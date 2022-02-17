Which Sharper Image massager is best?

An electronic personal massager is something everyone should have within arm’s reach. Whether you’re an athlete, a workout enthusiast or someone who puts in long hours at the office, a massager can help relieve tension, stimulate blood flow and, most importantly, reduce stress.

The Sharper Image is a popular brand of these particular gadgets, thanks to their handy features and durability. If you’re looking for a massager to use after a hard day on your feet, the Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager is the best and most effective model in their arsenal. It includes heat and vibration functions as well as a cozy, soft lining for extra comfort.

What to know before you buy a Sharper Image Massager

Why choose a Sharper Image massager?

Sharper Image has long been a top name in the world of massagers. For those who struggle with the challenge of pain management or discomfort, their products use varying degrees of pressure and movement as well as heat to bring relief. While they can’t claim to cure any specific ailments, they can certainly help relieve tension where you need it most and relax you after a long day. According to the Mayo Clinic, those who suffer due to conditions such as back pain, fibromyalgia and anxiety can benefit from massage.

Types of massagers

Wherever your ache is, Sharper Image has designed a massager to meet your needs. These massagers come in various models intended to reduce different types of pain in various parts of the body. Some popular options include foot massagers, head massagers, hand-compression massagers, neck-and-shoulder massagers and full-body massagers. There are also massage cushions and backrests designed for use at the office or in the car.

Before choosing a massager, consider where you typically experience the most pain or tightness. For example, if you’re someone who spends the majority of the day on your feet and you’re looking for some relief, then a foot massager with a few optimal settings may be right for you. On the other hand, if you spend a lot of time in an office chair and find yourself suffering from a sore neck or back, consider a deep-tissue massager or a massage seat cushion.

What to look for in a quality Sharper Image massager

Hot and cold therapy

Many Sharper Image massagers come with heating or cooling functions — and, sometimes, both. Heat therapy is essential for stimulating blood flow, reducing stress and relieving aching muscles. Cold therapy, on the other hand, can be used when you need to reduce swelling, pain and muscle soreness.

Deep-tissue massage

Deep tissue refers to the muscle fibers, deeper tissue and fascia that lie below the skin’s surface, which require a bit more power or force to reach. Sharper Image offers several cordless deep-tissue massagers that can get to those hard-to-reach knots. They typically feature various levels of intensity, so you can enjoy a massage without it ever being painful or uncomfortable. Some also include interchangeable heads for a more customized experience.

Vibration

If you want to reduce muscle tightness, choosing a Sharper Image massager with a vibrating function can help. By increasing blood flow to the area, the vibrations relax and warm the muscles to reduce pain and stiffness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sharper Image massager

Depending on whether you choose an electronic neck, foot or back massager, prices can range anywhere from $50-$200.

Sharper Image massager FAQ

What does Shiatsu mean?

A. Shiatsu is a traditional Japanese form of therapy based on similar principles to acupuncture, in which pressure is applied to certain points on the body. Sharper Image offers several Shiatsu-inspired electronic massagers that are built to mimic this traditional method as much as possible.

Can a Sharper Image massager replace a masseuse?

A. No, devices of this type cannot give you the same results as a trained masseuse. However, they can help reduce costs by having to see a masseuse less frequently.

What are the best Sharper Image massagers to buy?

Top Sharper Image massager

Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager

What you need to know: This vibrating massager with a heating function is best suited for those who spend most days on their feet.

What you’ll love: This cozy foot massager with warm, fleece-lined foot pockets plugs into any AC outlet and delivers two levels of soothing, relaxing vibrations. Its optional heat function only requires about 10 minutes to reach a gentle warmth and is available in both tan and gray.

What you should consider: This device can’t massage any other part of the body other than feet and can’t accommodate feet larger than a men’s size 12 or a women’s size 14.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sharper Image massager for money

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep-Tissue Massage Gun

What you need to know: With a deep-tissue percussion massage, this massager provides powerful tension relief for athletes and workout enthusiasts alike.

What you’ll love: Its industrial-grade motor is quiet enough, so feel free to use it anywhere without noisy buzzing. It has interchangeable nodes with five attachments to target your different needs: a ball, flat, bar, fork and cone.

What you should consider: Using the massage gun on yourself may not be as easy or relaxing as other massagers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sharper Image Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion

What you need to know: This massage seat cushion with heat and vibrational massage is best suited for those who work sitting down. You can place it on almost any chair or sofa.

What you’ll love: Two massage heads deliver a rolling, deep kneading massage with three different vibrational settings and optional heat that are all delivered through the palm of your hand via a remote control.

What you should consider: Only available with an AC plug-in, making it immobile in comparison to other massagers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

