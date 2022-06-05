Which ‘My Hero Academia’ blankets are best?

When the new season of “My Hero Academia” comes out this year, you’re going to want a fitting blanket to get cozy under. While Deku’s out smashing bad guys, you’ll be in a comfortable cocoon repping your favorite heroes. Besides, even when you’re not watching the show, you’ll be able to show off your favorite character to your friends during sleepovers or picnics.

The hard part is deciding which characters you want on your blanket, but with this Conpaxye My Hero Academia 50- by 60-Inch Fleece Blanket, you don’t have to choose.

What to know before you buy a ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket

Who’s the blanket for?

Before you get a “My Hero Academia” blanket, ask yourself what kind of design you’d like. Do you want all the characters on it or just your favorite? Should it be a title card, a still from the show or a panel from the comic? It needs to be a comfortable blanket too, so make sure it uses fleece or some other plush material. You should always take the size into account, especially if you’re going to be snuggling up next to anyone.

Material

You don’t want a blanket made of rough fabric; it should be comfortable and soft. Not all synthetic materials are bad, since polyester can have a smooth feel. Many blankets with big and colorful “My Hero Academia” designs are made from fleece. Fleece is a thinner material with a warm yet breathable feel.

Design

“My Hero Academia” has many different characters and stories from which to draw inspiration for designs. You’ll likely find character spotlights as well as groups and big fights as the designs on these blankets. The show’s logo is sometimes jarring, but there are many designs that forego the logo in favor of better color coordination.

Children will be happy and easily covered with blankets that are 60 by 48 inches, but adults will likely need 80 by 60 inches to comfortably cover their feet and shoulders. You could also use the smaller size as a throw blanket to cover your feet when you’re on the couch.

What to look for in a quality ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket

Artwork

There are many different art styles to consider. An ideal anime or manga-related blanket uses original art from the show or chapter covers from the books. This art is more dramatic, with heroes and villains lining up for a fight, and it’s fun for people who love the show. Plenty of designs do crossovers with other series and are more playful, which is good for kids or people who like cute things. Some of the best and most vibrantly colorful designs focus on one hero.

Characters

Any and all heroes can adorn your blanket’s design. You could have All Might fighting All-for-one or all of class 1-A working together to put on a concert. Bakugo would make an explosive addition to any “My Hero Academia” blanket as well, with his bombastic attitude and interesting color scheme. You don’t have to settle for the standard blue background and the cluster of every single character in their uniforms posing in the center — you can choose a blanket that showcases one character in a cool way with detailed artwork or unique costumes, or one that has a fight with characters in different dynamic poses.

Comfort

A nicely weighted blanket with a soft, plush feel that keeps you warm but allows some air to pass through is the most comfortable style. You can get this with fleece or cotton. Opt for a blanket that’s a bit thicker — a single layer might be comfortable but too thin to keep you warm.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket

You can expect to spend $30-$40 on a “My Hero Academia” blanket.

‘My Hero Academia’ blanket FAQ

What size blanket should I get?

A. If you get a blanket that’s 60 by 48 inches, it should be enough to cover people who are just over 5 feet tall, but try a blanket that’s 80 by 60 inches if you’re near 6 feet tall.

Where can I get ‘My Hero Academia’ blankets?

A. Overall, “My Hero Academia” blankets can be bought online through Amazon.

What’s the best ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket to buy?

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket

Conpaxye My Hero Academia 50 by 60-Inch Fleece Blanket

What you need to know: This snuggly blanket can fit most users comfortably and is made with a soft fleece material.

What you’ll love: It’s a light but soft blanket with every member of class 1-A on the front. The top showcases the characters and the underside is plain white. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: This blanket is on the thin side, which might turn some off, but it’s pleasant to the touch and has a cool design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ blanket for the money

My Hero Academia Student Heroes vs. Villains Super Plush Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This blanket offers both heroes and villains and is an officially licensed product.

What you’ll love: There are 12 different characters on this blanket, calling back to huge fights that took place in season two. It’s available for under $30. It’s made of super-soft fleece, with one side showing the villains, and the other showing the heroes.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the material too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yotctae Bakugo Boom Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This blanket features Katsuki Bakugo in an explosive design.

What you’ll love: The bright colors and his imposing presence make for an awesome blanket. It’s made of a soft fleece and is machine-washable. It’s available in 50 by 40, 60 by 50 and 80- by 60-inch designs, so you can find the right size for you.

What you should consider: The 80 by 60-inch size is rather expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

