Which camouflage netting for hunting is best?

There are a few things that should be in your arsenal when you plan to go on a hunting trip. Naturally, you should ensure that your weapons are in good working condition and that you have all the correct lures and scents.

While your clothing is equally important, you’ll be able to blend into your surroundings better when you use camouflage netting. Some hunters prefer to use hunting blinds, but netting is much easier to transport and can be used on almost any surface. The added benefit of netting is that there are plenty of holes you can aim through without having to move around too much.

Best camouflage netting for hunting

LOOGU Camo Netting

Available in multiple color schemes and camouflage patterns, this camo netting is available in rolls of different lengths. The longest available measures 10 by 13.2 feet, which is more than enough to cover two hunters. Made from sturdy oxford polyester, it can easily be cut to size or joined together with rope or zip ties. It’s perfect for hunting but can also be used for wildlife photography.

Sold by Amazon

Senmortar Camo Netting

This camo net can easily be rolled up when you need to change positions. It’s available in 10 different camouflage patterns and the largest roll measures 5 by 29 feet. The pattern is printed on both sides of the netting, letting you shape it around objects when hunting. There are also no interweaving threads, so you can cut them into different shapes or sizes without worrying about them fraying or coming undone. While it’s good for hunting, it can also be used for other outdoor activities such as paintball or airsoft. It’s non-reflective and waterproof.

Sold by Amazon

Yeacool Camo Netting

This camouflage netting doesn’t have any interwoven strings or rope, which makes it easy to cut down to size. Smaller pieces can be cut off to wrap around your weapon or accessories. It’s available in nine patterns ranging from woodland and desert to ocean camo and bionic leaves. The netting is 5 feet wide and available lengths go up to 65 feet. Made from lightweight materials, you don’t need a heavy support system to use it in the field.

Sold by Amazon

Iunio Camouflage Netting

If you need camo that has more of a natural pattern, this netting is a solid choice. Measuring 5 by 65 feet, the netting is printed on both sides and can be easily cut to the correct size. It’s available in 10 different patterns, ranging from black and woodland to ocean camo and snow for winter. It can also be combined with a different pattern to create the illusion of a thick bush or hedge.

Sold by Amazon

Auscamotek 300D Woodland Camo Netting

Virtually indestructible, this camo netting is made from 300D polyester with die-cut see-through holes. It’s quiet when moved, doesn’t soak up any moisture, is non-reflective and is easily washed. It’s available in fall brown and spring green, giving it an authentic look with printed leaves and branches. The largest size available is 5 by 20 feet.

Sold by Amazon

CamoSystems Premium Series Camouflage Military Spec Netting

For the classic military look and specifications, this camo netting is available in four patterns, and the maximum length is 9.10 by 19.8 feet. This is large enough to cover your vehicle or create additional room for a hunting blind. The patterns feature a 3D leaf design that doesn’t reflect sunlight, and it’s completely waterproof.

Sold by Amazon

Ginsco Woodland Camouflage Netting

Available in rolls of 6.5 by 20 feet, this camouflage netting is best used in the spring and summer. It’s made from Oxford polyester, so it’s durable but also easy to trim down in size. It’s reinforced with a rope around the edges, which makes it a good choice for hanging over bushes or from trees. It’s only available in the woodland camouflage pattern but can be combined with other patterns to change the overall color scheme.

Sold by Amazon

NINAT Woodland Camo Netting

This camo netting is made from Oxford polyester and nylon rope, giving it a bit more reinforcement for hanging over objects or from trees. For this purpose, it also has small rope loops on the edge. It’s available in four different color patterns, and the maximum length available is 10 by 19.6 feet. It’s best used for leafy areas during the spring or fall, while white netting is best used in snowy conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Sitong Bulk Roll Camo Netting for Hunting

With a choice of 20 different camo patterns and colors, this netting can be used in almost any situation. The maximum roll length available is 5 by 65.5 feet, but there are smaller measurements such as 5 by 6.6 feet if you only want to cover your weapon. If you want to combine two different patterns, you can easily join the netting with cable ties or rope. The material is waterproof and non-reflective.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Company Vanish 3D Leafy Omnitex Blind

Sturdier and more solid than netting, this camouflage fabric is a great option if you want to build your own blind or need a robust solution. The die-cut leaf pattern accurately imitates the natural surroundings of late fall to early winter. It measures 12 feet by 56 inches, which is perfect to quickly cover yourself in a hurry or hide your weapon.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.