Pantone’s Color of the Year is Viva Magenta

Each year, Pantone chooses a color that reflects the global culture. Last year, it was Very Peri, which according to Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, represented “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages creativity and imaginative expressions.”

This year, the color is Viva Magenta. Viva Magenta was chosen because it expresses “a new signal of strength.” You can already find this and similar shades popping up in home decor items, such as throw pillows and area carpets.

What is Pantone?

Pantone means “all colors.” The comprehensive system was created 70 years ago to solve color matching problems in the printing industry. Now Pantone colors are the easiest way to not only communicate which specific color you want, but to make sure your final product features that exact tone and tint.

Why is matching colors important?

Identity is essential. Especially when it comes to branding. Could you imagine keeping your job after you okayed using PMS 185 C when printing up a couple billion Coke cans? In case you didn’t know, and who would, if they weren’t a graphic designer, PMS 185 C is the color red that Pepsi uses in its logo. Coke’s Pantone color is actually PMS 484. Colors are specific. Using the right one is very important.

What is the Pantone Color of the Year?

Color isn’t just an aesthetic, it is a language. Color is a way that graphic artists and designers express themselves. In 1999, Pantone created the Pantone Color of the Year educational program to begin a global conversation about color, and how it reflects the times, much like music, films and other forms of expression.

The selection of the Color of the Year isn’t an attempt to influence and guide the design community. Instead, it is a reflection of a year-long study and conversations between color-attuned individuals from around the world. These individuals communicate all that is taking place around the world through a single color.

Why is the Color of the Year important?

There is no agenda for the Color of the Year. It isn’t a marketing ploy to make one color more popular, although that is often a side effect. The idea is to help companies and consumers understand the power of color and the meaning behind it. The Color of the Year can help demonstrate why people choose to buy or wear or decorate the way they do, and how color can affect mood and outlook. It also gives people insight on how the world perceives them when they express themselves with certain colors, and how colors help you forge an identity in both your business and your personal life.

What does Viva Magenta represent?

According to Pantone, Viva Magenta is “brave and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.” It also represents a duality that straddles the virtual and physical world, mirroring our ability to live in both.

How to incorporate Viva Magenta in the home

The way you choose to use a color is as individual as the color itself. If you want to harness the full power of Viva Magenta, live boldly and go big. Add a large painting, sofa or carpet to a room to dominate the color scheme. If you prefer a more subtle influence, use a small pop of color, such as throw pillows or a floral arrangement. The choice, as always, is yours.

Home decor items that feature Viva Magenta

DecoExchange “Welcome To Our Home” Sign

Welcome friends and family with this gorgeous 18-inch round wooden door hanger that’s decorated with Viva Magenta. It also features festive Mardi Gras design elements and a natural wood grain. Sold by Amazon

East Urban Home Magenta Drift Print by Hannah Carlson

Beautify your living space with this colorful artwork. It features multiple shades of pink and magenta swirled into a cotton artist-grade canvas. The anti-shrink pine and anti-fade ultra chrome inks help ensure this piece remains vibrant for years to come. Sold by Wayfair

TangDepot Solid Velvet Throw Pillow Cover

Quickly make your sofa ready for 2023 with this decorative magenta throw pillow cover. It’s made with a soft velvet exterior and comes in several size options. Opt for a few different hues for an eye-catching accent. Sold by Amazon

Colores Colori Viva Magenta Notebook

Not only can you journal in this Viva Magenta notebook, but you can leave it on your coffee table to give your living room the pop of color it needs to be trendy. The 6- by 9-inch book has 100 lined pages for you to express yourself. Sold by Amazon

Charlton Home Kalf Abstract Magenta Area Rug

A rug can really pull a room together. This finely crafted option blends a vibrant magenta-based color palette with an intricate pattern to make your room come alive with an exuberant rebellious spirit. Sold by Wayfair

House of Hampton Peonies Floral Arrangement in Vase

This vibrant, lifelike faux floral arrangement gives your room a pop of color. It is a little pinker than the color of the year, but the splash of brightness can help provide a pleasing accent that makes the room work with other similar hues. Sold by Wayfair

Color of the Year 2023 Viva Magenta Premium T-Shirt

When you wear this stylish T-shirt that features a wisp of Viva Magenta, you can become the focal point that brightens up any room. This solid color shirt is made of 100% cotton and runs a little small for men, but fits true-to-size for women. Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

