Which LED makeup mirror is best?

Tired of makeup mirrors that just aren’t getting the job done? No one wants to spend time and care applying their makeup only to go out and realize the mirror they used wasn’t good enough and their colors aren’t blended well. LED makeup mirrors solve that issue with excellent lighting and magnification, allowing you to clearly see what you’re doing.

If you’re looking for a top LED makeup mirror, take a look at the iHome Hollywood Pro Vanity Mirror With Bluetooth and USB Charger for a high-tech option with some luxurious modern features.

What to know before you buy an LED makeup mirror

Countertop vs. wall-mounted

A countertop mirror is easier to transport to a different location or put away when you’re not using it, but it does take up more space on the vanity when you have it out. A wall-mounted mirror is less portable but takes up no counter space and can be secured at eye level. A wall-mounted mirror might require screws or suction cups, which isn’t always convenient.

Shape

Most LED makeup mirrors are round, square or rectangular. A round mirror frames the face and can help with those finer details, but it isn’t as practical for moving back and taking in the whole picture. Rectangular mirrors generally let you see your face and hair together, though they also take up more space. A square mirror is somewhere in the middle, offering wider coverage than a round mirror but less than a rectangular one.

Magnification levels

An LED makeup mirror can have a little magnification or a lot. The lowest magnification level is usually enlarged to twice that of a regular mirror. The highest it goes is up to 10 times the magnification or more. The most popular level for makeup mirrors is five times the magnification of a standard mirror. Consider your eyesight here, because if you wear glasses, you probably won’t be wearing them as you apply your makeup.

What to look for in a quality LED makeup mirror

Brightness settings

The best LED makeup mirrors have multiple brightness settings. This allows you to adjust the LED light based on the brightness of the room or how closely you want to examine your skin. Some even have different shades of light so you can see how your makeup looks in varied settings.

Two-sided mirror

Usually, one side of the mirror will be magnified while the mirror on the other side is not, but some mirrors are magnified on both sides to different degrees. This is especially useful if you already have a regular bathroom or bedroom mirror and don’t need to use it as a regular mirror.

Adjustable base

When you’re applying your makeup it’s important to be able to adjust the angle or rotate the mirror to suit your needs. You want a mirror that can be moved slightly without much fuss. Most importantly, the mirror should stay firmly in place when you adjust it and not fall or droop while you’re using it.

Bonus features

A great LED mirror boasts fun bonus features. It’s rechargeable so you never have to worry about the lights going out or Bluetooth capable so you can play music while getting ready to go out. Some of these makeup mirrors feature storage bins attached to the base so you can organize your go-to makeup products for easy access.

How much you can expect to spend on an LED makeup mirror

An LED makeup mirror costs $20-$250 depending on the size and number of advanced features like Bluetooth capabilities.

LED makeup mirror FAQ

What is an LED light?

A. LED stands for light-emitting diode. An LED light produces less heat than incandescent lights, making it more energy-efficient. LED lights also last longer and emit light more directionally than incandescent bulbs.

How big is an LED makeup mirror?

A. Most round LED mirrors are about 8 inches tall while rectangular mirrors are about 11 inches tall or wide. Additionally, there are extra-large mirrors that stand taller and wider for maximum coverage.

What’s the best LED makeup mirror to buy?

Top LED makeup mirror

iHome Hollywood Pro Vanity Mirror With Bluetooth And USB Charger

What you need to know: This 12-inch-by-16-inch countertop LED mirror has a removable 10x mini magnifying mirror, Bluetooth speakers and a USB charger.

What you’ll love: The LED lights have several brightness settings and colors. It’s well-made, from the built-in speakers to the attachable mini mirror. The main mirror is of excellent quality.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey if you don’t need the speaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Kohl’s and Staples

Top LED makeup mirror for the money

Funtouch Rechargeable Wall-Mounted Lighted Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: This is a round, two-sided 8-inch LED mirror that mounts directly to the wall and comes with a USB charger.

What you’ll love: It rotates 360 degrees and has an extendible arm so you can get just the right angle. It has a dimmable touch screen, and it’s rechargeable. One mirror has 1x magnification, and the mirror on the other side has 10x magnification.

What you should consider: You must screw the wall mount into the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fancii Large LED Vanity Makeup Mirror With Cosmetic Organizer

What you need to know: This 9-inch-by-6.3-inch countertop LED mirror comes with a makeup organizer, mini magnification mirror and has dual power capabilities.

What you’ll love: The high-quality 1x mirror can be rotated vertically or horizontally and comes with a small 10x magnification mirror that pulls out on the top. The LED lights are dimmable and can automatically shut off after 30 minutes. It can use four AA batteries or a USB cable. The organizer on the base is great for keeping essential makeup nearby.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the longevity that some LED makeup mirrors have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

