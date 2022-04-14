Snow Tools

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
69°
Fayetteville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Josh Duggar Trial
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Bunny money: Average price of Easter basket nears …
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Boil order issued in portion of Alma lifted
Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine: report
Weather Blog: Active weather pattern continues! Strong …
Video
AR ranks 9th of most people living near toxic sites
Weather
Closings and Delays 🏫
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Weather Maps 🗺️
Allergy Report 🤧
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Pig Trail Nation Picks Contest🏀
Ask Mike
Hogville
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Silver Star Nation
Fearless Friday NWA
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Thompson, Jackson Among Key WRs in Arkansas’ Offense
Top Stories
Pooh Paul Ready For Extended Duty at Linebacker
Razorbacks roar back in the 7th inning to take down …
Video
Arkansas’ QBs, WRs Produce Big Plays on Thursday
Softball Ready For Top 15 Match-up With Kentucky
Video
Contests
D-Bat Spring Training Sweepstakes ⚾
Mini Can Variety Pack Snap Of The Day 📷
Energizer Super Weather Kid⚡
Golden Apple🍏
Pig Trail Nation Picks Contest🏀
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hunger Action Month
NWA Remarkable Women for 2022
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Spring Break Staycation🌼
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Bike Rack Sweepstakes from Adventure Subaru🚲
Entertainment News
Spring Break Staycation 🌷
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Arts One Presents “Romeo + Juliet” | A Swordplay …
Video
Top Stories
Hog Fans Rejoice! “HogFest” Returns to Fayetteville
Video
Top Stories
Jackie Robinson’s Legacy 75 years later
Video
Black Music Expo, a Humongous Fungus, & Local Events
Video
Celebrate 50 Years of America’s first national river
Video
Rihanna and baby bump cover Vogue
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company🥅
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
NWA Urology🩺
Prism Aesthetics Medical Spa💋
Solera Dental Spa🦷
Washington Regional’s Your Health🏥
Who is Tim Watson?⚖️
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
About BestReviews
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Station Jobs 📋
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
News App
Weather App
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up