Which high-end snowboard bindings are best?

Snowboarding is a highly enjoyable activity, but you might risk serious injury if you don’t have the right equipment. The correct board for your riding style is vital, and so are the boots you use.

But those two aspects are dependent on one crucial component to keeping them together: snowboard bindings. If you are looking to jump straight into high-end bindings or want an upgrade, the Burton Malavita EST Snowboard Bindings are an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy high-end snowboard bindings

Know why high-end bindings are better

Affordable bindings function the same as high-end models, but they have several advantages. The most important aspect is the comfort of the rider. Higher-priced bindings offer more padding and softer dampening systems. The clasps are often better to operate, and the materials used in construction are more durable. High-end snowboard bindings are usually carbon or aluminum.

The fit is important for safety

Just like regular shoes and snowboarding boats, the fit of binding plays a critical role in your comfort and safety. They are available in different sizes, and you must know what the correct size for you will be. To maintain control of your board, you must ensure a snug fit between the bindings and the boots.

Decide on the flex of the binding

If you are looking for high-end bindings, then you probably know which amount of flex you prefer. But if you aren’t sure, keep in mind that type of snowboarding you’ll be doing. The flex is determined by the materials used, and the softer the bindings are, the easier it is to control the board. A stiffer flex could work well for those who are more steady on their feet during flips and grabs.

What to look for in quality high-end snowboard bindings

Highbacks made from carbon

Bindings are available in various construction materials, with plastic being the most affordable but less durable. For an excellent pair of bindings, look for ones made from carbon or aluminum. They can often be double the price of entry-level bindings, but they will last a lot longer, give you more control and fit better over your boots.

Tool-free adjustment

Carving downhill or doing grabs in a halfpipe is not a lot of fun when you need to stop every so often to pull out your screwdriver to make a few adjustments. That is why tool-free adjustment bindings are great. If you want to set the straps or the highback at a different angle, you just pop them into position and off you go.

Cushioning for softer landings

While high-end snowboard bindings have a variety of advantages over entry-level designs, the best feature is the added padding and cushioning. By having more materials underneath your feet, cushioning makes for softer landings by absorbing any shocks. The cushions are often made from a gel material built into the binding’s baseplate.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end snowboard bindings

The average price of high-end snowboard bindings will depend on the manufacturer and any additional features. Top-quality bindings can retail for $300-$400, but excellent bindings are available at more affordable prices, usually $200-$300.

High-end snowboard bindings FAQ

Are there different bindings for men and women?

A. There are, but that doesn’t mean you have to use them. All bindings work well for all genders. Some bindings are manufactured to match the snowboard boots.

When do you need to take off the bindings?

A. Unlike snow skis, the bindings on a snowboard can be taken off when needed. During operation out in the field, there shouldn’t be a need to do so, but it is a good idea to remove them when the board is placed in storage over the summer.

What are the best high-end snowboard bindings to buy?

Top high-end snowboard binding

Burton Malavita EST Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: These are the perfect snowboard bindings if you want responsiveness and precise control, as well as reduced fatigue.

What you’ll love: The flexible footbed offers the possibility for a variety of stances. A dual-compartment baseplate provides better balance.

What you should consider: The bindings are perfect for responsiveness and comfort, but there are reports of them being more difficult to buckle than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end snowboard binding for money

Bent Metal TRANSFER Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: The Transfer bindings are perfect as a first-time high-end purchase, as they provide a medium flex with an adjustable heel cup.

What you’ll love: These bindings have a forward lean block, which allows you to lean in four different positions. The toe strap can be adjusted through drop-down pins, while the nylon polymer highback supports the boot spine fully. The drive plate is made from magnesium fiber for more comfort and responsiveness.

What you should consider: While it does have cushioning built-in, the bindings aren’t as shock-absorbing as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Burton Cartel X Men’s Snowboard Bindings

What you need to know: Burton is a trusted brand for snowboarding gear, and the Cartel bindings are perfect for absorbing hard landings.

What you’ll love: These bindings use the Re:Flex FullBED cushioning system, which is perfect for absorbing hard landings from jumps and flips. The base plate is made from the same material throughout, ensuring responsiveness. The bindings are universally compatible with all current snowboard mounting systems.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the two strap doesn’t always grip the toe as tightly as they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

