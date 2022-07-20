Beach wagons work for the beach but can also be used in the garden and at sporting events or tailgating.

Which beach wagon is best?

Nothing ruins a relaxing day at the beach faster than having to make multiple trips to your car across the blazing hot sand. From towels to coolers to beach toys and more, a beach wagon makes your trip easier for stress-free relaxation.

The Strolee Beach Compact Folding Cart holds a ton of beach gear in a more compact size. It’s great when you don’t have extra storage for a large beach wagon in the offseason.

What to know before you buy a beach wagon

Capacity

A beach cart is only as good as the amount of stuff it can carry. But it makes sense that a household with six people needs more gear than a couple spending the day at the beach. A flexible wagon that can hold 100-150 pounds is the best choice. This means you can bring a fully loaded cooler along with all of your other beach equipment.

Size

If storage space is at a premium at your house, pay attention to the size of your wagon. An upright cart might work better in a limited space.

What to look for in a quality beach wagon

Foldable

A foldable beach wagon accommodates more when you need it and stores easily when you don’t. It need not collapse completely, but at the very least look for a handle that folds in and a top that folds smaller.

Large wheels

You’ll be dragging your wagon across potentially deep, soft sand. Large wheels spread the weight across them to ride more easily on top of the sand instead of sinking. These also keep your cart above any stray rocks or sticks on the trail to the beach.

Reliable brakes

If you have ever watched your wagon get away from you and head directly toward the sea, you’ll appreciate reliable brakes. Some beach wagons have brakes at each wheel for even more stability.

Pockets

Small pockets on the interior of the beach wagon are a great place to stow keys, sunscreen and other small accessories that might otherwise get lost in the bottom of a cart. These are also discreet places to keep your wallet handy.

Collapsible table

A collapsible table with cup holders is a nice feature to have. This keeps drinks and food elevated off the sand without adding to the size of the wagon.

How much you can expect to spend on a beach wagon

The size and durability of your wagon have a big influence on the price. Expect to spend $22-$165.

Beach wagon FAQ

Does everyone need a beach wagon?

A. Not necessarily. If you like to go solo to the beach and travel light, there’s no need to invest in another piece of equipment.

However, households with children or couples who like to bring lots of equipment and snacks for a day at the beach will find a wagon useful. It limits the amount of back-and-forth to the car and lets you bring everything you need right to your beach towel.

What’s the best way to pack a beach wagon?

A. A correctly packed beach wagon is sturdier and more stable. This is most important if the terrain is uneven or you’ll be going up and down sand dunes.

Start by adding the heaviest items balanced evenly across the bottom of the cart. From there, add smaller items that you need quick access to any pockets the cart has, then add other items.

If your wagon has an exterior pocket or strap, that’s a good place for your beach umbrella or shade canopy.

How do you care for a beach wagon?

A. Because it is exposed to corrosive salt water, it is critical to hose off your beach wagon after each use. This removes sand as well as salt and any dirt.

Some beach wagons feature removable covers that can be tossed in the washer. If not, use a spot stain treatment or scrub with mild dish soap and rinse. Make sure the beach wagon is completely dry before storing it to prevent mildew.

What’s the best beach wagon to buy?

Top beach wagon

Strolee Beach Compact Folding Cart

What you need to know: It is well-balanced and carries a lot, even with its smaller footprint.

What you’ll love: The rear wheels are oversized for better balance on sand, gravel and other uneven terrain. A beach umbrella holder and different storage compartments help you organize all of your beach gear.

What you should consider: This is not the best choice if you carry larger beach equipment such as chairs or extra large coolers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beach wagon for the money

Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding All Terrain Utility Beach Wagon

What you need to know: This one carries a heavy load of bulky items.

What you’ll love: Stow up to 150 pounds of coolers, inflatable toys and beach chairs in this generously sized wagon. The folding table holds drinks. Choose from three standard colors.

What you should consider: It does not work as well in soft sand and may tip if overloaded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon

What you need to know: Fold this wagon flat when not in use, or have it work double duty as a garden cart, too.

What you’ll love: Interior pockets keep smaller items organized. The wheels have deep tread to tackle varied terrain. A double braking system helps navigate steep dunes. The removable fabric can be tossed in the washer. It’s available in four colors.

What you should consider: It is rated to hold 300 pounds, but this capacity diminishes somewhat in softer sand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

