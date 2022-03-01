Which red sheets are best?

There are very few colors that are more eye-catching than red, and when purchasing red bed sheets, you can’t help but set the tone and mood of the room. Red bed sheets may not be for everyone, but they can help you make a stylistic statement.

When shopping for red sheets, you have many options depending on the size of your mattress and desired material, but the top pick is Mayfair Linen Red Fitted Sheet.

What to know before you buy red sheets

Type of material

Just like with traditional bed sheets of any color, red sheets are available in an assortment of materials that include:

Silk/satin: Overall, this is not the most popular material for bed sheets, but many people looking specifically for red sheets also opt for silk or satin because of the sleek, shiny and stylistic look and feel. Just keep in mind that they can run warm.

Cotton: These are the most common and popular forms of bed sheets. There are different types of cotton, but generally, they are affordable, breathable and easy to launder.

Polyester: This is an excellent option for affordable and durable sheets. This material doesn’t wrinkle, but it can sometimes feel harsher than cotton, which is why cotton-poly blends are a popular option.

Microfiber : Made from synthetic woven fiber, these sheets are both soft and affordable. They are stain-resistant but prone to pilling.

Bamboo: This is a luxurious option that is unique in that it is light and breathable while also being durable. That’s why they tend to cost a little more.

Mattress size and depth

Red sheets are available for all traditional mattress sizes, be it twin, full, queen, king and California king.

However, you also want to consider your mattress depth because if your mattress is thicker than 13 inches, you want to consider deep pocket sheets that better fit around the edges and won’t pull loose throughout the night. And if your mattress is over 18 inches thick, you want to consider extra deep pocket sheets.

What to look for in quality red sheets

Thread count

Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric. The ideal thread count depends on the material, with higher thread counts typically being more durable and higher quality sheets. However, sheets with a thread count that is too high can feel heavy and stiff, so an ideal range for comfort and quality is between 200 and 600.

Hypoallergenic

If you’re prone to allergies or simply want a set of sheets resistant to dust, look for hypoallergenic sheets because they have a tight weave structure that eliminates gaps in the fabric where dust and other allergens are can gather.

How much you can expect to spend on red sheets

The pricing of red sheets can vary based on size, material, features, benefits and if purchased alone or as part of a sleep set. A basic jersey or poly-blend red sheet can run you around $25, whereas a 100% cotton sheet set with a high thread count can cost up to $500.

Red sheets FAQ

What is the best way to launder red sheets?

A. Red sheets especially should be laundered alone for the first wash to make sure that no color will affect any of the other items in your laundry. It is best to wash them in low temperatures to keep the fibers from breaking. You should use a gentle laundry detergent and avoid fabric softener.

Is it true that red sheets can make it more difficult to fall asleep?

A. If you are looking to create a more peaceful and tranquil sleep space, lighter or more muted color bed sheets may be a better option. However, studies have shown that the color of your sheets does not directly cause insomnia.

What are the best red sheets to buy?

Top red sheet

Mayfair Linen Red Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: Made from 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton, this high-quality fitted sheet delivers the same durability as hotel sheets.

What you’ll love: This extra soft red sheet with sateen weave is soft, breathable and long-lasting. Each sheet is tested to prevent various issues, including pilling, colorfastness and shrinkage. Top-of-the-line quality control is ensured, and this sheet comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee so that you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.

What you should consider: You should measure the height of your mattress before purchasing to ensure the correct size and fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red sheet for money

Amazon Basics Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: These 100% imported polyester and microfiber red sheets are both durable and super soft to help ensure a great sleep, night after night.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly red sheet comes with a deep pocket fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases, so your bedroom set will match and be complete. This red sheet set is easy to care for and launder.

What you should consider: Some customers noted that these sheets are thinner than other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Charter Club Damask Supima Cotton Sheet Set

What you need to know: Elevate your bedroom with these luxurious, comfortable and incredibly soft red supima cotton sheets with a 550 thread count.

What you’ll love: This high-end red sheet set comes with an 18-inch fitted sheet to accommodate a deep mattress, and a larger fitted sheet is also available for extra deep mattresses. A flat sheet and two standard pillowcases round out the set. This all-cotton red sheet set is machine washable and easy to launder, but you want to avoid using fabric softener.

What you should consider: Some customers noted that they started to find small holes in the sheets after the first year.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

