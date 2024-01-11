A new study reveals bottled water sold in stores contains much more plastic than we thought

If you drink bottled water because it’s cleaner or safer than tap water, you may want to think again. A shocking new study found that bottled water sold in stores can contain up to 100 times more plastic than previously estimated.

Nanoplastics are tiny nanoparticles of plastic one one-thousandth the average width of a human hair — small enough to pass through the tissues of the digestive tract or lungs and enter your bloodstream. This allows them to distribute potentially harmful synthetic chemicals throughout your body and into your cells.

The study found that a liter of store-bought bottled water contains an average of 240,000 plastic particles from seven types of plastics (90% of them are nanoplastics).

If you want to reduce your exposure to plastic particles, experts say your best course of action is to drink filtered tap water from a stainless steel or glass water bottle. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options below.

Stainless steel water bottles

Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24oz

Our testers determined this Owala stainless steel water bottle was the best of the best due to its ability to keep water cold all day long. It’s also easy to drink from the cap or straw, and it resists damage when dropped.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

With a leakproof straw lid and easy carry loop, this Hydro Flask water bottle is perfect for staying hydrated while on the go. It’s also dishwasher-safe for fast and easy cleaning.

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw

Get the best of both worlds with a stainless steel bottle that filters your water as you drink it. This bottle keeps water cold for up to 24 hours, and it filters water as it moves through the straw for a fresh taste.

LARQ Bottle Self-Cleaning and Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Our testers determined this water bottle was the best of the best when it comes to self-cleaning options. It uses UV technology to sanitize water and clean its inner surfaces.

Glass water bottles

sunkey Glass Water Bottle 32 oz

This glass bottle comes with a bamboo lid and is marked with volume lines to help you remember to hydrate throughout the day.

GIEMIT Glass Water Bottle 32 oz with Silicone Sleeve

The silicone sleeve on this glass bottle helps prevent it from cracks and chips, and the time markings remind you to drink water all day to stay hydrated.

Water filters

Brita Large 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher with 1 Brita Elite Filter

This pitcher uses Advanced Carbon Core Technology filters to remove up to three times as many contaminants as standard filters. Our testers found it’s the best of the best when they tested Brita filter pitchers.

Waterdrop Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter

Filter your water right from the source with this filter that attaches to your faucet and uses activated carbon to purify water as it flows through.

