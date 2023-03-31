Which men’s probiotic is best?

When purchasing supplements to improve nutrition, it’s easy to overlook digestion’s role in your overall health. That’s where probiotics come in.

Not all bacteria are harmful, and probiotics are a collection of microorganisms that make up the good bacteria required to keep your body balanced. The best is Physician’s Choice Probiotic, a high-quality organic, vegan supplement.

What to know before you buy a men’s probiotic

Benefits of probiotic supplements for men

While a quality multivitamin helps men fill nutritional gaps in their diet, it does little to improve gut health and digestion the way probiotics do.

According to the National Institutes of Health, probiotics might help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, reduce the risk of developing atopic dermatitis, lower cholesterol levels and have the potential to help maintain healthy body weight.

If you have suffered from food poisoning, a probiotic supplement can help you build back the good bacteria your body needs.

Supplement form

Probiotics are supplements, but their form or delivery method can vary since they contain live organisms. In addition to traditional pills and capsules, which are the most common and convenient, you can also find them in liquid, powder and chewable forms.

CFU levels and potency

CFU stands for “colony forming unit,” and it’s used to measure the levels of live bacteria in each dose. Since CFU levels can vary significantly between products, so can the dosage and potency.

Five to 10 billion CFUs are beneficial for maintaining digestive health. You might need 50 billion CFUs and above if you’re taking antibiotics and need to replenish good bacteria or suffer from digestive issues where there is a build-up of harmful bacteria.

What to look for in a quality men’s probiotic

Different strains

The best probiotics contain multiple strains of good bacteria because each strain provides a different type of support. Some supplements have up to 10 strains. What’s most important is that the product has live cultures, which means the bacteria are alive.

Probiotics often work best when paired with prebiotics, a form of non-digestible fiber that helps feed the live organisms that make up probiotics.

Storage information

Unlike other supplements, probiotics can have a shorter shelf life, so it’s important to pay close attention to the expiration date and storage instructions, which can vary depending on the brand and the strand. Some probiotics can be stored with your other supplements, while others require refrigeration.

Certification

As with most supplements, probiotics don’t need to be certified by the FDA to prove the ingredients and potency match the claims on the label, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get more peace of mind about the products you purchase.

Third-party certification from United States Pharmacopeia or NSF International, formerly the National Sanitation Foundation, can assure you that the product you’re purchasing contains the ingredients it claims. However, products with USP or NSF certification often cost more.

How much can you expect to spend on a men’s probiotic

They range from 10 to 50 cents per capsule. Pricing varies based on brand, ingredients, potency and the origin of ingredients.

Men’s probiotic FAQ

Is it possible to get probiotics from food sources?

A. Yes, these beneficial microbes are found in foods such as yogurt, cottage cheese, sourdough bread, kombucha, and many fermented foods. However, each food tends to have only one strain of probiotics, while quality supplements provide a healthy balance of multiple strains of good bacteria.

When should I not take a probiotic?

A. Probiotics are a natural supplement that can be taken by most people daily, but those with compromised immune systems or severe illness could experience fungal or bacterial infections. That’s why it’s important to consult your primary care physician before taking any supplement.

Can I take probiotics at the same time as antibiotics?

A. Absolutely. You should take probiotics when you begin taking antibiotics, since antibiotics can kill both the good and bad bacteria, weakening your immune system. However, take the probiotics two hours before or two hours after taking your antibiotic, so the antibiotic can do its job without also killing the good bacteria in the probiotic.

What’s the best men’s probiotic to buy?

Top men’s probiotic

Physician’s Choice Probiotic

What you need to know: This is a high-quality organic supplement loaded with 60 billion CFUs and 10 probiotic strains.

What you’ll love: This probiotic supports digestive health and doesn’t contain any genetically modified organisms. This vegan supplement is third-party tested for quality control.

What you should consider: It is best to store it in a cool, dry place, but refrigeration is unnecessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top men’s probiotic for the money

Solimo Probiotic

What you need to know: This vegetarian formula contains a proprietary blend of eight strains of probiotics.

What you’ll love: Developed with no artificial colors, flavors or lactose, this probiotic contains 5 billion CFUs to help support gut health or rebalance your system after taking antibiotics.

What you should consider: It can take time for your stomach to adjust once you begin taking this supplement, and excess gas is a normal side effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wholesome Wellness Raw Probiotic

What you need to know: This doctor-formulated raw probiotic also contains organic prebiotics and digestive enzymes.

What you’ll love: You can support your body’s needs for good bacteria with 34 strains of probiotics, five prebiotics, nine digestive enzymes and seven raw live probiotics. Loaded with 100 billion CFUs of probiotics, each capsule is vegan, cruelty-free, hormone-free and third-party tested.

What you should consider: Since this also contains prebiotics and digestive enzymes, you should consult your physician before use to ensure all ingredients are beneficial to your overall health.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

