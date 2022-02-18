Which geometric wall art is best?

Art is a subjective matter, as what one person finds interesting could be uninspiring to another. But whether you enjoy looking at cubism or marvel at the intricacies of expressionist art, most people have a few art pieces somewhere in their homes.

If you are into minimalist depictions of shapes, nature, or the abstract, there is a chance that geometric wall art is a favorite. The Abstract Mountain in Daytime Geometry Wall Artworks will be the perfect addition to adding color to your environment.

What to know before you buy geometric wall art

Consider where you want to hang the piece

Before buying geometric wall art, the first step is to consider where to install it. Take accurate measurements of the available space and decide how to space it out. Also, keep in mind that something could fit in better in a different location. Experiment with placement.

Decide on the size of the print

Confident that you found the perfect spot, decide on the print size or the overall measurements of a metal piece. Most canvas wall art is sold in A4 size (about 12 by 16 inches) and usually consists of three or more parts. The benefit of having metal wall art is that you can arrange it any way you like.

Geometric art doesn’t have to be on a canvas

Many assume that you can only get geometric art on a canvas. That isn’t true, as there are several mediums in which the art style works well. Printing on a canvas is the most popular, but metal creations have become more readily available.

What to look for in quality geometric wall art

Easy to hang

Besides looking good, another essential aspect of any wall art is that it must be easy to hang. Depending on the mechanism on the frame, you will usually only need one small nail in a wall to show it off. Affixing it to a surface shouldn’t be a complicated affair, and a good quality wall art will make this a simple process.

High-quality printing

Avoid disappointment with your new purchase by ensuring the printing is of high quality. Lines will be straight and won’t have any blurry edges. Elements won’t bleed over into others, and small details will be visible even up close. A good quality canvas will also be stretched tightly over the frame.

Durable and sturdy materials

The frame of a good quality canvas is made from robust wood. If your art piece’s medium is metal, ensure that durable materials are used. For example, good-quality geometric wall art will have straight lines, and the individual elements won’t bend or break easily.

How much you can expect to spend on geometric wall art

The average price of geometric wall art will depend on several factors. The size of the canvas, the material used and whether it is original or a print will influence the retail price. Art printed on an A4 canvas can retail for $15-$30, while larger images can retail for $30-$50.

Geometric wall art FAQ

What do you need to hang the wall art?

A. Many art pieces have metal hooks on the frame that you can easily hang over a nail. Others are supplied with adhesive tape that sticks the art flush to the wall. Just keep in mind that the adhesive must be strong enough.

Can you change the frame?

A. Stretched canvas prints use a wooden frame to display the image. On some occasions, you can change the frame to a different color or material. You can do this yourself, but it is better to take it to a professional. You will need special tools and a steady hand to get it right.

What’s the best geometric wall art to buy?

Top geometric wall art

Abstract Mountain in Daytime Geometry Wall Artworks

What you need to know: If you love scenes of nature and the outdoors, this geometric wall art will be the perfect addition to your home.

What you’ll love: Each piece of this three-part collection measures 12 by 16 inches and features scenes of mountains and wild animals. The metal hooks at the back of the solid wooden frame make them easy to hang. In addition, the high-quality prints are UV-resistant and waterproof.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the measurements could be different from the description.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top geometric wall art for the money

Kakemono Modern Indigo Abstract Geometric Pattern Wall Art

What you need to know: This wall art is a beautiful set of three canvas prints that will look good in any location that requires a splash of indigo.

What you’ll love: This three-piece geometric wall art measures 12 by 16 inches and features watercolor circles, triangles and polygons. The overall color scheme is indigo with splashes of gray on a white canvas. The solid wooden frame and metal hooks make hanging easy. The ink on the print is odorless and non-toxic.

What you should consider: The designs can’t be purchased individually. Instead, they are sold as a complete set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Umbra Prisma Geometric Sculptures

What you need to know: This set of six sculptures is made from wire and features different geometric shapes.

What you’ll love: These might look like simple geometric shapes, but they have a 3D quality that makes them stand out. Each is in a different diamond shape which you can hang on a wall or from the ceiling. The great thing about this set is when you buy two, you can join the pieces together with the included clips.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the included adhesive stickers aren’t strong enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

