Which recliner is the best?

When it comes to single-occupancy furniture, nothing quite matches the comfort of a great recliner. Far from a simple piece of furniture, the modern recliner is often equipped with an array of special features and tech advancements that elevate it to another level of luxury. That doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on a high-quality recliner — there are plenty of affordable options, as well as high-end models.

Overall, it’s hard to beat the Signature Design By Ashley Owner’s Box Power Recliner for comfort and conveniences, but there are more options that should satisfy your search for serenity.

What to know before you buy a recliner

Style

Despite popular belief, recliners do not adhere to a single style; differences both large and small make many models stand out from the pack. Some smaller recliners come in a slim, sleek design with a decidedly lighter feel, while others are grand in design with shapely curves and billowing cushions. There are many visual embellishments that contribute to a recliner’s overall look and feel, like unique stitching patterns, added accents and ornamental trim. All of these details may help match or enhance your own sense of style.

Size

Recliners come in many sizes and thus can be suitable for rooms small, large and in-between. If you have space limitations, you can find downsized or slimmed-down chairs that are still comfy and cozy. On the other hand, if space is not a concern, there are recliners large enough to fit every body type. There are also sofa-style recliners built for two, not to mention the many couches that come with adjustable footrests.

Material and cushioning

The material most commonly associated with recliners is leather, which is the best upholstery for longevity. For more of a cozy feel, fabric is softer and very comfortable, but it’s more susceptible to wear and tear. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, some recliners come in polyurethane, a manmade material that closely replicates the soft and smooth texture of leather. As far as cushioning is concerned, recliners are like other living room furniture in their range of softness or firmness; the primary consideration should be your personal preference.

What to look for in a quality recliner

Special functions

Modern recliners can go beyond their simple design to add special functions such as massage, heat, adjustable support and even a chair lift. While adjustable support settings for the head and lumbar are fairly common, massage and heat functions are exceptional luxuries. A chair that lifts its users may be especially useful for seniors or others with mobility issues. Many models also offer adjustable leg or headrests, as well as swivel and rocking features.

Color

Recliners come in a wide variety of colors, depending in large part on the material. Leather chairs generally are available in black or a range of brown shades, while fabric chairs encompass a larger range of colors. Finding the right combination of color and personal preferences may be tricky, but there’s bound to be a great chair that matches your current furniture and aesthetic.

Extra features

Some recliner chairs in the 21st century are equipped with conveniences like cupholders, electric controls and storage compartments. Some models even include USB charging ports or Bluetooth speakers for added tech utility.

How much you can expect to spend on a recliner

The average price range for a quality recliner is pretty wide; they can range anywhere from $500-$2,500. Quality budget recliners run from $100-$500, but $600-$1,000 is the sweet spot for a great chair with plenty of comfort and convenience.

Recliner FAQ

How long should my recliner last?

A. With average wear and tear, a quality recliner chair should last about 10 years. Lower-quality chairs have a much shorter lifespan, so take that into consideration before committing to a recliner.

What is a zero-gravity recliner?

A. This expensive and technologically advanced chair emulates the resting posture of an astronaut in a zero-gravity environment, which may have an impact on your spine and alleviate aches and pains that come with the effect of the earth’s gravity.

What’s the best recliner to buy?

Top recliner

Signature Design By Ashley Owner’s Box Power Recliner

What you need to know: This plush faux-leather chair is as comfortable as it is convenient, inspired by the interiors of sports cars and perfect for relaxing in front of the television.

What you’ll love: Cupholder, power controls, plush cushioning, armrest storage compartment.

What you should consider: No swivel or rocking feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recliner for the money

Homall Recliner Sofa Chair

What you need to know: Simple and classy, this recliner is slim enough to fit every space without sacrificing comfort.

What you’ll love: Three reclining positions, durable steel frame, thick foam padding.

What you should consider: Bare-bones design lacks extra features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Esright Massage Recliner Chair

What you need to know: With eight massage nodes, a heating element and soft, plush-cushioned composite material, this chair is relaxing and therapeutic.

What you’ll love: Rocking and swivel features, five controls and two intensity levels, cupholders.

What you should consider: Some report problems with the manual reclining mechanism.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Irene House Power Lift Recliner Chair

What you need to know: This is a sturdy model that is especially suited for those with mobility issues, comfortable and controlled by the push of a button.

What you’ll love: Chair lift, ergonomic design, lumbar support.

What you should consider: Chair is very large and quite heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ANJ Electric Recliner Chair

What you need to know: This chair is overstuffed in all the right places, and the bonded leather upholstery provides a smooth surface.

What you’ll love: Built-in USB charging port, electric operation, soft but supportive.

What you should consider: No rocking or swivel function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

