Which Carmex lip balm is best?

Having dry or chapped lips is annoying at best and painful at worst. Unfortunately, for many people, chapped lips are a part of life, especially during dry winters or for those with sensitive skin.

Luckily, with Carmex lip balms such as Carmex Classic Medicated Lip Balm, excessive dryness is a thing of the past.

What to know before you buy Carmex lip balm

Purpose

The main purpose of any lip balm is to provide protection to the lips. As a trusted brand established in the 1930s, Carmex has perfected the formula to add moisture and hydration to prevent dry or cracked lips.

Similar to how most face moisturizers work, lip balm does this by locking in hydration and creating a thin layer of protection from the elements such as cold or dry weather. Every lip balm Carmex creates has a specific purpose or benefit.

For example, the classic formula is meant for daily use and can prevent irritation caused by the skin drying out. The Comfort Care line, meanwhile, leaves a silky-smooth feeling and emphasizes comfort when wearing it.

Along with general protection against chapped lips, certain lines of lip balm offer some SPF protection. This drastically reduces the risk of sunburns or cracking when out in the sun or at the beach. These also tend to be water-resistant, meaning they’ll last longer, even when exposed to moisture.

Some medicated lip balms have antioxidant properties that can help reverse the signs of age-related damage and keep the lips looking and feeling soft and supple.

Ingredients

Carmex organizes its lip balms into three main categories:

Natural

Comfort and relief

Moisture and hydration

Each category has distinct ingredients and formulas meant to ensure the balm provides the most benefit to the user. However, many of the ingredients found in one category are also present in the others.

Common natural ingredients include beeswax, cocoa butter, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, meadowfoam and safflower seed oil, avocado, caprylic/capric triglyceride and vitamin E.

The ingredients intended for general relief and hydration include camphor, phenol, menthol, salicylic acid and benzocaine.

The ingredients for moisture and overall protection include cetyl esters, white petrolatum, lanolin, octyl methoxycinnamate and benzophenone-3.

Potential allergies and side effects

Some people experience an allergic reaction when using certain lip balms due to their formula. Side effects are usually mild and include stinging, redness or irritation. More severe side effects include swelling around the area and hives. If you experience any of these, stop using the lip balm immediately.

While Carmex lip balms are generally considered safe, a few ingredients are more likely to cause unwanted side effects than others. For example, benzophenone-3 provides protection from the sun but can lead to contact dermatitis. Menthol, which leaves a cool, tingling sensation when used, could cause swelling or stinging.

If you have a known allergy, check the ingredients before purchase.

What to look for in a quality Carmex lip balm

Form

There are two main types of Carmex lip balms. First, there’s the classic stick that comes with a base you can rotate and a removable cap for easy application. The other main type is one that comes in a small jar. With this, you need to use a finger and put it on your lips. There are also squeeze tubes, which work similarly to sticks.

Pack and size

You can get individual lip balms or you can get a multi-pack. Multi-packs usually have three identical balm sticks, tubes or jars. Although they usually come from the same line, they might come in different flavors.

The classic lip balm stick is 0.15 ounces, while the tube is 0.35 ounces. The jar is 0.25 ounces.

Flavor

Carmex boasts a large collection of flavors in their lip balms. Besides the original, there’s also watermelon, strawberry, cherry, peach mango, wild berry and wintergreen mint. If you’re looking for something more adventurous, there’s also a sweet line that includes cupcake batter.

How much you can expect to spend on a Carmex lip balm

An individual lip balm or container costs around $4-$6. A pack typically costs $8-$16. Medicated ones or those with extra protection usually cost more than general-use ones.

Carmex lip balm FAQ

What causes dry lips?

A. Cold weather, constant exposure to sunlight, wind and dry air are the biggest reasons why people have chapped lips. Other things that cause dry or chapped lips are frequent licking or eating spicy foods. Another less common reason is a vitamin deficiency or low thyroid function.

Can lip balm cause dry lips?

A. Some lip balms contain ingredients such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid that are meant to hydrate but could actually lead to dryness. Choose one that uses only natural ingredients and use it as intended to prevent this issue.

What’s the best Carmex lip balm to buy?

Top Carmex lip balm

Carmex Medicated Classic Lip Balm

What you need to know: This balm comes in a 0.25-ounce jar and uses a special formula that soothes and heals chapped or cracking lips.

What you’ll love: It’s available on its own and in packs of up to 12 lip balm containers. The triple force formula includes cocoa butter and is designed to help combat dryness cause by the climate. Since it comes in a container, it’s also preferable for those who like to apply their balm with a finger over a stick or tube.

What you should consider: It doesn’t taste great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Carmex lip balm for the money

Carmex Medicated Lip Balm Sticks

What you need to know: This classic lip balm comes in a stick form and is easy to carry with you and apply as needed.

What you’ll love: It uses a medicated formula that provides and maintains moisture for the lips. It features an SPF 15 rating for sun protection, making it great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. The formula has a cooling effect upon application.

What you should consider: It requires regular reapplication.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Tubes

What you need to know: This variety pack comes with three, six or nine tubes and features different flavors that make caring for your lips easy and fun.

What you’ll love: Each tube is 0.35 ounces. The packs have different flavors, including strawberry, wintergreen and fresh cherry. This lip balm is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and has an SPF rating of 15.

What you should consider: The texture for the wintergreen balm is gritty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.