Which firm mattresses are best?

It might be time to upgrade to a firm mattress if you are struggling to get a good night’s sleep and your holistic sleep aids, sheets and pillows are not working well for you. Firm mattresses are popular because of the amount of structured support that they offer. They won’t significantly shift or collapse like softer mattresses do, and the support is not compromised when you toss and turn. Firm mattresses also evenly distribute your body weight.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress is a top pick for its ultra-premium memory foam, eco-friendly materials and two levels of firmness.

What to know before you buy a firm mattress

Sleep style

Think about your sleep style before purchasing a firm mattress. Firm mattresses usually work best for people who sleep on their stomach since firm mattresses compress significantly less than softer mattresses do, which means that your lower spine won’t be drawn into a pronounced curve.

If you are a restless sleeper and you share a bed with a partner, firm mattresses can help reduce the transmission of movement. And firm mattresses can also help hot sleepers and those that struggle with night sweats since the materials don’t compress with pressure, so there is better airflow between the various layers.

Firmness level

Mattresses are usually identified by their firmness level, and the higher the firmness number, the firmer the mattress. For example, mattresses with numbers 1 to 3 are extra soft to soft, while mattresses with numbers 4 to 6 are medium soft to medium firm and mattresses with numbers 7 to 10 are firm to extra firm.

Construction materials

Firm mattresses are usually composed of multiple layers for comfort and support. The inner layers of the firm mattress might be composed of gel, rubber, memory foam, latex, high-density foam or egg-crate foam. The shell of the mattress is typically made up of a polyester blend or cotton.

What to look for in a quality firm mattress

Trial period

Trial periods are fairly common for firm mattresses since they need to be used over a few weeks or months to figure out if they are worth a bigger investment.

Warranty

A firm mattress is a fairly large investment, which is why most firm mattresses come with a warranty between five and 25 years. Some firm mattresses even come with lifetime warranties.

Delivery

You also need to figure out the logistics of your firm mattress purchase and schedule the delivery with the manufacturer. Some companies even take your old mattress at no charge to you when they deliver your new mattress.

How much you can expect to spend on a firm mattress

You can find plenty of basic firm mattresses for $600-$1,200, while mid-range firm mattresses cost $1,200-$2,200 and high-end mattresses with top-quality comfort, construction and sleep technology cost about $2,500-$4,000.

Firm mattress FAQ

What information will you need for the warranty on your firm mattress?

A. You need proof of purchasing your firm mattress with the original receipt for your warranty. Many manufacturers suggest registering your firm mattress with them to make it quicker and easier to process the warranty claim. You can store your receipt digitally by taking a photo of it with your phone or scanning a copy of it to your computer.

How soon will you be able to tell that your firm mattress is not a good fit for you?

A. Some people can tell whether or not a particular firm mattress is a good fit within a matter of a few nights, but other people like to give themselves some more time to adjust to using the new mattress and test it out until the end of the trial period, which can be up to a few months.

If you are on the fence about the mattress after a few weeks, it’s probably best to reach out to the manufacturer to talk through your concerns and start the process of returning the mattress.

What should you do to protect your firm mattress if you are concerned about incontinence problems and potential stains?

A. Many customers with incontinence issues opt to use incontinence pads, which are typically placed under the sheet and on top of the firm mattress. These incontinence pads can help absorb liquid and moisture so that they don’t transfer over to the mattress.

You can also choose to purchase a waterproof mattress protector. These protectors are often loud and noisy to sleep on, but they are fairly effective at protecting your mattress and preventing stains.

What are the best firm mattresses to buy?

Top firm mattress

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress

What you need to know: This Saatva mattress is the perfect option for those with back pain since the layers provide long-lasting and extra-firm support.

What you’ll love: This popular Saatva mattress offers a 180-day trial period, attentive customer service, breathable organic cotton, four layers that distribute support and a choice of relaxed firm and firm. The mattress also features a Spinal Zone that provides cool support.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this firm mattress is fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top firm mattress for the money

The Puffy Mattress

What you need to know: This well-crafted and firm mattress from Puffy will give you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This affordable Puffy mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, a 101-day trial period, Cooling Cloud technology that keeps you cool throughout the entire night and a unique three-layer system that distributes your weight and gives you exceptional support.

What you should consider: A few customers say that this firm mattress did not relieve their restlessness or pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Worth checking out

GhostBed Flex

What you need to know: This supportive, comfortable and cool mattress from GhostBed offers flexible firmness.

What you’ll love: This firm GhostBed mattress features excellent customer service, fast delivery, a 20 to 25-year warranty, a 101-day trial, individually wrapped coils for reliable support and seven layers, including cooling fiber and gel memory foam for better sleep.

What you should consider: Some customers say there is a break-in period to get used to this firm mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by GhostBed

