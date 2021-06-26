1 arrested, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Lieutenant Don Cobb reported Saturday that officers responded to a hit-and-run with injury at 1820 Phoenix Ave.

The suspect vehicle driven by Erik Berrios collided hit a motorcycle as both were headed westbound on Phoenix.

Police said that according to Berrios, he and his passengers were travelling in the outside lane planning to eat at Jerry Neal’s when they changed their minds at the last minute and tried to change lanes to go to Hardee’s. Berrios hit the motorcycle while attempting the lane change.

Berrios then reportedly left the scene of the accident but returned a short time later.

He was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with head injuries and is reported to be in serious condition. Police say the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

Police are not releasing the name of the motorcycle rider at this time.