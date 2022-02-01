Which cyclops glasses are best?

Cyclops glasses have been around for decades. They usually refer to a style of sunglasses that wrap around the front of your face. And instead of a nose bridge, they offer a single fluid lens from one side to the other. From characters on “Star Trek” to modern-day baseball players, you can find all kinds of people wearing these unique, practical shades.

One of the best cyclops glasses is the Futuristic Space Alien Glasses which offer a really unique look while still giving you optimal eye protection in the sun.

What to know before you buy cyclops glasses

Cyclops in Greek mythology

It may surprise you to know that the word cyclops actually comes from Greek mythology. In Homer’s Odyssey, Cyclopes were a group of giant creatures with a third eye on their forehead. In another story from Hesiod, a Cyclops helped create Zeus’ thunderbolt.

Cyclops in pop culture

There are two main examples of the Cyclops myth showing up in pop culture. The first was in the ever-popular comic book series, “X-Men.” The character Cyclops was a mutant with the ability to shoot a very powerful light beam from his eyes. However, he could only control this ability by using a pair of special glasses with ruby quartz lenses. The second instance of Cyclops appearing in pop culture was in the 1980s when LeVar Burton starred as Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” His character wore similar glasses, which covered his eyes and wrapped around his head as well.

Sunglasses in sports

Baseball helped make the cyclops style of sunglasses very popular. This trend goes all the way back to 1882 when Paul Hines became the first player to wear sunglasses on the field. Since then, the trend has taken off, and players have now fully adopted wearing sunglasses during outdoor games. You can see many athletes wearing sports sunglasses that go across their face with no interruption.

What to look for in quality cyclops glasses

Lens width

Cyclops glasses feature a prominent wrap-around lens, which goes from one side of the face to the other. Normally, glasses have a bridge in the center that rests on the nose. For cyclops glasses, the lens usually covers that portion completely. There are a few different lengths for these types of glasses. You could opt for lenses that stop at each edge of your face with only a slight curve. Or, you can find a pair of shades with a lens that stretches beyond that and curves around towards your ears. The key thing to note is that cyclops glasses only have one lens.

Mirrored lenses

Mirrored lenses are a quality upgrade you can easily find in cyclops glasses. These lenses have a completely reflective surface on the exterior but are see-through on the interior. Mirrored lenses make your cyclops glasses look more futuristic. And in some high-quality glasses, mirrored lenses can offer more protection from the sun. This means if you’re buying sunglasses, their reflective surface will keep more sun out of your eyes than a non-reflective lens.

Various color options

Cyclops glasses often make for a unique accessory with costumes, cosplays or even practical eye protection. For this reason, it’s important to know which color option works best for your outfit. Some cyclops glasses come in bundles, like a four-pack of different color glasses for under $20. Of course, these glasses are often made out of cheaper plastics, but sometimes it’s better to have a wider variety of colors.

How much you can expect to spend on cyclops glasses

Cyclops glasses cost between $13-$16. Some more expensive brands like Oakley cost between $150-$200.

Cyclops glasses FAQ

Do cyclops glasses have polarized lenses?

A. Most cyclops glasses act more as a novelty item rather than high-quality sun glasses, so most do not have polarized lenses. If you want something similar to cyclops glasses and don’t mind spending a bit more, look for a pair of Oakley’s with a single lens.

Are reflective lenses different colors?

A. Yes, oftentimes, when you purchase a pair of reflective lenses, they are also different colors than the frames. This helps to add a unique look to your sunglasses.

What are the best cyclops glasses to buy?

Top cyclops glasses

Futuristic Space Alien Glasses

What you need to know: These futuristic-looking glasses showcase a design that combines looks from “Star Trek” and “X-Men.”

What you’ll love: They come in seven different frame colors, each with a separate lens color. They have a thin lens that goes straight across the eyes. You’ll notice the details in the frames such as a gray piece on the temples that looks like a futuristic knob, as well as the lip on the top of the frame and the curvy bridge that sits below the lens.

What you should consider: These glasses may be more difficult to see out of due to the very narrow lens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cyclops glasses for money

Futuristic Cyclops Glasses

What you need to know: These wrap-around glasses look like they’re straight out of the retro-futuristic world of cyberpunk.

What you’ll love: They have a completely smooth, flat appearance across the entire face. There are no lines except on the front, just a fluid single lens. It comes in nine different colors, some of which are transparent like the blue, red and clear versions. The lens stretches 70-millimeters across and 40-millimeters high.

What you should consider: Some versions have different colored temples which may contrast to the color of the main lens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cyclops Glasses Four Pack

What you need to know: These glasses are a great mix between retro and futuristic styles of cyclops glasses.

What you’ll love: This set comes in a four-pack with three black frames and one white frame. Each frame has a different color mirrored lens, including blue, purple, silver and yellow. The lenses wrap around the head slightly without going too far. The bridge is almost completely invisible, with only a slight curve being seen from the front.

What you should consider: These glasses are not polarized, so they have limited UV protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

