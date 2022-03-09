Which muslin blankets are best?

Muslin blankets are highly popular due to their lightweight, versatile nature and ability to keep you warm and comfortable without causing you to overheat. Traditionally, these blankets were mainly meant for babies and were used for swaddling or receiving. Nowadays, there are also larger options available for older children and adults.

If you’re looking for the best muslin blankets for infants, check out the Meracorallo Muslin Swaddle Blanket.

What to know before you buy a muslin blanket

Properties of muslin

Muslin is a cotton fabric that’s loosely woven using a plain weave technique. It’s known for being highly versatile, breathable, moisture-wicking and stretchy. It’s also durable, meaning anything made from muslin, including blankets, will hold up for a long time. Due to these qualities, muslin blankets are a popular option for babies. But they’re also great for older children and adults who run hot at night or want something lightweight they can use as a layer or to wrap themselves up in.

Types of muslin

There are several main types of muslin, but the most common ones are:

Sheeting muslin: Coarse and thick, sheeting is usually found in sheets, blankets and clothes.

Coarse and thick, sheeting is usually found in sheets, blankets and clothes. Mull muslin: Made from cotton or silk, mull is lightweight and feels luxurious, making for a lovely blanket or other garments.

Made from cotton or silk, mull is lightweight and feels luxurious, making for a lovely blanket or other garments. Swiss muslin: Crisp, lightweight and sheer, this type is best characterized by its raised pattern and is ideal for hot weather evenings.

Crisp, lightweight and sheer, this type is best characterized by its raised pattern and is ideal for hot weather evenings. Gauze muslin: Often found in baby blankets and sheer clothes, gauze muslin has an open weave and is extremely lightweight.

Benefits

Muslin is especially beneficial for swaddling babies because it provides security without restricting movement. It’s also soft enough to be gentle for sensitive skin, and it’s breathable and natural. This, combined with the weave, makes muslin good for anyone who sweats a lot or wants something comfortable to snuggle in.

Blankets made with this fabric typically become even softer after every wash. They also retain their original shape after regular use. All of these features make these blankets perfect for adults and kids, too.

Other uses

Besides blankets, muslin is common in everything from pants and shirts to baby bath towels, washcloths and fabric diapers. Some people also use it as a substitute for cheesecloth or as a backdrop in theater, since it’s flame-resistant and sturdy.

Certification

Most handmade muslin products come with a geographical indication certificate that proves the item is natural, comes from a certain region and is of the highest quality. Organic muslin sometimes also comes with a Global Standard Organic Textile Certification. These certifications aren’t necessary in blankets, but they can speak of the product’s quality.

What to look for in a quality muslin blanket

Size

Muslin blankets come in standard sizes, including:

Preemie : 18 by 24 inches

: 18 by 24 inches Swaddle : 40 by 40 inches or 48 by 48 inches

: 40 by 40 inches or 48 by 48 inches Toddler : 40 by 60 inches

: 40 by 60 inches Twin-sized : 66 by 90 inches

: 66 by 90 inches Full-sized : 80 by 90 inches

: 80 by 90 inches Queen-sized: 90 by 100 inches

There are also throw blankets made from muslin, which vary in size.

Shape

These blankets are usually rectangular or square in shape.

Color

Muslin can be easily dyed nearly any color. Many baby blankets come in a solid color such as white, pink, gray or blue. Other blankets, for any age, can be dyed in floral patterns or fun geometric shapes.

Texture

Typically, muslin blankets are smooth and soft. Those woven from more uniform yarns are the softest option, making them best for children or those with sensitive skin. If you want something a little more textured or coarser, choose one woven from uneven yarns.

How much you can expect to spend on a muslin blanket

Baby blankets made from muslin cost around $17, while larger blankets cost $25-$40.

Muslin blanket FAQ

Is muslin warm enough for winter?

A. Muslin is not generally used in winter, but these blankets do a great job of keeping body heat in without the risk of overheating. This makes them ideal for mild weather or when used indoors.

How do you wash muslin blankets?

A. Wash them in a washing machine just as you would with a regular blanket. For white blankets, use warm or hot water. For colors, wash in cold water. If you’re washing the blanket with other items, put it in a zippered bag to keep it from catching or wrapping around other clothes.

What’s the best muslin blanket to buy?

Top muslin blanket

Meracorallo Muslin Swaddle Blanket

What you need to know: This set of four swaddle blankets is perfect for swaddling infants, burping and as a changing table cover.

What you’ll love: These gender-neutral blankets come in four solid colors. They’re large enough for newborns and toddlers. Plus, the fabric is a combination of cotton and bamboo, so it’s ultra-soft, breathable and gentle on sensitive skin.

What you should consider: They’re versatile and durable, but too small for older children or adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top muslin blanket for the money

Emme Muslin Throw Blanket

What you need to know: Made for any season, this throw blanket comes pre-washed and is lightweight enough for mild or warm weather.

What you’ll love: Using four layers of yarn, this blanket is non-irritating, durable, breathable and absorbent. It’s also large enough for children and adults to use at home or while traveling.

What you should consider: It must be air-dried or put on a tumble dry cycle only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KyraHome Organic Muslin Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This large throw blanket is cozy, comfortable for home use and perfect year-round.

What you’ll love: Available in nine colors, including ivory, red and yellow, it’s pre-washed, uses safe dyes and is certified organic. It’s great for cuddling up in on the couch or as a light layer on a bed.

What you should consider: It’s an odd size and is too small for a twin-sized bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

