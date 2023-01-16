The sales floor at Sephora is called the “stage,” and everywhere else in the store is referred to as “backstage.”

Which popular foundations at Sephora are best?

Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.

When purchasing a foundation at Sephora, consider how many shades it comes in and if the shade will complement your natural undertone. Brand also matters to many consumers, and Sephora carries some of today’s most trusted beauty brands.

What to consider before buying a popular foundation at Sephora

Shade quantity

When purchasing a popular foundation, consider how many shades it comes in. This will tell you if the brand considers all skin types and colors in the production process. A good foundation line has an extensive shade range to complement every skin color and provide even texture. Choose a brand that provides flawless skin care in colors that can assimilate to shade changes throughout the year.

SPF formula

Some foundations are formulated with sunscreen. When offered, it’s indicated by an SPF number on the bottle. These foundations provide the added benefit of protecting skin from the sun’s damaging rays.

Coverage level

Some foundations provide sheer to light coverage, while others offer medium to full coverage. The best one for you depends on the level of coverage you need to conceal imperfections such as blemishes and red spots.

Oil- vs. water-based formulas

Each foundation either has an oil or water base. Oil-based formulas tend to be thicker and creamier, while water-based foundations feel lighter on the skin. Oil-based formulas are also highly moisturizing, making them ideal for dry skin. On the other hand, water-based foundations are best for users with oily skin.

Natural undertone

It’s easy to forget about your undertone when purchasing foundation, especially if it claims to match your skin type. Just because a foundation matches your skin color doesn’t mean it will provide the most seamless makeup look, though. For the makeup to look entirely blended, it needs to also match your undertone.

Your skin’s undertone is the shading it gives off. There can be yellow and red undertones. Good makeup brands include these in their labeling to make searching for a foundation easier.

For example, if you have a red undertone, your skin probably has more of a red tint in its natural state. A foundation that works best when used on those with a warm undertone will provide the best makeup look. This same matching concept applies to those with cool undertones. When people pick a foundation that doesn’t match their undertone, their skin can look dull and grayish.

To tell which skin undertones you have, check the color of your veins. If your veins look green, you have a warmer yellow undertone. If your veins look blue, you have a cooler pink or red undertone. If you have both colors of veins, you have a neutral undertone. For the most flawless makeup look, choose a foundation that labels undertones and aligns with your undertone.

What you can expect to pay for the most popular foundations at Sephora

They cost $40-$65 depending on their size, popularity and skin-perfecting ingredients.

Tips for applying popular foundations sold at Sephora

Before applying a popular foundation at Sephora, check its instructions for best wear. In general, make sure your face is moisturized before applying foundation to let it look smooth and seamless.

Start by applying a few pumps of product to the outside of your hand. Dab this from your hand onto your face with a makeup sponge, a brush or your fingers. Once the foundation is applied to your face and neck, add more depending on how much coverage you want.

Most popular foundations at Sephora FAQ

Why should you choose a hydrating formula?

A. A formula that works to hydrate your skin while covering up blemishes and evening out your skin tone will let the makeup look better and leave the skin soft and moisturized long after you remove it. Foundations with hydrating properties won’t leave the skin dry and will help get rid of undesirable blemishes.

What is a ‘buildable’ formula?

A. A buildable formula can be sheer as well as full-coverage, depending on how much you use and how many times it is layered. For example, if you are looking for a sheer look, a buildable formula will blend in with the skin and appear very light, while adding a few more layers of it will provide full coverage and hide most pores and blemishes.

Most popular foundations at Sephora

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

This foundation is oil-free while featuring ingredients that plump and draw moisture to the skin, making it perfect for all skin types. It provides medium coverage depending on how you choose to build the foundation and does not cause flashback in photos. The formula is vegan and is not tested on animals.

Available at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

This foundation works to dull shine on the face and is best for those with oily or combination skin. It’s long-lasting and provides light coverage depending on how much you prefer to build. It comes in over 50 shades and is formulated with nontoxic ingredients.

Available at Sephora

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

This full-coverage foundation lasts a long time before fading or feathering. It has an extensive shade range and is fragrance-free, making it safe for those with sensitive skin. It’s lightweight and takes your undertone into account, making it easier to find the exact product that works best for your skin.

Available at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

This is lightweight and works to eliminate the look of pores. It comes in 44 shades and has wrinkle-reducing properties, unlike many other foundations. It doesn’t easily fade and can be worn all day without noticeable smudging or wearing.

Available at Sephora

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

This foundation provides a natural glow to the skin in 44 shades. The oil-free formula is lightweight and looks good on every skin type. It goes on as medium coverage but is buildable for a full-coverage look.

Available at Sephora

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

This foundation mostly comes in lighter shades, but it lasts a long time on the skin without dulling or fading. It’s popular for its ability to cover fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles better than many of its competitors. It goes on as full coverage and features fruit extracts to improve the texture of the skin.

Available at Sephora

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation

A long-wearing formula in 30 shades has made this foundation a top seller. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid that moisturizes skin and produces a soft glow. Medium coverage and SPF 27 are also appealing features.

Available at Sephora

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.