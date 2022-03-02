Which Lion King toy is best?

The release of the 2019 live-action film “The Lion King” introduced a new generation to “hakuna matata,” and with it came the same love for Simba and his friends that the older generations have for the original animated film.

Parents who grew up watching the original 1994 animated film may be feeling a little nostalgic seeing the new and original versions of their favorite characters back in stores. While nostalgia is great, there’s no need to go digging in the back of your parent’s basement for the Lion King toys you played with growing up. Find the nostalgia in the new because there is a lot of it. This new and improved version of the Lion King means countless new and improved toys from both the live-action and the animated film that you and your kids will love.

The voices behind the characters may be different, and the imaging may be shockingly realistic, but it is still the same story many of us know and love. With the help of BestReviews’ best Lion King toys buyer guide, finding the right Lion King toys for your kid is easy.

Best live-action Lion King toys

Hasbro Disney The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba Interactive Plush Toy

This Lion King toy brings Simba to life with sound and motion features. It has more than 100 different sounds and will respond to your child’s touch. Your child can feed Simba and watch while he bounces around a make-believe jungle. This large animatronic Simba is the best of the best, and with every cute phrase, roar and purr, you and your child will surely fall in love. Get ready to roar with this Simba interactive toy, but keep in mind that while this is the ultimate Lion King toy, batteries are not included.

Disney’s The Lion King Nuzzling Simba & Nala Plush

When it comes to getting a good deal, you can’t go wrong with two characters for the price of one. This Simba and Nala toy has a magnetic feature located at the top of their heads that makes this iconic duo appear as if they are nuzzling, just like in the movie. Not only is this set adorable, but it’s perfect for sharing, guaranteeing that your children will have fun acting out scenes from the film with two of the main heroes.

Lion King Live Action 7″ Bean Plush – Pumbaa

“The Lion King” live-action film had a fantastic cast, from Beyonce to Donald Glover, and hearing Seth Rogen as Pumbaa truly made an already funny character funnier. If your child could not stop giggling during the scenes with Pumbaa, they will love how this small plush Pumbaa says phrases from the movie. All you’ll need to do is insert the batteries included with your purchase, then press his paws to activate the sounds.

Funko Pop! Disney The Lion King Scar Flocked Exclusive

Every story has its villain, and Scar is the villain of this tale. This live-action collectible of Scar has realistic features, such as its fur-like coat that replicates that of the lion in the newer film. If Scar is your child’s favorite Disney villain, then this Funko Pop! is what you need, and it even includes a protector case to help it stay in perfect condition.

Best animated Lion King toys

MONOPOLY Game Disney The Lion King Edition

Not only could this item be considered a collector’s piece, but it is also a game that you and your child will love playing together. The six-character tokens will excite any fan of the film, but be mindful of the small Monopoly tokens becoming choking hazards. This twist on a classic game is recommended for kids 8 years and older, and it will get them thinking as they strategize to buy up Pride Land property. The title deed cards feature iconic scenes from the movie, and the pride rock cardholder plays pride rock music. This Lion King-inspired Monopoly set will complete any family game-night collection.

Basic Fun Official Mash’ems Super Sphere

Mash’ems are a popular toy item, making this Lion King set a must-have for kids who are fans of the original movie. In this rare set, you get Simba, Scar, Nala, Rafiki and Pumbaa, plus a mystery character that glows in the dark. These squishy collectibles are filled with water and are so soft that your child won’t be able to keep their hands off them. Since this set comes with multiple characters from the movie, you can’t go wrong when gifting it to a “Lion King” fan.

Disney The Lion King Pumbaa Plush

Many of us can vividly recall the scene where Simba first meets Timon and Pumbaa, and they sing “Hakuna matata” while eating bugs. This scene is heartwarming yet a little icky for those without an appetite for bugs. Nevertheless, it is an iconic part of the story that many love, and this plush Pumbaa with bugs in his mouth perfectly illustrates that iconic scene. This Pumbaa stands at 14 inches tall, making him an excellent make-believe prop. The bugs are attached to his mouth via a string, so there’s no need to worry about them going missing.

Crayola Lion King Pages & Markers Color Wonder Pad and Markers

Let your kid’s imagination soar with this mess-free “Lion King” coloring book. This coloring book contains 18 pages of “Lion King” images and five color wonder markers. The color wonder markers are invisible when not used on color wonder paper, so there is no need to worry about accidentally coloring on tables or floors. The markers are safe and easy to take with you when traveling. Your kids will love coloring Simba, Timon and many more characters, while you will love the mess-free crafting solution.

