Which teal rug is best?

Teal is a trending color in interior design right now for its unique properties. Combining the natural and vivacious energies of green with the soothing dignity of blue, teal is the perfect color for a sophisticated and contemporary home. When used strategically, like with a rug, teal can accent your interior with rich pools of contemplation.

Our favorite teal rug is the Jada Handwoven Wool Teal Area Rug. Depending on your decor and your tastes, consider teal rugs of all sizes and designs before choosing one that is right for you.

What to know before you buy a teal rug

Color palettes that work with teal

Teal can be a loud color, so you’ll want to incorporate it into well-balanced decor. The best way to tone it down is by styling it in a palette of three colors evenly spaced on a color wheel, which for teal includes maroons/burgundies and golden ochres.

Depending on the shade of the teal you choose, match it to an appropriate tone of these two colors. Beiges are great for creating a calm background on which teal can work its accenting magic. Burgundy, on the other hand, makes for a rich counterpart to teal. For example, a purplish-red leather sofa would pair nicely with a teal rug.

Pattern vs. solid color

Next, you’ll want to think about what kind of rug you want: patterned or solid? A patterned rug has lots of versatility; it adds other colors or reduces the overall amount of teal in the design so you can tone down the degree to which you’re accenting. Solid teal makes much more of a statement, so you’ll want to introduce other patterns and motifs around it.

Styling a teal rug

Teal goes with just about every interior design scheme. A darker teal can make any classical decor feel contemporary, whereas a lighter teal can brighten a minimalist room. Use a solid teal rug with a boho design scheme to create a rich canvas for a plush king-sized bed overflowing with colorful throw pillows. You could also use a patterned rug as an ornamental focal point in a modern living room.

Size

When styling your teal rug, consider how much of the space you want soaked in a blue-green hue. A large area rug in the living room or bedroom can unify your surroundings. Smaller, accent rugs are best in hallways, beside the bed or on landings.

What to look for in a quality teal rug

Material

Rugs are made in four categories of fibers that determine how easy they are to clean, their durability and their softness:

Soft natural fibers: These are wool, cotton and silk. Wool is the most common, most durable and softest of the three and is perfect for high-traffic rooms. Cotton is the more affordable option and is used for flatweave rugs, However, cotton doesn’t hold up as well. Silk is the most luxurious fiber, but it requires a professional carpet cleaner. It’s best to use silk in rooms that don’t see a lot of foot traffic.

These are wool, cotton and silk. Wool is the most common, most durable and softest of the three and is perfect for high-traffic rooms. Cotton is the more affordable option and is used for flatweave rugs, However, cotton doesn’t hold up as well. Silk is the most luxurious fiber, but it requires a professional carpet cleaner. It’s best to use silk in rooms that don’t see a lot of foot traffic. Coarse natural fibers: Sisal, jute and seagrass are three plant-based fibers with a beige tone. They are heavy-duty and perfect for the outdoors. They are not as soft underfoot, but they are more environmentally friendly.

Sisal, jute and seagrass are three plant-based fibers with a beige tone. They are heavy-duty and perfect for the outdoors. They are not as soft underfoot, but they are more environmentally friendly. Synthetic fibers: Viscose, polyester, nylon and polypropylene rugs are all human-made alternatives that mimic the qualities found in soft natural fibers for mass-produced affordability. For example, viscose is similar to silk. These options are soft and stain-resistant, but they are less durable than natural rugs.

Viscose, polyester, nylon and polypropylene rugs are all human-made alternatives that mimic the qualities found in soft natural fibers for mass-produced affordability. For example, viscose is similar to silk. These options are soft and stain-resistant, but they are less durable than natural rugs. Animal hides: Animal leathers, such as cowhide and sheepskin, make for unique and stylish additions to a modern home. Cowhide rugs are long-lasting and easy to maintain, but sheepskin rugs are much less durable.

Weave

Hand-knotted or woven rugs are the sturdiest but most expensive options. Machine-made rugs are the most common and affordable, but they usually don’t last as long as other weaves. They are made on a power loom that weaves wool or synthetic fibers.

Pile height

Pile height refers to how high off the rugs backing each thread is and how thickly those threads are clumped together. Flatweave rugs, such as kilim or dhurrie, have no pile. Knotted or tufted rugs have a modest pile to create a textured look. Shag rugs have a significant pile that makes them super soft but also much more difficult to clean and prone to shedding. The shorter and thicker the pile, the longer the rug will last.

How much you can expect to spend on a teal rug

How much you spend on a teal rug depends on the size and material. A small rug can cost anywhere between $50-$100, whereas a large area rug can run between $100-$700.

Teal rug FAQ

How do I clean my rug?

A. The cleaning process will depend on the material, so make sure to check your rug’s care instructions. However, most rugs can be cleaned in a similar fashion. Start by vacuuming or beating the rug out on a line to remove the dust. Then, using a small amount of mild dish soap diluted in water, take a scrub brush to your rug to work out any stains. If a stain is particularly stubborn, you can use a stain remover instead of dish soap. Then, take your rug back out on the line or place it on the ground outside, and use a hose or buckets of water to rinse.

What other colors go with teal?

A. Teal might work best with its tertiary colors on the color wheel, but that doesn’t mean they have to be the only colors you use. You can always use the triad within a larger color palette. Additionally, teal can cleverly integrate into blue and green color schemes, or it can be set against its opposite color on the wheel, which is closer to a true red.

What’s the best teal rug to buy?

Top teal rug

Jada Handwoven Wool Teal Area Rug

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with a solid area rug in deep teal.

What you’ll love: This rug pairs beautifully with light beiges, accents of gold and natural woods. Made from hand-woven wool on a power loom, it’s made to stand up to heavy use. You can get this rug in five different sizes, and it has a 0.5-inch pile.

What you should consider: Some users report shedding, which is common in the first few weeks of owning a new rug. Be sure to vacuum consistently (without a beater bar or rotating brush).

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top teal rug for the money

Cox Abstract Teal/Light Gray/Cream Area Rug

What you need to know: This cream and teal rug has a watercolor splash motif that suits minimalist and midcentury modern decor schemes alike.

What you’ll love: Made from polypropylene on a power loom, this synthetic rug comes in a variety of sizes, so you can use it to accent a room or cover an entire floor. It has a low pile of 0.3 inches that is soft underfoot. Use a vacuum without a beater bar to clean once a week.

What you should consider: Due to the chemical manufacturing process, polypropylene rugs should only be placed in adequately ventilated rooms and be kept away from heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Eduardo Oriental Handmade Rug

What you need to know: Decorate your classical or contemporary home with this luxurious, wool teal rug.

What you’ll love: Featuring a delicate golden motif, this is a sophisticated rug for any decor you’re looking to upscale. You can get this rug in multiple sizes and also as a runner.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricier than other rugs at similar sizes. You might also want to buy a compatible rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

