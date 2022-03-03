Which Demon Slayer action figure is best?

To say that Demon Slayer has achieved mainstream popularity would be an understatement. The story follows Tanjiro, a teenager who must become a demon slayer to avenge the massacre of his family while attempting to cure his sister from becoming a demon. The anime, based on a manga, has spawned a movie and countless merchandise, including several lines of beautiful action figures.

BaseThe best Demon Slayer action figure you can buy is the SEGA Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba SPM Figure Kamado Tanjiro. This figure features a determined Tanjiro in an attack pose with his iconic green checkered jacket.

What to know before you buy a Demon Slayer action figure

Mature content

The Demon Slayer anime has been noted for having some adult themes and content, such as excessive blood, gore and violence. There are also elements of horror, including demons that eat humans in gruesome ways. It’s worth being cautious about who you purchase a Demon Slayer figure for. If it is for a child, make sure they are mature enough to understand the implications of the images being shown. Even though the action figures don’t show that much violence, they may be inspired to start watching the show or copying some of the actions depicted by the figures, such as swinging swords or playing with fire.

Different manufacturers

SEGA, Nampresto and Namfzx are just a few of the manufacturers that are currently producing Demon Slayer figures. Because of their unique production methods, each figure is slightly different. Some, like Bell Fine’s Rengoku figure, is 1:8 scale and features incredible detailing of even the background flames, resulting in a price tag that is well into the hundreds. On the other hand, SEGA produces more minimalistic figures, which are more affordable. It all depends on the level of detail you are looking for.

No points of articulation

Unlike American action figures, which come with several accessories and can be posed in multiple ways, Japanese action figures tend to be static, posed on a base or a stand. Instead of focusing on how many points of articulation the action figure has, they focus on the expression, pose and detail of the figure itself. Don’t expect to play with these Demon Slayer action figures, as these are more for displaying on a shelf or in a cabinet.

What to look for in a quality Demon Slayer action figure

Color

The Demon Slayer anime has by far one of the most visually-stunning animations in recent history. The best figures are able to take that imagery and produce it in three dimensions, without sacrificing quality for cost control. Always ensure that the figure you are getting has colors that match not only the packaging art, but the show art as well. Color accuracy and painting accuracy are two of the most important elements when it comes to finding the right Demon Slayer action figure.

Construction

These figures are meant to stand on their own, not meant to be played with. As such, it only makes sense to find a figure that can stand without wobbling and is made of materials that won’t chip off or break easily over time. Don’t settle for cheaply moulded plastic with brittle parts.

Proportion/Size

Demon Slayer typically features realistic proportions when it comes to their characters. There are a few manufacturers, like Funko, that may produce “chibi” or cute, small versions of the characters, but mostly they will resemble the proportions seen on the show. You should also consider the size of the figure you are purchasing. While there’s nothing wrong purchasing a smaller figure, the big ones will most likely increase in value over the years.

Packaging

Whether you are a collector or you just want your figure to arrive safely, packaging is of the utmost importance. Most figures will arrive in a card box with official branding and licensing and a cardboard, plastic or foam insert to keep the figure from breaking or shifting during transit.

How much you can expect to spend on a Demon Slayer action figure

The cheapest Demon Slayer figures start at around $12, with basic designs and limited detail. The most expensive Demon Slayer figures can fetch for over $600 and features incredible detail down to the background set and accessories.

Demon Slayer FAQ

Why is it called Demon Slayer?

A. The show is set in a world where demons consume humans to achieve powers and longer life. The main character, Tanjiro Kamada, enlists to become a demon slayer, an elite group of warriors not recognized by the national government to kill demons.

What are figures made from?

A. The materials used in the Demon Slayer figures vary by manufacturer. Typically, they will be made of PVC plastic.

What’s the best Demon Slayer figure to buy?

Top Demon Slayer figure

SEGA Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba SPM Figure Kamado Tanjiro

What you need to know: Own a figure of the main character from Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamada, posed in a battle-ready stance.

What you’ll love: The figure looks highly detailed, from Tanjiro’s scar to the grain on his wooden box.

What you should consider: You will have to assemble this figure together before it can be displayed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Demon Slayer figure for the money

BanPresto – Demon Slayer Volume 9 Shinobu Kocho Figure

What you need to know: Produced by Banpresto, this figure of Shinobu Kocho is elegant as it is affordable.

What you’ll love: The paint detail is remarkable, as it is very accurate to the show version of the character.

What you should consider: The packaging could be improved, as it is simply cardboard with little protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TAMASHII NATIONS Kamado Tanjiro -Breath of Water- Demon Slayer

What you need to know: One of the more dramatic renditions of Tanjiro in a figure form, this one features Tanjiro attacking with a swirl of water around him.

What you’ll love: This figure captures one of Tanjiro’s iconic moves, Breath of Water, in a highly stylized and detailed way.

What you should consider: The packaging is relatively brittle. While you don’t have to worry about your figure getting damaged, the box may break on transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

