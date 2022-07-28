You can save money and space by purchasing a blender/food processor combo rather than two separate appliances.

Which blender/food processor combos are best?

While they’re commonly confused, blenders and food processors are two distinct kitchen appliances. A blender/food processor combo is ideal when you want the pureeing power of a blender and the chopping capabilities of a food processor without filling your kitchen cabinets to the brim.

Finding the right one for your kitchen is a matter of working out which features are important to you. For instance, if you have a large household, capacity might be vital, or you might prioritize high wattage for crushing ice or making smooth peanut butter.

What is a blender/food processor combo?

Blenders are great for pureeing or liquidizing ingredients with a watery component, such as soups, smoothies and sauces. Food processors are great for chopping, mincing and shredding dry ingredients. Blender/food processor combos do both equally well.

Although some exceptions exist where the same bowl or jug blends and processes, most have separate blender jugs and food processor bowls that fit onto the same base. This way, you get the same level of performance as you’d expect from a dedicated blender or food processor but with less cabinet or counter space taken up.

What to look for in a blender/food processor combo

Food processor bowl

Bowl capacity can range from around 3 to 9 cups.

Those with 5- to 6-cup capacities can usually slice and shred in addition to chopping but are best for smaller households. Large: Anyone who lives in large households or cooks from scratch regularly should pick a large 7- to 9-cup capacity food processor bowl.

Blades and discs

Food processors should come with blades for chopping, mincing and dicing as well as discs that shred and slice ingredients. Some also have dough hooks or dough blades for kneading dough. Make sure your processor includes all the blades and discs you need.

Blender jug

Full-size blender jugs hold around 56 to 72 ounces, but you can also find more compact offerings of around 40 to 50 ounces. If you’re short on space and live in a small household, you may find a compact jug suits you better than a full-size one. However, blenders that are too small can become annoying when you’re trying to make soup or frozen drinks for a crowd and have to do so in several batches.

Personal blending cups

Some blender/food processor hybrids come with one or more personal blending cups as well as the standard jug. These are great for making personal servings of smoothies or juices. If smoothie-making is among the primary reasons you need a blender, compact blending cups are handy additions.

Power

The watt rating tells you how powerful an appliance is. Blender/food processor combos can have motors with anywhere from 500 to 2,000 watts, though few offer more than 1,500 watts. If you want a powerful blender that can crush ice and make silky-smooth sauces, opt for at least 1,200 watts.

Speed settings

Most blenders and food processors have several speed settings. This helps you blend more effectively by starting on the lowest setting and gradually increasing. You generally don’t need to worry about speed settings as much when using the food processor attachment.

Programs

You’ll find some appliances with preset programs — for smoothies or frozen drinks, for instance. This takes the guesswork out of getting the best results.

Best blender/food processor combos under $100

Goodful by Cuisinart Food Processor/Blender Combo

This affordable appliance doesn’t pack a huge punch, but it’s solid and reliable. It’s great for anyone who doesn’t need to do heavy-duty blending. The jug holds 56 ounces, while the 3-cup processor attachment is great for chopping.

Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Food Processor Attachment

With a 1,200-watt motor behind it, you can easily take on heavy-duty tasks, such as crushing ice and making nut butters. The 5-cup processor bowl comes with blades for chopping and a disc for slicing and shredding.

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender

This compact hybrid blender has a 40-ounce jug, a personal blending cup and a 3-cup vegetable chopper. The wave action system in the blender gives you smoother results with no need to stir or scrape down the sides.

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor

The compact size of this appliance makes it a great choice for households of one or two. The blender jug has a capacity of 48 ounces, and the processor bowl has capacity of 3 cups.

Best blender/food processor combos over $100

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Thanks to its 1,500-watt motor, large 72-ounce blender jug and 8-cup food processor bowl, this is a great choice for people who are serious about cooking. It also comes with two personal blending cups that are great for smoothies.

Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor

The 500-watt motor is perfect for food processing, but it lacks the punch needed for heavy-duty blending tasks. However, it’s an excellent processor with an 8-cup capacity, so it’s perfect for buyers who mainly want to shred, slice and chop, only occasionally blending.

Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System

With a 1,200-watt motor, this powerful appliance includes a 72-ounce blender jug, a personal blending cup and a food processor attachment. The 5-cup processor bowl comes with regular blades, a dough hook and discs for slicing and shredding.

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio Blender/Food Processor

This three-in-one appliance has a full size blender jug, two personal blender cups and a processor bowl, complete with blades and discs. It has low- and high-speed settings, plus preset programs for crushed ice and smoothies.

