Every college student needs a place to stock up on snacks for late-night study sessions and midday pick-me-ups. That’s why the mini fridge is a staple of every college dorm room. Before the first day of a new school year, new college students will pick out a mini fridge for their college home.

When searching through what’s available, you’ll find most mini fridges fall under one of three main categories: mini fridges with a separate freezer door, compact one-door mini fridges and portable mini fridges. Most college students want as much space as possible in their mini fridge to store various items from bottles and cans to quick meals, snacks and leftovers. Be sure to consider how you plan to use your mini fridge to pick out the best one for your dorm room.

Types of mini fridges for college

Mini fridge with freezer

The most spacious mini fridge available offers a typical main compartment with an additional freezer compartment on top. The freezer has its own door, which ensures frozen items stay frozen. It also makes more room in the main fridge to house more items on every shelf. These models generally range in price from $200-$300.

Compact mini fridge

The most common type of mini fridge is the single-compartment model, where all items fit behind one door. These models typically have a small freezer or chiller compartment near the top to store small frozen items. However, these freezer drawers can’t reach the same temperatures as regular freezers since they are within the same area as the main refrigerator. Nevertheless, the easy setup, all-in-one convenience and compact size make these a go-to choice for many college students. Prices can range from $100-$250.

Portable mini fridge for beverages

The smallest mini-fridges available can be toted around because of their small size. You can even plug some of them into 12-volt DC outlets to take with you on the road. These fridges are ideal for storing drinks. If you want to stay hydrated and keep your beverages cold, you can find a portable mini-fridge for anywhere between $40-$200.

Best mini fridge with freezer for college

Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Freezer

This mini fridge offers all the amenities of a regular-size fridge, in a smaller space, of course. It has a separate freezer door, which keeps frozen items colder than other mini fridge models. It also has a seven-level temperature setting and a large crisper drawer inside the main compartment. This fridge can adapt to any space with reversible doors, leveling legs and three different finishes.

Costway 3.2 Cubic Foot 2-Door Compact Refrigerator

Every inch counts when it comes to mini fridges, and this one boasts 3.2 cubic feet of storage inside the main fridge and separate freezer. It has adjustable legs, removable shelves and a crisper drawer. It comes in three different colors to complement any style. Customers are impressed with the value they get for their money.

Galanz 3.1 Cubic Foot Retro Compact Refrigerator with Dual Doors

If you’re looking for style and function, this retro fridge adds an effortless touch of nostalgia to any space. It has an adjustable thermostat and a crisper drawer, as well as multiple small shelves for beverages. In addition, this retro mini fridge comes in five different statement-making colors, including blue, green and red.

Best compact mini fridge for college

hOmeLabs 3.3 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Small Freezer

This single-door mini fridge is on the larger end with 3.3 cubic feet of space. It has three removable shelves with a small chiller section with a drip tray near the top. The door storage can store various jars, bottles, cans and containers, while the main compartment can fit enough food for multiple study sessions. The adjustable thermostat has three settings, and the legs are adjustable to keep the fridge level.

Frigidaire 3.2 Cubic Foot Black Retro Bar Fridge with Side Bottle Opener

This retro mini fridge is throwing it back to another era. Store your drinks and snacks in a mid-century mini fridge and elevate your dorm’s style. The built-in bottle opener makes it easy to crack open a cold soda between classes. Choose from seven flashy finishes to make your mini fridge the dorm favorite.

Magic Chef 3.2 Cubic Foot Black Refrigerator

If you don’t need an extra cold freezer section in your mini fridge, this single-compartment fridge is your best option. Three shelves and a crisper drawer offer more storage space than other models. In addition, customers say it is quiet as long as the legs are level. This is the best customizable option for 3.2 cubic feet of pure refrigeration with a reversible door and adjustable thermostat.

Northair Retro Mini Fridge 1.6 Cu.Ft Small Refrigerator

This mini fridge is a hardy option to last throughout your college career. At 1.6 cubic feet, it’s the perfect size to store cans, bottles and snacks with a chiller compartment at the top. Seven thermostat settings let you pick a specific temperature setting. Users love how reliable and quiet this mini fridge is.

BLACK+DECKER 3.2 Cubic Foot Energy Star Compact Refrigerator with Freezer

For a sleek, contemporary look, consider this BLACK+DECKER mini fridge with three available finishes. A reversible door, leveling legs and adjustable temperature control make this mini fridge practical as well as stylish. The small freezer fits ice packs, frozen dinners and the included ice tray.

Danby Contemporary Classic 1.7 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge in Matte Black

This simple, contemporary mini fridge is a no-fuss option for a compact space. With just 1.7 cubic feet of storage, this fridge makes the most of it with built-in storage for cans and bottles. However, customers note that the dimensions may not be exact, so be sure you have a little extra wiggle room where you plan to plug it in.

Midea 1.6 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Compact Refrigerator

For a small, affordable option, this 1.6 cubic foot mini fridge offers a decent amount of space at a fraction of the cost. The reversible door allows you to use it comfortably in tight spaces. Four different finishes let you choose a look that matches your decor.

Best portable mini fridge for soda

NewAir Compact Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler in Stainless Steel

For a classy and durable mini fridge for soda, this glass-front beverage refrigerator is a great option. It can hold up to 60 12-ounce canned beverages. The glass panel lets you keep tabs on what drinks you have left, so you know when you need to stock up. Customers are happy with the quality and durability of this mini fridge for drinks.

Cooluli Infinity 15 Liter Compact Portable Cooler

This stylish 10-liter mini fridge is so compact, you can take it anywhere, from the dorm room to your next road trip. It offers dual voltage so that you can plug it into an AC wall outlet or a 12-volt outlet in your car. With seven colors and patterns to choose from, this is a unique mini fridge to show off your style on the go.

Uber Appliance 4 Litre Portable Mini Fridge

As the smallest mini fridge on this list, this portable option still offers a lot for anyone who loves an ice-cold drink. This fridge lets you keep up to six canned beverages cold no matter where you are. The dual voltage allows you to plug in at home or on the go with both AC and DC cords. It comes in six combinations of colors and finishes.

