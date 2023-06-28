Combatting summer-induced hair frizz is possible

There’s so much to love about summer: pool days, beach trips and outdoor dining. But all of these, especially in summer’s humidity, can undo your hair styling efforts and leave you with extra frizz. If you’re sweating from the heat, that’ll add extra stress to your tresses.

If your hair gets finicky in the humidity, try adjusting your hair care routine with products specifically designed to combat the effects of added moisture in the air. We’ve culled the best anti-humidity hair products and tips to keep your strands protected and looking their best throughout the summer.

Shop this article: Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

How humidity affects your hair

To understand how and why humidity impacts the position of your hair, you need to examine the situation from a microscopic level.

Hair is held together by two types of bonds. Disulfide bonds are strong and only broken and reformed by permanent curling and straightening treatments. However, hydrogen bonds are weaker and are broken by water.

Since humidity is moisture in the air, it will break the hydrogen bonds in hair, causing the hair to swell a bit and become wavy or frizzy when it dries in its new shape.

Tips for selecting humidity-resistant hair products

If the humidity tends to wreak havoc on your carefully styled tresses, you may want to adjust the products and tools you rely on in the summer months. If you decide to blow dry your hair, try using an ionic hair dryer, which can help calm frizz, and don’t forget to use a blow dry spray. A quick-styling one-step hair styler can help seal the hair cuticle before it gets impacted by humidity.

If your hair is curly, try a heat and humidity-controlling hair gel, which can keep curls tight and bouncy. Straighter hair may benefit from an anti-humidity spray to help combat frizz and keep strands smooth. For hair that tends to get frizzy, a nourishing hair oil can also help calm strands.

Styling creams are great for keeping stray hairs in place. If you’re looking for a product with longer-lasting effects, consider a calming and conditioning hair mask, which is intensely nourishing and taming.

Best hair products to use in humid conditions

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

Ouidad’s gel holds curls in humid climates without an unpleasant feel or scent. It contains a silk protein that locks in moisture, and a little bit goes a long way to keep curls bouncy without being stiff or crunchy.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold 2,000-Watt Ionic Hair Dryer

Boasting 2,000 watts of power and multiple speed and heat settings, this ionic hair dryer promises styling versatility. Additional functions include a booster button, ionizer switch and cool shot button to set your style.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

This silky formula ensures a smooth blowout without drying out hair. Your blowout will stay soft and bouncy throughout the day, even in humid conditions.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Multiple attachments make it easier to dry and style simultaneously, and there’s an air-speed setting to help control frizz. Thanks to Dyson’s quick-drying technology, the hair cuticle gets sealed before the humidity can affect it as much, therefore, your style will hold up longer, even on moist days.

Sold by Dyson and Sephora

Cream of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges Extra Hold Hair Gel

This argan oil-based edge control product was created for long-lasting hold. It’s great for braids, twists, locs and eliminating flyaways. It’s lightweight with a nice shine and pleasant scent.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish

If you want a flexible but strong hold, this hairspray is a solid pick that also adds shine and softness thanks to argan oil. It smooths frizz and repels humidity.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Damaged or dry hair can benefit from this vitamin B and algae-packed hair mask. It moisturizes, deep conditions and keeps frizz to a minimum.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Dermstore

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

Even in 97% humidity, this argan oil-based serum penetrates dehydrated locks with its de-frizzing abilities. It goes on like oil with gel tendencies.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

John Frieda Frizz Ease Nourishing Oil Elixir

A little goes a long way with this light-as-air oil — just a dab brings frizz-free and nicely perfumed strands to curly and straight hair. It makes both fine and coarse hair soft and silky, regardless of humidity.

Sold by Amazon

Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray

This heat-activated spray protects against frizz-inducing humidity for over 24 hours. It uses hydrolyzed keratin to repair and restore moisture, elasticity, luster and smoothness.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.