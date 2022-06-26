Which skateboard deck is best?

A skateboard deck is where you can put your personality into your board, choosing a style or graphic that speaks to you. If you’re building your first skateboard or you haven’t bought a fresh deck in a while, the wide range of choices can seem overwhelming.

Start by getting the specs — such as size and concave — right, then choose a graphic you love. If you want a deck from a big-name skateboard brand with plenty of size and graphic choices, Enjoi Skateboard Decks are the way to go.

What to know before you buy a skateboard deck

Size

Standard skateboards are all roughly the same length. It’s the width that makes the most difference and is the measurement listed when you look at skateboard deck sizes. Most decks measure between 7.5-8.5 inches across. Smaller decks are lighter and easier to flip, while wider decks feel more stable. A wide, stable base is great for riding transitions, like bowls, ramps and pipes, so most transition skaters will want a board between 8.38-8.5 inches. Most street skaters want smaller, lighter boards that are easier to flip, generally between 7.5-8 inches. New skaters will appreciate a stable board and aren’t likely to be landing kickflips any time soon, so something around 8-8.5 inches is ideal.

Shape

Most people opt for a standard shape skateboard deck, as these are a versatile choice whether you want to carve a bowl, ride vert, or perform flip tricks, grinds, slides and other street skating moves. However, you can also buy retro-style cruiser style boards that are extra-wide with short, tapered noses and wide tails. These aren’t great for flip tricks and are only passable for transitions, but they’re great for getting from Place A to Place B, especially when paired with large, soft wheels.

What to look for in a quality skateboard deck

Concave

The concave of a skateboard deck is its width-wise curve edge to edge. Decks with a mellow concave have a more stable and comfortable feeling that’s great for cruising, while steep concave decks give skaters more control and can make it easier to land flip tricks. If you’re unsure what you like, opt for a medium concave deck.

Kick

The kick refers to the angle of the nose and tail. A deck with sharp kick takes more effort to pop but gives you more pop when you get there, whereas a deck with shallow kick takes less effort to pop but gives you less pop.

Graphic

The graphic on the underside of the deck is what lets you personalize your board. It won’t help you land your first ollie or perfect your feeble grind, but it’s okay to like a skateboard deck just because it looks cool. Skate companies often release decks with limited edition graphics in addition to their core offerings, so you’ll need to snap them up quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a skateboard deck

The majority of skateboard decks cost between $50-$80, though you’ll pay less for blank decks and more for sought-after decks with limited edition graphics.

Skateboard deck FAQ

Is it hard to build your own skateboard?

A. When you buy a skateboard deck, you’re buying just that—the deck, not the complete board. You’ll need to buy the trucks, wheels, bearings and grip tape separately and assemble your board. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to build a skateboard yourself with just a skate tool and a sharp knife or scalpel to trim the grip tape. You can find plenty of tutorials online with step-by-step instructions on how to build your board.

What’s the best deck for a skateboard?

A. The best deck for a skateboard is one you feel comfortable riding, as it won’t make a huge difference to the performance of the board. Your trucks, wheels and bearings are arguably more important. Most skaters opt for a deck made by a reputable skate brand. Popular choices include Santa Cruz, Element, Enjoi, Girl, Blind, Zero, Almost, Powell Peralta and Chocolate. However, people who regularly skate and tend to wear out their boards may choose to buy cheap blank decks.

What ARE the best skateboard deckS to buy?

Top skateboard deck

Enjoi Skateboard Decks

What you need to know: These solid decks come from a well-known skate brand with a range of graphic choices available.

What you’ll love: This deck is available in sizes from 7.75 inches to a whopping 9 inches, though not all designs come in all sizes. Their relatively mellow kick and concave make them comfortable for beginners to rise, though experienced skaters, including some pros, also use Enjoi decks.

What you should consider: Some experienced skaters would prefer a sharper kick and steeper concave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skateboard deck for the money

Moose Blank Skateboard Deck

What you need to know: A blank skateboard deck that’s an affordable choice for anyone who wants to decorate their own deck or doesn’t care about graphics.

What you’ll love: This deck is made from durable 7-ply Canadian maple. You can choose from a range of sizes between 7.25-8.5 inches. The sharp kick gives you a decent amount of pop for ollies and flip tricks.

What you should consider: It isn’t durable enough to stand up to heavy use over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blind Skateboard Decks

What you need to know: This range of Blind decks has various graphics to choose from, most of which feature the iconic reaper character.

What you’ll love: You can select from a range of board sizes from 7.0-8.375 inches. Most options have a mellow concave that makes them feel comfortable to ride on, but you can find medium and full concave options to more easily perform ollies and flips.

What you should consider: The graphics aren’t to everybody’s taste, and its steep kick isn’t ideal for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

