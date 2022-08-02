You can grow strawberries in virtually any pot, but strawberry planters make the most of vertical space to produce more fruit in a compact area.

Which strawberry planter is best?

Strawberries are delicious and easy to grow. They produce fruit in their first spring or summer, which is far less of a wait than most other fruits. Strawberry planters take advantage of the fact that strawberry plants don’t have large root balls to grow them vertically, saving space.

You have plenty of planter options, including stacking and hanging versions. If you’re looking for a stacking planter with a large capacity, the Mr. Stacky Five-Tier Strawberry and Herb Garden Planter is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a strawberry planter

Types of planters

You’ll find three main types of strawberry planters: stacking planters, pocket planters and hanging planters.

These planters usually have three to five tiers, with each tier holding three or four plants. Each tier is stacked, so it’s offset from the one below it, giving ample space for each strawberry plant to grow. Pocket: You can find pocket planters that are either cylindrical or urn-shaped. They have protruding pocket-like holes down the sides where you plant your strawberries.

You can find pocket planters that are either cylindrical or urn-shaped. They have protruding pocket-like holes down the sides where you plant your strawberries. Hanging: Hanging planters are suspended rather than sitting on the ground. They’re great for gardeners with small spaces who want to make the most of the area available. You’ll need something sturdy to hang this type of planter from, as they’re heavy when full of soil.

Materials

Consider the common materials used to make strawberry planters and determine which is best for your yard.

Planters made from hard plastic are relatively durable but inexpensive. Most stacking planters are made from hard plastic. Felt: Felt is an extremely inexpensive fabric that’s also lightweight and breathable, allowing more oxygen to plants’ roots. However, felt planters aren’t all that durable over time, so they wear out after a year or two.

What to look for in a quality strawberry planter

Water filtration system

Some stacking planters have a filtration system, so you only need to irrigate the top layer and water filters down to the layers below.

Color

While some people don’t mind what color their planters are, others prefer them to match other garden planters or want decorative options. You can find plastic planters in colors such as green, terracotta, black and beige. Ceramic planters are more decorative and may be patterned or use interesting glazes.

Saucer

Planters with a saucer catch water as it drains. These are great for greenhouses, balconies and decks. Keeping water from leaking out of the bottom of the planter prevents stains and wet spots on the ground.

How much you can expect to spend on a strawberry planter

You can find basic felt strawberry planters for around $10-$15, while versions you can use yearly cost roughly $30-$50.

Strawberry planter FAQ

How often should you water strawberries in planters?

A. Strawberry plants grown in containers need more regular watering than those grown in beds to prevent them from drying out. They like to have moist but not wet soil, so you should water them regularly but not too regularly. You can water them with a garden hose or a large watering can.

Watering frequency depends on various factors, such as ambient temperature and rainfall, but roughly two to four times a week. Once the top inch of soil has dried out, it’s time to give your strawberries a drink.

Do strawberry planters need to be positioned in full sun?

A. Although strawberries will grow in partial sun or even fairly shaded areas, they produce the greatest fruit yield when grown in full sun. Ideally, position your planter in an area that gets direct sunlight for at least eight hours a day. Strawberry plants that get plenty of sunlight give you more fruit and produce tastier fruit.

What’s the best strawberry planter to buy?

Top strawberry planter

Mr. Stacky Five-Tier Strawberry and Herb Garden Planter

What you need to know: This five-tier stackable planter holds 20 strawberry plants.

What you’ll love: You can stack as many of these planters on top of one another as you choose, giving you a huge yield of strawberries while taking up minimal ground space. You can choose from five colors, including terracotta, black and pink.

What you should consider: If you want to stack more than five tiers, you’ll need a stake or similar to keep them from toppling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top strawberry planter for the money

Pri Gardens Hanging Strawberry Planter

What you need to know: With 11 holes, you can get an excellent yield of strawberries from just one planter.

What you’ll love: You get two planters to a pack, letting you grow up to 22 plants. You can hang them to save on ground space. The hanging design makes it challenging to overwater your strawberries since the drainage is excellent.

What you should consider: The felt material isn’t all that rugged, so it’ll probably last for just a year or two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vivosun Vertical Gardening Stackable Planter

What you need to know: It has five tiers with a three-plant capacity per tier so that you can grow up to 15 strawberry plants.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the water filtration system, evenly watering all your plants is easy. You can hang it or place it on the ground. The hard plastic material is weather-resistant and won’t crack in the sun or frost.

What you should consider: It’s slightly unstable unless you put a stake or rod through the center.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

