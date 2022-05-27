Which Captain America figures are best?

Captain America was introduced in 1941 and inspired children living through World War II. However, his stories were discontinued following the war’s conclusion. When Marvel resurrected him in 1964, he, once more, went on to become an iconic superhero.

Naturally, Captain America action figures have also been popular among children. He has featured as a primary character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, increasing his popularity as an action figure even further. The Marvel Avengers: Titan Hero Series: Captain America action figure will keep fans of all ages happy.

What to know before you buy a Captain America figure

Buying any Marvel toy requires a little knowledge of the characters beforehand. This may be a little daunting for someone buying a gift for a child or a fan with little prior knowledge.

Version

Captain America’s most widely known alter ego is Steve Rogers. However, other characters have held the captain’s mantle. More recently, in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the shield was passed to Sam Wilson, the character who was The Falcon in the MCU movies. This character will take the helm in the planned “Captain America 4.” This may be confusing for those not too familiar with the storylines.

Period

Captain America was first known for fighting Nazis. Both the comic books and the first MCU movie reflect this. However, after crashing into an icy wasteland, Captain America was frozen and resurrected 70 years later. This enabled him to fight in the modern MCU world among other beloved characters in the Avengers movies. There are different Captain America action figures from these periods based on both comic-book and movie iterations.

Exhibit or toy?

You can use all action figures for both. Toys should be sturdy and bashable, while those for display purposes should be articulated and well-detailed. These are the two main reasons for wanting an action figure and should be considered when buying.

What to look for in a quality Captain America figure

Movement of joints

Regular action figures designed for being bashed around often don’t have as many points of articulation. All basic figures should have movement in the hips and shoulders. Premium display figures should be highly articulated and be able to make numerous varieties of action poses.

Detail

Detailing techniques are of a very high standard nowadays, and figures should look like the versions they are based on, both facially and in attire. The sculpting on the face should resemble actors Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie if those are the versions they represent.

Accessories

Any Captain America figure should have a shield, first and foremost. However, any accessories should match the era and storylines from which the action figure is derived. This collectible Captain America figure is designed for display purposes and is based on “The Avengers: Endgame” version. He wields Thor’s hammer as he did in that movie.

How much you can expect to spend on a Captain America figure

As with many action figures, collectibles with sophisticated detailing and articulation can cost several hundred dollars. At the same time, a sturdy ready-for-battle figure often costs as little as $10. Figures in the $20-$50 range should feature a good range of detail and articulation.

Captain America figure FAQ

What are the most popular characters to buy with Captain America?

A. You can buy any Marvel superhero together with Captain America. He has been around long enough and teamed up with most of them in both the comics and the movies. The main antagonist in the Captain America stories is The Red Skull. Children and fans alike will enjoy pitting those two against each other.

Will Captain America remain a popular character?

A. With the charismatic Anthony Mackie scheduled to play an all-new Captain America after finally taking up the shield following Steve Rogers’ retirement in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the future looks bright for the character.

What are the best Captain America figures to buy?

Top Captain America figure

Marvel Avengers: Titan Hero Series: Captain America

What you need to know: A good-old wholesome Captain America displaying his iconic comic-book look.

What you’ll love: This sturdy 12-inch figure features a vibrantly colorful comic-book design. The strong jawline and mean stare resembles a comic-book iteration rather than the MCU look and will be a hit with all fans.

What you should consider: It isn’t the most articulated Captain America. Therefore, he won’t do varieties of action poses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America figure for the money

Marvel Avengers: Titan Hero Series: Sam Wilson’s Captain America

What you need to know: Based on the most recent version of the MCU Captain America, this figure will appeal to fans of the Disney+ show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

What you’ll love: Featuring detachable Falcon wings and the iconic shield, this is the new MCU Captain America that has also been featured in the comic books. The detail resembles actor Anthony Mackie, and the new design is vividly colored.

What you should consider: Some online reviewers have shown dissatisfaction with some minor paintwork issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Legends Series: Captain America: The First Avenger with Peggy Carter

What you need to know: This figure will appeal to fans of the original Captain America MCU movie “The First Avenger.”

What you’ll love: This Captain America fought battles in World War II alongside his true love, Peggy Carter. The detail and accessories are accurate to the movie, and the facial features represent the actors well. The figures feature numerous articulation points, enabling varieties of action poses.

What you should consider: This figure doesn’t have the famous Captain America suit and could be a disappointment to younger fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.