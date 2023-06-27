Amazon Prime Day is for everyone, including our four-legged friends that also get to reap the benefits of the two-day sale. It may not officially kick off until July 11 through July 12, but you can still start getting ready for the biggest markdowns of the year. To start, check out this list of the best early deals you can buy right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top early access Prime Day pet deals — from travel carriers to pet beds, pet food and more, for up to 40 percent off.

Shop this article: Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier, PetCube Cam and Petkit PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Best early access pet Prime Day deals

Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter 40% OFF COUPON

This bestselling cat litter has 72,000 ratings on Amazon. It’s dust-free and hypoallergenic, so it is ideal for cats with allergies. Since it uses hard-clumping medium grain clay, the litter clumps easily and prevents moisture from reaching the bottom of the box, making it easier to see where your kitty went for a quicker cleanup.

Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier 22% OFF

We are predicting big sales on Amazon’s Amazon Basics collection and right now, there is an Early Access Day deal on this soft-sided travel carrier for pets. This one comes in small, medium and large sizes, and it features comfortable fleece material inside and mesh ventilation for adequate airflow.

PetCube Cam 30% OFF

This camera allows pet parents to keep an eye on their pets while they’re away. It’s equipped with two-way audio and night vision with visibility up to 30 feet in the dark.

Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads 20% OFF

Another hot deal on an Amazon Basics product, these dog and puppy pee pads come in either unscented or scented and have more than 180,000 ratings on Amazon. Each pad in this 100-count package has an anti-streaming quilted pad and a total of five layers for preventing unwanted leaks.

Casper Dog Bed 20% OFF

All sizes of the Casper Dog Bed are now on sale. That includes all colors too — blue, sand, eucalyptus and gray. This dog bed is made with pressure-relieving memory foam and support foam that helps support your dog’s back. For extra head support, it features foam bolsters around the sides, so dogs can sleep or lay comfortably without burying their faces. The cover is also removable and machine-washable for convenient cleanup.

Petkit PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box 20% OFF

Keep the area around the litter box as tidy as possible with this self-cleaning litter box. It automatically scoops poop into the tray below, so the only cleanup you have to do is remove and dump the tray. It scoops poop on its own for 15 days straight and has automatic deodorization that releases after every use. Even better, it connects to Wi-Fi, so you can keep an eye on how it’s working from your phone.

PetLibro Cat Water Fountain 15% OFF COUPON

Made of food-grade stainless steel, this cat water fountain has a three-layer filtration system that provides fresh, flowing water 24/7. That constant flow increases the water’s oxygen content, making for healthier, pure water. It’s Bisphenol A-free and dishwasher-safe too.

FitBark GPS Dog Tracker 40% OFF COUPON

Never lose track of your dog again — especially if they’re a runner that likes to wander off or an escape artist known to dig under the fence. The FitBark GPS Dog Tracker is a battery-operated, waterproof smart collar device that conveniently slips onto the collar your dog already has (it fits most collars up to 1 inch wide). It connects to your phone through a $5.95/month service plan, and with the connecting app, it monitors location, activity, sleep, distance, calories, weight and more.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover 37% OFF

Named the best of the best pet hair remover in our very own testing, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is reusable. Since it does not use sticky tape or any kind of adhesive, it can be used infinitely, so long as you clean it out often. To clean it, press the button, open the tray that catches the hair and discard.

WoPet Smart Pet Camera 33% OFF

Check up on your pet when you’re not at home with this pet monitoring camera. It connects wirelessly to your Wi-Fi, features two-way audio and includes a built-in treat dispenser that allows you to distribute treats remotely.

Pet products to watch this Prime Day

