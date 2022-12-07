Try placing electric hand warmers inside your pockets on extra-cold days to warm up. Pocket-size hand warmers also come in disposable varieties.

Which winter dress is best?

There’s no need to ditch your dresses when temperatures drop. Winter dresses come in many cozy materials that can flatter your figure while keeping you warm.

The best ones are comfortable, with long sleeves and a soft fabric that doesn’t irritate your skin. The VamJump Women’s V-Neck Tie-Waist Sweater Dress is a top pick because it’s versatile, warm and shows off your shape in all the right places.

What to know before you buy a winter dress

What is a winter dress?

Simply put, a winter dress should give you coverage where you need it. That means thicker materials with long sleeves. While the hemline can be long, it doesn’t have to be. You can stay just as comfortable and warm in a short dress when paired with leggings and high-knee boots.

Winter dress silhouettes

You can drape yourself in sweater material and still achieve a perfect shape if you choose a dress with an excellent fit. There are eight winter dress silhouettes for your consideration:

A-Line : This universally flattering cut tapers at the waist and flares at the hem.

: This universally flattering cut tapers at the waist and flares at the hem. Bodycon : This form-fitting dress shows off your figure from top to bottom.

: This form-fitting dress shows off your figure from top to bottom. Mermaid : This fit is tight from the top to the shin, then flares toward the bottom.

: This fit is tight from the top to the shin, then flares toward the bottom. Smock: This is a loose-fitting dress from top to bottom and can be worn as is or belted to create a little more shape.

This is a loose-fitting dress from top to bottom and can be worn as is or belted to create a little more shape. Empire waist : This style is tight at the bustline and gently flares from there.

: This style is tight at the bustline and gently flares from there. Mini dress : This lets you show off your legs with a hemline that rests at your mid-thigh or higher.

: This lets you show off your legs with a hemline that rests at your mid-thigh or higher. Midi dress: This ultra-flattering hemline sits at your shin.

Maxi dress: These dresses can be ultra-warm with a hemline that reaches your ankles.

Accessories that elevate a winter dress

The right accessories can help you add warmth to your winter dress. There are six common ways to complete your winter look:

Boots : Depending on the length of your dress, you can go for ankle, knee-high or thigh-high varieties.

: Depending on the length of your dress, you can go for ankle, knee-high or thigh-high varieties. Legwear : Go with thick tights or leggings, and you can even add a layer of socks on extra frigid days.

: Go with thick tights or leggings, and you can even add a layer of socks on extra frigid days. Neckwear: Scarves come in various shapes and sizes and can compensate for a lower neckline.

Scarves come in various shapes and sizes and can compensate for a lower neckline. Outerwear : Longer jackets are extra helpful when paired with a shorter hemline. However, shorter jackets let you show off your cute winter dress.

: Longer jackets are extra helpful when paired with a shorter hemline. However, shorter jackets let you show off your cute winter dress. Gloves : These come in various materials, and some even have fabrics with haptic response capabilities, so you do not have to remove your gloves to use your phone.

: These come in various materials, and some even have fabrics with haptic response capabilities, so you do not have to remove your gloves to use your phone. Headwear: Knitted caps and earmuffs can perfectly complement your winter dress to keep you warm.

What to look for in a quality winter dress

Versatility

You might be tempted to go for a winter dress with a bunch of memorable details. However, classic high-quality pieces usually get more mileage and last longer, so they cost less per wear and are more sustainable. You can always add fun accessories to cultivate your perfect aesthetic.

Pockets

While not a requirement, pockets can be a practical addition to your winter dress. They add warmth when you forget your gloves and help you carry your essentials when you ditch your bag. Most pockets on dresses are found along the seams at the hips.

Easy care

Easy care instructions are incredibly underrated. Sticking with a winter dress that can be washed at home without needing a dry cleaner cuts your per-wear cost and saves you a post-wear errand.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter dress

Depending on the material, brand and style, you can expect to pay $30-$100. However, a ton of high-quality options are available for around $35-$45.

Winter dress FAQ

How can you address pilling on your sweater dress?

A. Try an electric sweater shaver that can quickly and efficiently remove pilling.

How should you store your winter dress during the spring?

A. Wash your dress and ensure it is completely dry before packing it in an airtight bag and storing it in a box with your other winter items. Make sure to label the box.

Whatâ€™s the best winter dress to buy?

Top winter dress

VamJump Women’s V-Neck Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This sexy, long sweater dress is sure to keep you warm.

What youâ€™ll love: This easy-to-care-for dress shows off your curves in all the right places. It creates a sleek silhouette with a bloused top, a cinched waist and a body-hugging bottom. It also has long sleeves, a mid-length hemline and a low back.

What you should consider: This dress does not come with pockets, which can be a deal breaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter dress for the money

PrettyGarden Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress With Tie Waist

What you need to know: It is an adorable dress with a flattering tie waist.

What youâ€™ll love: This versatile dress can be washed by hand and lets your stay cozy with long sleeves and a high neckline. The blousy top with a tapered waist gives you an hourglass silhouette, and the mid-thigh hemline lets you show off your boots and tights.

What you should consider: Some customers said it runs a little big. Check the sizing chart before you buy it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simple Flavor Women’s Vintage Floral Dress

What you need to know: This elegant three-quarter sleeve dress comes in 26 timeless patterns.

What youâ€™ll love: This A-line dress has a high crew neck and knee-length hemline to keep you warm. It has pockets at the hips, a hidden zipper in the back and easy care instructions.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the fabric on this dress is a bit thinner than they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

