Which Dragon Touch tablet is best?

Just like the vast majority of consumer technology, the domestic market for tablet PCs is dominated by larger brands such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Amazon. However, as any bargain hunter or savvy shopper will know, you don’t have to pay a premium for the prestige of owning a name-brand product when you can get a generic model for much cheaper. If any of that sounds appealing to you, you’ll be well served by a quality unit like the Dragon Touch Notepad K10 10 Inch Android Tablet at your disposal.

What to know before you buy a Dragon Touch tablet

Prestige pricing

Prestige pricing refers to the practice of setting an extravagant price for an item while offering no discounts to the consumer. By doing this, companies create a false sense of exclusivity and high quality, because it must be amazing if you spend at least $500-$1000 on an easily damaged and frequently stolen piece of designer technology. While there’s no doubt that the vast majority of iPads, Galaxy Tabs and Microsoft Surfaces perform quite well, you should always ask yourself if you are buying a tablet for its utility or for the clout.

Age-appropriate

As anyone with young children in the age of modern technology can attest, there are many thorny issues regarding the subject of screen time and levels of exposure. However, regardless of your personal opinion on the subject, it is undeniably true that clumsy fingers, juice spills and other unforeseen destruction can wreak havoc on your expensive tablet PCs.

If you end up giving your young child access to your personal, work or leisure tablet, you might rely on the increasingly expensive chip market for any subsequent repairs or replacements. Thankfully, a Dragon Touch tablet provides a durable and affordable means of providing screen time without unnecessary drama or expense.

What to look for in a quality Dragon Touch tablet

For Android users

While Dragon Touch certainly doesn’t have the brand recognition of the ever-popular iPad, the company produces decent technology at a fraction of the typical cost of more well-known manufacturers. For example, you could easily buy six Dragon Touch tablets for the starting price of a single iPad Pro. Depending on the age of the tablet’s intended recipient and the activities they intend to perform with it, you can provide an excellent starter tablet without breaking the bank.

RAM and storage capacity

If you happen to want a top-of-the-line tablet PC that you take everywhere and do absolutely everything with, it may make perfect sense to buy a model that is stuffed to the gills with hardware and software. However, if you’re a college student just starting out or someone looking for a budget entertainment device, why pay for RAM you don’t need or a memory capacity that you will never come close to filling? Rather than shelling out your hard-earned money for something that offers much more than you need, you can save yourself a significant amount of money. For many casual users, 2GB of RAM and 32 GB of space is more than enough to get the job done.

Top-of-the-line tech

While you might expect to have more limited technical specifications with a less expensive tablet PC, Dragon Touch’s offerings are nothing to sneeze at. Just like more recognizable brands, you can expect to enjoy octa-core processors, FHD 1080P IPS touchscreen, mini HDMI ports, MicroSD card slots and much more. Furthermore, all Dragon Touch tablets come installed with the latest version of the Android 10 OS, making them ideal for pairing with a Chromebook and other Google-affiliated services.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dragon Touch tablet

Depending on your desired features and any budgetary considerations, a quality Dragon Touch tablet can cost anywhere from $100-$160, and sometimes more.

Best Dragon Touch tablet FAQ

Are Dragon Touch tablets suitable as a gift for small children?

A. Absolutely. The Dragon Touch KidzPad not only comes with a damage-resistant case, but it also allows parents to monitor any activities, set limits on screen time and set up filters for objectionable content.

How do I download apps if my Dragon Touch tablet has none installed?

A. This can be accomplished via the Google Play app built into your tablet unless you have previously set up any parental controls.

What’s the best Dragon Touch tablet to buy?

Top Dragon Touch tablet

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 10 Inch Android Tablet

What you need to know: This powerful tablet offers incredible features for users of all kinds.

What you’ll love: This unit features Dual-Wi-Fi mode with both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz, built-in 32GB storage, an additional 128G micro SD card, the latest version of Android OS and a 64-bit quad-core processor with speeds up to 1.3GHz and 2GB RAM.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with maintaining steady connections as well as battery failures within months of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dragon Touch tablet for the money

Dragon Touch KidzPad Y88X 7 Kids Tablet

What you need to know: This seven-inch tablet is great for both kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a damage and impact resistant Kid-Proof case with multiple lanyards and port coverings, a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS HD touchscreen, built-in 32GB of storage, an additional 128G micro SD card, a pre-installed COPPA certified KIDOZ app and a Family Link app.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the case is not fully waterproof as well as more tech-savvy kids being able to foil parental controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dragon Touch MAX10 Plus Tablet

What you need to know: This tablet offers more options for both viewing and self-care.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 10.1 inch 1920×1200 FHD Touchscreen with a Wide Color Gamut Display and 135% sRGB as well as TÜV Rheinland-certified and Quantum-Dot technology to reduce eye strain and blue light, a built-in GPS and an Octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with battery life as well as touchscreen responsiveness and poor audio quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

