Which Clinique foundations are best?

A good foundation won’t just even out and enhance your skin, but it will also help improve it in the long run. Clinique is one of the most popular prestige beauty brands known for its safe ingredients and clinical approach to beauty. They offer a range of foundations specially formulated for your skin type and skin concerns.

For instance, Clinique’s Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 is a liquid foundation developed by dermatologists that instantly perfects the skin with natural-looking coverage and works to reduce the appearance of age spots within four to six weeks. Its mineral formula is kind to your skin and conceals flaws without causing breakouts.

What to know before you buy a Clinique foundation

Foundation type

When shopping for foundation, it’s best to choose a formula based on your skin’s unique needs and the coverage level you want. Clinique offers three kinds of foundation formulations.

Liquid foundations are incredibly versatile and allow for a customized level of coverage. While they are ideal for mature, dry and normal skin, they tend to work well for most skin types.

Powder foundations are easy to apply and offer a more sheer coverage than their liquid counterparts. If you have sensitive, combination, oily or acne-prone skin, powder foundations are an excellent choice.

Tinted moisturizers are lightweight and provide soft coverage while hydrating the skin and leaving a radiant glow. They’re great for dry, sensitive and normal skin.

Finish

Clinique foundations come in several finishes. You can opt for a finish based on your skin type.

Matte foundations give you a smooth and shine-free finish. They are more long-lasting and are great for anyone with oily or combination skin.

Dewy foundations use humectants and natural oils to reflect light and create a healthy glow. They also keep the skin looking fresh and youthful. Try a dewy formula if you have dry or mature skin.

Satin foundations sit right in between matte and dewy. They give you a flawless base that looks more natural and works well for all skin types.

What to look for in a quality Clinique foundation

Shade range

Finding the perfect foundation shade to match your skin is no easy task. You want one that essentially disappears into your skin. Most Clinique foundations are available in at least 12 shades, but some formulas have as many as 50 shades. Clinique’s online shade finder has made it easy to find the right shade of foundation for your skin tone.

Soothing ingredients

Clinique’s foundations are free of harsh ingredients, fragrances and other irritants. Most formulas contain skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, grapefruit peel extract, birch bark extract, vitamin C, vitamin E and salicylic acid.

Oil-free

If you have sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin, an oil-free foundation can benefit you. Clinique has oil-free formulas that minimize shine, won’t clog pores and stay put all day. Some even help soothe redness, treat existing acne and prevent future breakouts.

SPF

Most Clinique foundations have built-in SPF to protect your skin from sun damage. Some formulas come with broad-spectrum SPF 15 or SPF 30, giving you an extra layer of defense against UV rays.

Wear time

Clinique’s foundations offer long-lasting wear for up to 8-12 hours. Some oil-free formulas can even stay put for almost 24 hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a Clinique foundation

Clinique foundations cost $31-$42. They vary in price based on their formulations, ingredients, sizes and coverage levels.

Clinique foundation FAQ

How can I make my Clinique foundation last longer?

A. The best way to make your foundation last longer is to always prep and prime your skin before going in with a foundation. A good face primer is key to ensuring that your makeup looks flawless and lasts throughout the day.

Is Clinique cruelty-free?

A. No, Clinique is not a cruelty-free brand. It sells its products in markets where animal testing is required by law.

What’s the best Clinique foundation to buy?

Top Clinique foundation

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15

What you need to know: This bestselling foundation offers sheer to medium coverage and blends into the skin with ease.

What you’ll love: It contains vitamin C to help brighten the skin and visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots. A little goes a long way. It never feels heavy on the skin. It stays true to color and does not oxidize on the skin. It’s sweat and humidity-resistant ​​and works well for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some users found that its semi-matte finish may tend to look a bit flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Top Clinique foundation for the money

Clinique Superbalanced Makeup

What you need to know: This is an oil-free foundation that delivers moisture and absorbs oil where needed to give your skin a naturally flawless look.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to apply and blends well. It feels extremely light on the skin and is long-wearing. It has buildable coverage from light to medium and never feels cakey. It’s ideal for combination skin.

What you should consider: The bottle has no pump dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup

What you need to know: Designed specifically for acne-prone skin, this liquid foundation helps cover and treat acne.

What you’ll love: It contains salicylic acid to control excess oil and reduce clogged pores for a clearer complexion. It applies smoothly and blends easily. Its color-correcting formula aims to even out uneven skin tone and neutralize redness. It has an airy texture that feels natural and fresh.

What you should consider: This formula comes in a limited range of shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Esha Saxena writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.