What are the best Under Armour golf shorts?

Golf takes a lot of practice and patience. The right swing fundamentals go a long way in helping you score low. But the right fashion does, too, since a comfortable golfer swings more freely and probably has a better mental approach to the game.

For the hottest days and warmest climates, golf shorts are the perfect choice to maintain a full range of motion for your golf game. Under Armour is one of the leading golf apparel brands and offers a wide array of golf shorts. For their lightweight design and reputation for supreme comfort, the best of these are the Under Armour Men’s Drive Shorts.

What to know before you buy Under Armour golf shorts

What is the best length of golf shorts?

Golf shorts typically come with an inseam between 7 to 12 inches. Shorter inseams work better for shorter golfers. The length of golf shorts, though, is a matter of preference. Some golfers like a little space above the knee for greater flexibility, while others prefer the shorts fall at the knee for a longer, sleeker look. The longer inseam may also provide more space at the waist.

What styles of Under Armour golf shorts are there?

Most golf shorts are either tailored or tapered. Tailored shorts are a traditional style with a waistband, belt loops and hip pockets. Tapered shorts tend to narrow at the bottom and give a tighter, more athletic look.

Under Armour also offers field shorts, which have half of an elastic waistband in the back and a drawstring front for adjusting the tension and providing plenty of space for swinging.

There are also skorts, which combine shorts with a skirt for a classic look with greater functionality.

What shorts are best for humid, rainy climates?

Under Armour golf shorts come with patented Storm technology that repels water while maintaining breathability. The durable water-resistant finish channels water away from the shorts to keep golfers dry and cool.

What to look for in quality Under Armour golf shorts

Material

Under Armour golf shorts are made from polyester and, often, a blend of elastic and nylon. Polyester is lightweight, looks stylish and helps repel water. The nylon and elastic increase the shorts’ flexibility.

Four-way stretching

Golf shorts have four-way stretching, which lets the material stretch both vertically and horizontally to increase range of motion.

Moisture wicking

Moisture-wicking material draws sweat away from the skin and moves it to the shorts’ surface to evaporate. This design innovation is essential on the warmest days.

Colors

Under Armour golf shorts come in a wide array of colors and patterns meant to complement your shirt and shoes. Many can be wore off the course in casual settings. Explore your retail options since some merchants offer different colors.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour golf shorts

They are priced between $65-$80, with the Tech line listed slightly lower between $55-65. This makes it easy for golfers to pick the right pair without having to worry about large price fluctuations.

Under Armour golf shorts FAQ

Do golf shorts require belts?

A. Most Under Armour golf shorts have belt loops for the many styles of golf belts. Some golfers prefer to play without a belt if the shorts are tight enough to stay up, or perhaps they wear their golf shirt outside the shorts. Only Under Armour field shorts come with a drawstring and no belt requirement.

What is the best way to wash Under Armour golf shorts?

A. Under Armour recommends washing golf shorts on a cold cycle with similar colors and drying on low. Bleach, softeners and dry cleaning should all be avoided.

What is a skort?

A. A skort is a combination of a skirt and golf shorts. The shorts are attached underneath to give you the classic look of a skirt with the functional support and comfort of shorts. They are popular both on and off the course in casual settings.

What are the best Under Armour golf shorts to buy?

Top Under Armour golf shorts

Under Armour Men’s Drive Shorts

What you need to know: Known for their comfort, these are regular fit with a button closure waistband and 10-inch inseams.

What you’ll love: Made from a 90-10 polyester-elastane blend, the material is four-way stretching for flexibility. The shorts feature four flat front pockets and have the Storm technology for repelling water.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the inseam measurements are slimmer than other styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour golf shorts for the money

Under Armour Men’s Tech Shorts

What you need to know: These affordable shorts have a loose fit and are designed to be lightweight and durable.

What you’ll love: They are polyester with four-way stretching material. They have four flat front pockets and moisture-wicking properties. The shorts come without a liner to reduce overall bulk and make them extra light.

What you should consider: It’s challenging to find shorts in odd sizes for this style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Links Golf Shorts

What you need to know: These are lightweight and designed for a perfect fit with an adjustable waistband.

What you’ll love: The shorts are regular cut, with 9-inch inseams. Made from a polyester-elastic blend, they have four-way stretch material and four pockets. They are durable and flexible.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed in the limited number of available colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

