processor can. If you have space, both appliances are useful to have.

What happens if your food processor breaks?

A. Cuisinart is a maker of high-quality appliances, but sometimes accidents happen. All Cuisinart food processors have a warranty that varies depending on the model.

What’s the best Cuisinart food processor to buy?

Top Cuisinart food processor

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

What you need to know: It’s an affordable, powerful food processor that’s great for big households.

What you’ll love: Sharp stainless steel blades make quick work a variety of food processing tasks. The feed tube accommodates large pieces, and the button controls are simple and easy to use. It’s also available in six colors, some of which hold larger or smaller quantities.

What you should consider: It is loud and heavier than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sur la Table

Top Cuisinart food processor for the money

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-Ounce Food-Processors

What you need to know: It is a small but mighty option when space is at a premium, but you need consistent results.

What you’ll love: The auto-reversing smart blade is great for softer food. Many parts are dishwasher safe, and the touchpad controls are easy to operate. It is also available in a slightly larger 4-cup capacity. A spatula and recipe book are also included.

What you should consider: It’s best for small quantities of food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor

What you need to know: This is a midsize option that works well for fine chopping.

What you’ll love: The bowl is marked with measurements, and the feed tube is integrated. In addition to the processing blade, it comes with stainless steel slicing and shredding disks. It is available in two colors and comes with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: Some users reported it is more lightweight than other options, which felt flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

