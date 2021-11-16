Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
24°
Fayetteville
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Souper Bowl of Caring 🥣
Josh Duggar Trial
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
NY man’s heart turns to ‘concrete’ after radiation …
Video
Top Stories
Chris Stapleton returning to Walmart AMP this summer
Northwest Medical Center in Springdale names new …
Purina Presents: Meet Buddy in Pet of the Week
Video
Friday, February 18 morning forecast
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays 🏫
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Weather Maps 🗺️
Allergy Report 🤧
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Bowl Bound
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
Medal Count🥇
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Illinois State to Challenge Razorbacks
Top Stories
Mike Neighbors Florida postgame presser
Video
Arkansas signs Hale to new contract
3 Thoughts Related to Arkansas Football
Dave Van Horn Talks Lineup for Opener
Contests
Dr. Pepper $5000 Sweepstakes
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
Remarkable Women
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Donate to Souper Bowl of Caring 🥣
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hunger Action Month
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Hot Holiday Toys
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
“Something Rotten” showing at Arkansas Public Theatre
Video
Top Stories
A Performance from Wesley Allen & the Modern August
Video
Top Stories
Toot Your Horn with Live Jazz & Other Local Happenings
Video
Girls on the Run NWA volunteer opportunities
Video
Battle of the Brands: Galaxy Home Recreation
Video
We Write For You Event: Celebrating Black Authors
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Fence CO
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
About BestReviews
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Station Jobs 📋
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Top Beds Headlines
Best wicker cat bed
Best dog pillow
Best extra-large dog bed
Best memory foam dog bed
Best dog cot
Best cooling dog bed
More Beds
Best Petsmart cat bed
Best cute cat bed
Best calming dog bed
Best Kong dog bed
Best king-size bed-in-a-bag
The best heated cat bed
Most popular Chewy cat bed
News App
Weather App