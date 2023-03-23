Which Thermos Funtainer is best?

Every decision we make regarding our children can have huge consequences, no matter how seemingly inconsequential. What is undoubtedly an important decision is the food and beverages we give them. Thermos Funtainers are designed to be easy for kids to use, so you only have to worry about what to fill them with.

The best model is the Thermos Funtainer Bottle. It has a helpful carrying handle and an easy-open button that exposes a straw without opening up the container. It’s also leakproof when sealed and dishwasher-safe.

What to know before you buy a Thermos Funtainer

Thermos Funtainer types

There are two types of Thermos Funtainer.

Bottle: These Funtainers are designed for liquids only, and most Funtainers are meant strictly for cold drinks. If you want to send hot chocolate with your child, double-check that the bottle is capable of it. They are tall and thin to mimic the average bottle.

Size

Bottle and jar Thermos Funtainers have different size ranges.

Bottle Funtainers come in 12- or 16-ounce sizes.

Bundle

Some Thermos Funtainers come in bundles, such as a bottle and a jar or multiple bottles or jars. Before you buy one of these bundles, double-check that you’re getting at least a slight discount. Otherwise, you have more options when buying everything separately.

Design

Thermos Funtainers come in a large range of designs, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one your kid will love. You can even have them shop with you and pick their own as a great bonding activity.

What to look for in a quality Thermos Funtainer

Utensil

Most jar Funtainers include a foldable spoon, which is stored in the lid. This eliminates the need to pack extra silverware — just make sure your child is dexterous enough to use the spoon.

Leakproof

As Funtainers are designed for kids, many are leakproof. This typically comes with a caveat, such as only being leakproof when fully closed, but it’s still a feature to prioritize.

Handle

Some bottle Funtainers come with an easy-carry handle. These handles can be useful if your child’s backpack or lunchbox doesn’t have much space or if they’re only bringing the bottle for a short trip.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thermos Funtainer

They typically cost $15-$25 depending on the size, type and design. Smaller sizes, jars and plain-color Funtainers skew lower on the price range, while larger sizes, bottles and limited designs tend to cost more.

Thermos Funtainer FAQ

How long will food and drink stay safe inside a Thermos Funtainer?

A. That depends on a variety of factors, including what’s in it and how full it is. Cold foods tend to stay safer longer than hot foods with average lengths being seven hours for cold safety and five hours for hot safety.

To be more exact, foods need to stay colder than 40 degrees or hotter than 140 degrees to stay safe. Being slightly outside this range for up to an hour or two should be fine as well.

How do I wash a Thermos Funtainer?

A. As Funtainers are meant for kids, they’re typically dishwasher-safe to make cleaning easy for the parents. However, not all are dishwasher-safe, and even those that are won’t necessarily be cleaned better in the dishwasher than by hand.

If you clean by hand, just soak everything in hot soapy water before giving it all a good scrub. Then let it all air dry.

How do I get rid of stains and odors if standard washing isn’t cutting it?

A. First, add half a cup of vinegar and a teaspoon of baking soda, and fill it to the top with boiling water. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes, dump it out and then follow the usual hand-washing instructions.

What’s the best Thermos Funtainer to buy?

Top Thermos Funtainer

Thermos Funtainer Bottle

What you need to know: It’s the classic Thermos bottle in kid-friendly form.

What you’ll love: It’s vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and it holds up to 12 ounces. The stainless steel construction can handle all the drops from your kid’s slippery hands. It comes with or without a replacement straw and is available in 45 designs.

What you should consider: It’s not designed for keeping drinks hot. Some designs cost more than others. Some parts, especially the straw, can be hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Thermos Funtainer for the money

Thermos Funtainer Jar

What you need to know: This food-focused Funtainer is perfect for when your kids get tired of peanut butter and jelly.

What you’ll love: It includes a foldable spoon in a special compartment in the lid, so you don’t need to worry about losing your silverware. It holds up to 10 ounces and keeps hot stuff hot for up to five hours or cold stuff cold for up to seven hours.

What you should consider: It’s a little too complex for kids younger than 5 years old. A few customers had issues with leaks. Others found it didn’t keep food hot as long as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thermos Stainless King Jar and Funtainer Jar Bundle

What you need to know: This bundle offers one jar for your lunch and one jar for your kid’s lunch.

What you’ll love: The adult jar holds up to 16 ounces and includes a collapsing stainless steel spoon to match the stainless steel exterior. The teal kids jar holds up to 10 ounces and includes a plastic spoon. Both are durable enough to handle an average drop.

What you should consider: There aren’t alternate color options. The spoons’ arches are low, so eating can take time. They don’t maintain solid foods as well as liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

