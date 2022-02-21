Which red throw pillows are best?

The right combination of throw pillows can tie any room together. Because of their ability to match or contrast with anything from an accent rug to the drapes, throw pillows are some of the most versatile tools to have in your arsenal when decorating a room. And throw pillows come in several shapes, sizes and even with writing on them to add an extra flair to your home decor.

With this in mind, the Cheer Collection Faux Fur Throw Pillows Set Of Two are an excellent choice to add a splash of red to your couch or chairs.

What you need to know before you buy red throw pillows

What a throw pillow is

Throw pillows are small decorative pillows that can be tossed on any chair, couch or other piece of furniture. They serve a mainly aesthetic purpose rather than a practical one, bringing a room’s color palette or design together.

Types of throw pillows

There are dozens of kinds of throw pillows. They are some of the most versatile options in home decor because they can suit — and elevate — any type of space. Modern throw pillows may be made of cotton, burlap, velvet or satin. Another popular type is the faux fur pillow, especially in contemporary interior design.

History of the throw pillow

Sometimes called throw or scatter cushions, throw pillows started adding a layer of luxury to homes centuries ago. The earliest known use of a pillow as a decorative object dates back to about 7,000 B.C., in some of the earliest civilizations of Mesopotamia. Back then, only the wealthiest and most noble owned throw pillows, and many of the pillows were hard. However, as time went on, they became more popular in home decor and are now a home-decor staple.

What to look for in quality red throw pillows

Color palette

Because of the nature of the throw pillow, its color palette must match the aesthetic of the room you are decorating. Ideally, throw pillows match or contrast with rugs, curtains or other pieces of furniture that draw the eye. Working around a theme or specific colors will help narrow the choices for throw pillows.

Print throw pillows

Many throw pillows are decorated with text or designs. Some are seasonal, celebrating fall or winter, while others show adages, such as “Home sweet home.” These pillows are fun and popular, often in a living room or foyer.

Size

Just like color, the size of a throw pillow can range significantly, from petite to huge. Depending on the needs of your room, finding the right size can be tricky. However, as long as the pillows serve the theme and colors of the room, they will improve it.

How much you can expect to spend on red throw pillows

Throw pillows cost $15-$30 on average, depending on their size and the texture of the fabric. Many pillow covers cost less, sometimes under $15, and are great for mixing and matching colors with the same standard 18- by 18-inch pillow inserts.

Red throw pillows FAQ

How many throw pillows are too many?

A. Despite being decorative, throw pillows should not overwhelm your furniture. Ultimately, there should still be enough space to sit despite the throw pillows’ presence.

How do you arrange throw pillows on a sofa?

A. The typical rule of thumb is to start with the largest near the arm rest or rests, getting smaller toward the middle of the couch.

What are the best red throw pillows to buy?

Top red throw pillow

Cheer Collection Faux Fur Throw Pillows Set Of Two

What you need to know: These decorative throw pillows are made with comfortable faux fur.

What you’ll love: They are long-lasting and durable thanks to their high-quality construction. The faux fur design makes them soft and perfect for relaxing.

What you should consider: A few users say they like the covers more than the inserts and found the pillows thin.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon and Macy’s

Top red throw pillow for the money

MoonRest Set Of Two Microfiber Decorative Pillows

What you need to know: This set is the perfect addition to any living room, thanks to its high-quality microfiber design.

What you’ll love: It features a zipper closure for matching the covers to other pillows, and the inserts are easily removable.

What you should consider: The pillows and covers are separate in the packaging and require you to insert them manually.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Aubrianna Square Pillow Cover And Insert

What you need to know: These burgundy throw pillows add a fanciful curlicue design in silver, white and gold.

What you’ll love: Buyers praised their high quality and rich, vibrant colors, perfect for dressing up a gray, tan or gold sofa. The needlepoint work is beautiful.

What you should consider: A few buyers said they were smaller than advertised, or more red than burgundy.

Where to buy: Available at Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.