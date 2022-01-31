Which Valentine’s Day gifts are best for people who are hard to shop for?

Valentine’s day is fast approaching, and many people are scrambling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. But what if the gift recipient already has everything they want, or they say that they “don’t need anything”?

Some people are simply difficult to shop for, so you’ll need to get a little creative to find the right gift. For a fast and versatile gift that lets the recipient plan their own getaway, check out the Airbnb Digital Gift Card.

What to know before you buy Valentine’s day gifts for people who are hard to shop for

Interests

The key to buying one of these Valentine’s day gifts is to anticipate the recipient’s needs and think of an item before they do. A great way to do this is to consider their interests. Do they enjoy do-it-yourself arts and crafts? Are they a big fan of wine? Understanding the things they like to do in their downtime can be a great place to start when shopping for a loved one, even if they tend to buy everything for themselves.

For the online shopper

Perhaps the recipient is the type of person who regularly orders things for themselves online, so you never know what they already have. If that’s the case, think about their favorite places to shop. Do these websites sell gift cards? Maybe they buy products online that could be delivered in the form of a subscription service? These companies can send selections of coffee, wine, meals and even clothes right to their doorstep every month.

Thinking outside the gift box

Instead of shopping for products online, many people choose to make their own gifts. Even if you aren’t the most artistically inclined, painting a picture, composing a musical number or writing a poem can produce a one-of-a-kind gift that will make the recipient feel special. You could also invest in a unique experience — such as a professional massage or a picnic — instead of a material object.

What to look for in quality Valentine’s day gifts for people who are hard to shop for

Physical vs. digital

Gift cards are popular, but you’ll need to choose whether you want them sent in a digital or physical form. Digital gift cards, or e-cards, can be sent to the recipient instantly, making them a great choice if you need a last-minute present. On the other hand, opening a physical gift can be a more enjoyable experience than simply clicking on an email. One solution would be to print out information regarding the digital gift card and package it in a decorative box or envelope.

Price

If you’re buying a gift for a person who’s difficult to shop for, you may be tempted to spend more money to make the present feel extra special. Depending on your relationship with the recipient, this could make them feel uncomfortable. Instead, spend more time thinking about a gift that’s meaningful, rather than an expensive one the recipient may not love.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s day gifts for people who are hard to shop for

The price of a Valentine’s day present can vary wildly, depending on the gift and your relationship with the recipient. That being said, records show that Americans typically spend around $50-$150 every year on Valentine’s day gifts.

Valentine’s day gifts for people who are hard to shop for FAQ

Is chocolate a good Valentine’s day gift?

A. A box of chocolate is a classic Valentine’s day present and probably sufficient if you’re in a new relationship or you’re giving a gift to a friend. If you’re in a serious relationship, you may want to combine the chocolate with something more substantial.

Do men get gifts on Valentine’s day?

A. Of course! Valentine’s day is an opportunity to show your loved one just how much they are valued and appreciated, regardless of gender identity.

What are the best Valentine’s day gifts for people who are hard to shop for to buy?

Top Valentine’s day gift for people who are hard to shop for

Airbnb Digital Gift Card

What you need to know: This digital gift card allows the recipient to plan a memorable trip anywhere in the world.

What you’ll love: The card can be filled with any amount between $25-$100, and there are four colorful design options to choose from. The cards never expire and can be redeemed for stays in Airbnbs, guided tours and more.

What you should consider: The card can only be used by United States-based Airbnb account holders, and it lacks a physical component.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s day gift for people who are hard to shop for, for the money

Unique Gift Love Mini Photo Album Handmade Keychain

What you need to know: These miniature keychains are made of real leather and can be filled with photographs.

What you’ll love: The handmade leather keychain can hold up to 14 pictures. Its outside can be engraved with your initials and you can choose among six colors of leather.

What you should consider: Vegans and vegetarians probably won’t like a gift made of leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Winc Wine Delivery Subscription

What you need to know: If the gift recipient enjoys wine, this subscription service delivers bottles right to their doorstep.

What you’ll love: Your loved one can use the Winc gift card to customize their membership experience. The monthly service starts with three bottles per month, and Winc carries all types of wine, from vegan vermentino to cabernet sauvignon.

What you should consider: The subscription is delivered in the form of a digital gift card, so there’s no physical component until the wine shows up.

Where to buy: Sold by Winc

