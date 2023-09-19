The Orolay Amazon coat has over 26,000 glowing reviews

Though one could easily shell out hundreds or even thousands for a fancy Canada Goose winter coat or other designer winter coats, why should you? There’s a super popular jacket on Amazon that went viral five years ago and hasn’t lost any steam — and is a fraction of the price of traditional retail for winter coats.

And none of the benefits are sacrificed for the savings. Nearly 27,000 Amazon reviewers swear by the coat’s ability to keep you warm and dry even in frigid temperatures.

How the viral Amazon coat rose to internet fame

Legend has it that the coat first gained popularity on New York City’s Upper East Side, where several wealthy residents were spotted sporting the puffy topper that’s significantly cheaper than the high-end designers one might expect to see them wear. New York Magazine’s shopping website, The Strategist, was the first to document the coat’s popularity in March 2018, and the New York Times later referred to it as part of “the new mom uniform.”

If the coat looks familiar to you, it probably is: It started flooding Instagram feeds following the news coverage and got tons of positive reviews from fashion and lifestyle bloggers. Not to mention all the Amazon reviewers who have hailed the coat for its amazing quality, especially compared to the exceptionally low price point. It became so ubiquitous that it was known simply as “the Amazon coat.”

Why the Orolay Amazon coat is so popular

So, what exactly sets this jacket apart? On its face, this winter coat is nothing particularly extraordinary — but that’s a big part of the appeal.

Its slightly oversized, hooded design is flattering to various body types and isn’t offensive to any particular style preference. It comes in six colors — from classic black and neutral olive green to a bright red and sunny yellow — with or without faux fur lining on the hood. The selections are plenty to accommodate a variety of tastes and merge seamlessly into all kinds of wardrobes.

The warm design extends well past one’s fingertips, offering extra coverage compared to a waist-length coat. It has six large pockets with zipper closures, adding function and style. The shell lining is made from 100% polyester with a density 60% higher than most similar coats on the market. This makes it exceptionally windproof and able to keep you warm even in biting temperatures. Its body is filled with 90% duck down and 10% duck feathers.

Best highly rated winter coats available on Amazon

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you. This viral coat will keep you warm and dry all winter — even though it’s fairly lightweight. It’s lined with faux shearling for added warmth and style, while six extra-large interior and exterior pockets help keep your hands warm and your items secure. It comes in sizes XXS to 5XL.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat

The close but comfortable fitting jacket is fully lined and made from water-resistant polyester taffeta, so you stay warm and dry despite the weather conditions. It’s super lightweight, so it’s easy to pack and store. The topper has over 18,000 positive reviews and is available in an impressive 21 hues in sizes XS to 6X.

Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket

If you plan on hitting the slopes this winter, this polyester waterproof coat (with over 32,000 happy customers) can help make the experience better by keeping you snug but not sweaty. It’s highly wind-resistant, so don’t worry about zooming down the black diamond. It comes in 15 fun colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL.

WenVen Women’s Winter Thicken Puffer Coat

If you love the look of an extra fluffy faux fur-lined hood, you’ll adore this thigh-length topper that is stylish yet warm. It already has 6,000 fans among Amazon shoppers. It’s coated with a transparent film that protects you from snow and drizzles. You can pick from 15 gorgeous color options in sizes S to 4XL.

Bankeng Women Winter Wool Blend Camel Mid-Long Coat

If a puffer jacket isn’t your style, Amazon also has a great selection of wool coats. Among the most highly rated is this double-breasted lapel coat, with nearly 3,000 positive ratings. It comes in 12 stunning colors from a neutral palette and has two large exterior pockets. It’s available in sizes XS through XL.

