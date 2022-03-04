Which Makita drill is best?

Whether you’re a professional tradesperson or a first-time home owner, a drill is a critical tool to have in your toolbox. However, since the world of tools has a lot of technical specifications and terminology, many people find it difficult to find the right drill for their needs.

Thankfully, Makita has been manufacturing power tools for more than 50 years, and has developed an incredible selection of drills, drivers and kits for everyone. While that narrows down your choices, there are still plenty of options to choose within the brand. Continue reading to learn more about which drill, driver or combination set is right for you and your needs.

If you want a simple, effective and durable solution for all your drilling needs we recommend the Makita LXT Combo Kit.

What to know before you buy a Makita drill

Work environment

The best way to determine which drill is right for you is to think about the environment where you’ll use your drill. If you plan on operating in a confined, indoor space, opt for a lighter drill with a shorter length. If you’re working outside or in dusty conditions, consider a drill with Makita’s LXT extreme protection technology.

Drill, driver or both

If you work primarily with wood, a hybrid drill/driver will be just fine. If you plan on driving a lot of screws into thicker stock, you may want a separate driver. For example, if you need to bore through masonry or metal you definitely should look at getting a separate Makita drill and driver.

Power and RPMs

Although more is usually better, choosing a drill with the appropriate power is key to getting good results. Using a drill with too much power can make you strip your screws or cause the drill to overheat. Everyday tasks only need around 1,700 RPM for drills and 300 inch-pounds of torque for drivers.

What to look for in a quality Makita drill

Brushless motor

Brushless motors became the industry standard for a good reason. Eliminating carbon brushes allows the motor to run cooler and longer on a single battery. Make sure to choose a drill with a brushless motor to maximize overall longevity and battery life.

Makita XPT

Makita uses a unique “extreme protection technology” (XPR) which protects the motor from dust and liquid, even under tough work conditions. If you regularly work in a construction environment or want superior durability, look for a drill with XPT.

Safety features

Although a drill may seem like a tame tool, minor slips and pokes can cause damage to you or your project. To mitigate the chances of this happening, Makita equips their drills with safety features such as an under-bit LED light and vulcanized rubber grips.

Charging time

While Makita drills are high-quality, not all of them come with their new Rapid Optimum Charger. This charger recharges the battery up to three times faster than other models in the Makita line, so you never have to put a project on pause while you wait for a full charge. This technology provides a full charge in less than 40 minutes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Makita drill

Makita drills and drivers start at $70 but usually cost at least $120 with a battery and charger. If you want a kit that comes with two tools, expect to spend anywhere between $170-$300.

What ARE the best Makita drillS to buy?

Top Makita drill

Makita LXT Combo Kit

What you need to know: This complete set comes with two workhorse drills and a loaded toolbox of premium features.

What you’ll love: Although these drills are lightweight, they have a mighty 18V battery that delivers up to 1,500 inch-pounds of torque at 3,200 RPM. Thanks to the brushless motor, you can deliver maximum power for up to 50% longer per charge than brush-motor options. To top it all off, Makita included an impact driver in this kit so you can take on materials such as metal and masonry.

What you should consider: Even for a comprehensive set from a renowned brand, this kit is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Makita drill for the money

Makita Sub-Compact Driver/Drill

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded drill that can complete everyday tasks without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: This driver/drill hybrid from Makita is a versatile tool designed for tight spaces. It has a variable speed transmission capable of putting out 1,700 RPM, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power. Thanks to its compact size and efficient motor, this Makita can run all day long. And the dual under-bit LED lights to help illuminate your work area.

What you should consider: Battery and charger have to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Makita Sub-Compact Combo Kit

What you need to know: This compact kit is the young sibling of the full-sized set listed previously, and it comes with many of the same accessories and technology in a smaller package.

What you’ll love: If you need a lightweight drill that packs a lot of power into a small package, then look no further. This compact drill and driver kit has a long battery life and works well in small spaces, making it an ideal purchase for new homeowners or renters. The drill puts out 1,700 RPM, and the driver can deliver 350 inch-pounds of torque. Also, both the drill and driver have a three-year warranty and weigh less than three pounds, including the battery.

What you should consider: If you want to tackle any large-scale or professional projects, you will need something more heavy-duty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

