Which nursery decor is best?

Very little in life can compete with the excitement of bringing your newborn home. You can’t help but want everything to be perfect, and that includes having the nursery all set up ahead of time.

Once you have the crib, changing station and all the other essentials in order, you can turn your attention to decor. Pictures, prints, mobiles, toys and wall hangings can be found to meet just about any nursery theme, but the best is the No Jo Watercolor Deer Two-Piece Wall Art Set.

What to know before you buy nursery decor

Types of decor

The nursery may hold a special place in your heart, but the items you use to decorate it are similar to those in most other bedrooms, with a few exceptions. They include:

Wall art: Paintings, pictures, prints, plaques and cute framed heartwarming sayings are always popular.

Mobiles: Entertain and sooth your newborn by placing a baby mobile above their crib.

Toys: Your newborn may be too young to play with or appreciate toys, but you can pick up a few items they might enjoy in a year or two as a way to round out the room.

Stuffed animals: These can be great to place in the crib, on a nearby chair, or on a dresser.

Window dressing: If going for a particular theme, the right curtains or window dressing will go far in tying everything in the room together.

Keep it comfortable

It’s one thing to pick a theme and decor that are pleasing to your eye, but what’s most important is that you create a calm, comfortable space for your newborn. Make sure the crib isn’t in direct sunlight during the day, or in the glow of a street light at night.

The right placed mobile or night light can be soothing. However, baby night lights aren’t only for your baby’s benefit — they can also help illuminate a dark room and prevent you from stumbling around if you have to enter in the middle of the night.

What to look for in a quality nursery decor

Safety

It’s easy to get carried away when decorating the nursery, but you never want to compromise your baby’s safety. The most common mistake is hanging items on the wall that could unexpectedly fall into the crib.

Think ahead

It might be hard to imagine now, but your newborn is not going to remain in that crib forever. Babies grow up fast, so you want to make sure you have designed your nursery to accommodate that growth. This applies to both furniture and decor, because you don’t want to find yourself having to replace everything when they become a toddler.

How much you can expect to spend on nursery decor

Nursery decor can vary dramatically in price, from $10-$500, depending on the product and its function. You can find great-quality wall art, blankets, pillows and mobiles for around $50. Larger items, such as cribs, rocking chairs and storage units can cost well over $100.

Nursery decor FAQ

When should I start decorating my nursery?

A. Start about three months before your due date. Since many items need to be ordered and built, you want enough time to get everything ready, especially since you never know if your bundle of joy might arrive earlier than expected.

What are the best colors for nursery decor?

A. Warm, light colors elicit feelings of comfort and happiness, while cool colors offer a calming effect. Bright colors, such as red, stimulate creativity, which can be positive during the day, but doesn’t always create the best atmosphere for sleep. And if your colors are too dark, they can evoke gloom or doom.

Science and psychology can make useful generalizations such as this about what colors evoke certain emotions, but there is no right answer and it comes down to your preference.

What is the best nursery decor to buy?

Top nursery decor

No Jo Watercolor Deer Two-Piece Wall Art Set

What you need to know: You can add a sweet touch of woodland inspiration with this set.

What you’ll love: One piece has a watercolor message that reads, “May there always be love in her eyes and flowers in her hair” and the second is a picture of a baby deer amid a pink and purple design. These are framed in gold metal and come with an easy-to-hang chain. They can be hung together in a cluster, or separately as a statement on the wall.

What you should consider: To avoid any danger to the baby, don’t hang this over or near the crib.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top nursery decor for money

World Of Wall Art Baby Jungle Wall Decor

What you need to know: Inspire your little one’s imagination with an adorable set of baby jungle animals and motivational quotes.

What you’ll love: This colorful, budget-friendly option includes six prints of baby animals with motivational sayings. These prints include both watercolor and hand-drawn art. Each 8-by-10-inch print comes on vibrant, non-toxic glossy paper.

What you should consider: These prints come unframed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jilpak Boho Baby Rainbow Macrame Mobile

What you need to know: This beautifully handcrafted neutral-colored mobile is made of natural materials that make it environmentally friendly.

What you’ll love: Baby mobiles are not only decorations, they can aid in your baby’s development through contrast stimulation and hand-eye control. This mobile is made with a durable wooden frame, cotton and wool macrame, and unfinished wood beads.

What you should consider: Review all measurements to ensure the size meets your needs and expectations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

