Which ponytail hats are best?

Men and women with long hair know there are times when they need to keep their hair from their face. Tying their hair into a ponytail is a simple and stylish solution. Although the name ponytail has only been used a short time, the style itself dates back thousands of years.

Ponytails can sit high on the scalp or hang low near the neck. Either way, for people who use a ponytail often, finding a hat to accommodate the tied off hair can be challenging. There is a widening array of ponytail hats specially designed for this purpose. For its flexible criss-cross elastic bands, the recommended choice is the Funky Junque Criss Cross Women’s Baseball Cap.

What to know before you buy a ponytail hat

Ponytail hats come in many styles

Just about any style of hat has been made into a ponytail hat. One of the most common is the traditional baseball or trucker cap. Its adjustable opening in the back is ideally designed for ponytails. Some are designed with the opening even lower to better accommodate extra long ponytails. Another common style is a beanie, which is normally used in cold weather for warmth. There are many options with beanies including a low opening or a higher hole for buns. Brimmed sun hats also are becoming more popular for their style and sun protection.

Some ponytail hats can provide sun protection

Hats in general serve many purposes, but one of the most common purposes is protecting the face from harmful ultraviolet sun rays. There are many different sun hats with wide brims that include an opening for a ponytail or bun. Some also include SPF protection built into the hat itself.

Men need ponytail hats too

The ponytail style is popular among men, just as it is among women. Baseball and trucker hat styles are unisex in their appeal. Wide brim sun hats and even berets are often styled now with openings for a man bun or ponytail.

What to look for in a quality ponytail hat

Material

Depending on the style, ponytail hats come in many different materials. Denim, cotton and polyester are common materials that are durable and comfortable. Some less expensive ponytail hats are made from acrylic materials that still provide versatility over the long run.

Opening type

Some ponytail hats come with a hole cut out of the top or back of the hat to accommodate a ponytail or bun. These can be stylish but also a bit challenging if the hole is not in an ideal location for your ponytail. It could cause you to shift the hat on your head to make it more comfortable. Be sure to work with different hats and locations of your ponytail. Other ponytail hats feature a criss-cross elastic band network with multiple openings for the ponytail to exit the hat. A few models have a small notch at the base of the hat to let the hair flow underneath.

Adjustability

If you wear your ponytail in different places or sometimes have a tight ponytail versus a messy one, consider hats with adjustable backings so that you can better fit the hat to your head while still finding a comfortable place for your ponytail to exit. Velcro and hook-and-loop closures are common for this.

How much you can expect to spend on a ponytail hat

Style and material dictate most of the price of a ponytail hat with the least expensive being beanie style hats made from acrylic material that run $8-$15. Baseball style and some sun hats cost between $15-$25, with polyester and brand name sun hats priced $25-$50.

Ponytail hat FAQ

Do they make a ponytail headband?

A. Yes, there are manufacturers that make athletic and thermal headbands with an opening for ponytails. These are intended for people who will be exercising outside or in cold weather for an extended period of time.

Is there a recommended ponytail hat for a messy ponytail?

A. If your ponytail is a quick grab with a slide-on of a hair tie, then you will want to look for hats with a wide opening or criss-cross pattern that allows for many different places for the ponytail to go. Typically messy ponytails are for people on the go who don’t have time for styling or finding that perfect placement with the hat.

What’s the best ponytail hat to buy?

Top ponytail hat

Funky Junque Criss Cross Women’s Baseball Cap

What you need to know: This great looking, lightweight hat fits all places and purposes for wearing it and letting your ponytail comfortably flow through its elastic bands.

What you’ll love: This ponytail hat is one-size-fits-all with a Velcro closure. The elastic criss-cross bands allow for multiple positioning of your ponytail. It is comfortable and durable from a 65-35 cotton-polyester blend.

What you should consider: The hat seems to run large for some people based on their normal size of baseball cap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ponytail hat for the money

Alepo Women’s Beanie Hat with Ponytail Hole

What you need to know: This versatile beanie style hat accommodates every type of hair and even messy buns in addition to a traditional ponytail.

What you’ll love: The winter beanie design is intended to be fashionable but also warm for cold weather. Made from 100% acrylic, it is durable, soft and non-irritating to your skin. The elastic closure lets the beanie be pulled down over your ears.

What you should consider: The ponytail hole is a bit too high for some users who prefer it to be lower to the neckline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

San Diego Hat Company Women’s Ultrabraid Visor Hat

What you need to know: This visor hat is not marketed for ponytail wearers, but its design is ideal for high buns and ponytails.

What you’ll love: This sun hat is designed for sun protection with SPF-UPF 50+ protection and a four-inch visor brim. Made from 25% polyester and 75% other fibers, it is lightweight. The hook-and-loop closure leaves plenty of room for ponytails and buns.

What you should consider: The hat material is somewhat itchy around the forehead for people with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

