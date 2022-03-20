Which ab wheels are best?

Often considered a difficult part of the body to exercise and define, abdominal work can be tedious. Yet, the results are rewarding. If you want to strengthen your muscles and build toward that desired six-pack, the good news is you don’t have to do it alone. With a good ab wheel, you can reach your fitness goals in no time.

If you’re in the market for a beginner-friendly ab wheel that has built-in resistance springs for an optimal workout, then the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller Wheel is our top choice.

What to know before you buy an ab wheel

Size and weight

Most ab wheels weigh around 1 to 5 pounds. The weight depends on a few factors, such as the material and size of the wheel. Things like built-in springs for extra resistance may also add to the weight.

As for size, the wheel itself is a major factor. On average, the wheel is around 5 inches in circumference. These smaller ab wheels are fairly compact, meaning you can store them virtually anywhere. Larger ab wheels, especially those with foot pedals, may be up to 13 inches in circumference.

The handles also add some height to ab wheels. They may also give the device an awkward shape, which can be difficult to store in tight spots. Before choosing an ab wheel, measure where you plan to store it to make sure it will fit.

Handles

Most ab wheels come with two handles. The handles themselves often have an ergonomic design to ensure a better, more comfortable grip. Along with two handles, some modern ab wheels also come with two wheels. These wheels sport a wheel with a handle for the user’s left hand and a corresponding wheel and handle for the right hand. These types of ab wheels increase difficulty. They also offer a larger range of exercise options, so you can target different muscles.

Balance and stability

For best results, it’s important to stay balanced and stable when using an ab wheel. Many things contribute to this, such as the material of the wheel and how many wheels there are. Two wheels mean more stability and better balance. If the ab wheel doesn’t have tread, you may end up sliding across the floor instead of rolling as intended.

The surface area of the wheel adds a lot to the stability. Ab wheels that have multiple wheels or a wide singular wheel allow the device to sit upright better. This prevents the ab wheel from tilting to one side and makes it easier for you to keep your balance while working out.

What to look for in a quality ab wheel

Material

There are several components to an ab wheel, such as the handle, grip and resistance springs. Usually, high-quality ab wheels have strong rubber tread on the wheels. They may also have a rubber or foam-coated grip for the handles. Rubber handles are more durable than plastic. In most cases, the wheels themselves are made from hard, durable plastic. Some ab wheels have built-in resistance springs, which are often made with stronger materials like steel.

Grip design

The best handles are strong and coated with rubber or foam. Most have an ergonomic design for maximum comfort and wrist protection. The handle itself should be strong enough to withstand the high amount of force applied to the device.

Foot pedals

Some ab wheels come with mounted or built-in foot pedals near the wheel itself. Foot pedals allow you to target other areas, such as your back, arms or legs. If you want something with more versatility, consider an ab wheel with removable foot pedals.

Tread

Rubber tread or another tread solution is essential for keeping the ab wheel stable during use. Tread prevents the wheels from slipping on the floor, thus boosting performance. Ideally, an ab wheel with strong tread allows you to push and pull the wheel effectively without it feeling too easy.

Built-in resistance

Some ab wheels come with built-in resistance springs made from carbon or stainless steel. These springs increase the intensity of the workout by making it more difficult to push the wheel away from you. Some of these springs also aid in rolling the wheel back into its original position.

How much you can expect to spend on an ab wheel

Lower-end models cost around $15 and are suitable for general ab workouts. For a midrange, double-wheeled option with a reliable rubber tread and foot pedals, expect to pay between $30-$50.

Ab wheel FAQ

Are there any safety concerns or risks with an ab wheel?

A. Any form of exercise comes with some level of risk. Improper use of an ab wheel could cause unnecessary strain on the lower back or pulled ligaments or muscles. Maintain proper form to help prevent any issues. Refrain from pushing yourself too far or too fast until you get used to using it.

Do ab wheels reduce stomach fat?

A. An ab wheel can help reduce general fat, but it’s difficult to target fat in the stomach. If fat reduction is your goal, maintain a healthy diet and introduce a variety of other exercises to your routine, such as crunches, plank pose and sit-ups.

What else can I do with an ab wheel?

A. With foot pedals, you can use an ab wheel to exercise other areas like your legs and back. There are also several ways to exercise with an ab wheel. For example, you can use it to stay in plank pose and build core strength. Check online or consult with a physical trainer for an exercise routine that incorporates the many uses of an ab wheel.

What’s the best ab wheel to buy?

Top ab wheel

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller Wheel

What you need to know: This ab wheel has extra features, such as built-in spring resistance and high-density foam kneepads, which is great for beginners.

What you’ll love: With built-in spring resistance, an extra wide tread for added stability and angled hand grips, this ab wheel may help maximize performance and gains. Plus, it has an ergonomic handle to help relieve pressure or strain on the wrists.

What you should consider: The springs make it easier for beginners, but they also may make the exercises too easy for more advanced users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ab wheel for the money

Fitnessery Ab Machine

What you need to know: With a wide wheel for maximum traction, this ab wheel is perfect for any type of surface.

What you’ll love: Along with excellent traction and a nonslip rubber wheel, this item has foam-coated handles for a comfortable, secure grip. It is also large enough to keep those with bigger hands or knuckles from scraping along the floor. The ab wheel comes with kneepads.

What you should consider: The included kneepads aren’t the highest quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elite Sportz Ab Wheel

What you need to know: The double-wheel design adds stability, and this lightweight ab wheel works great for individuals of average size.

What you’ll love: The wheels are stable and smooth enough to use on various floor types. This ab wheel has nonslip handles for added grip. This model is also easy to transport.

What you should consider: If you have larger hands, you may want to consider a different option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

