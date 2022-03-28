FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free concerts will soon be performed at Riverfront Park in downtown Fort Smith thanks to a grant from the Mortimer & Levitt Foundation.

According to a press release, 64.6 Downtown will bring 10 free, family-friendly concerts beginning May 12 and feature a diverse roster of artists playing along the Arkansas River.

The release notes “Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series” is a partnership between 64.6 Downtown and the City of Fort Smith. Through the series, multiple genres of music will be presented including Norteño, Indie rock, jazz, R&B, Neo soul, folk, blues, Americana, and a unique combo of bluegrass with hip hop.

It is an honor to bring the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series to downtown for a second year. The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation provides exceptional support throughout the year to its grantees. Because of this, we can deliver an array of musical and artistic genres to get our community moving, in an inclusive enviornment listening to live music. In addition, we are pleased to announce a new sponsor, Choctaw Casino & Resort. Talicia Richardson, 64.5 Downtown Executive Director

The series is scheduled to run every Thursday from May 12-July 14. Park opens at 6 p.m., opener is at 7 p.m. and the headliner is at 7:30 p.m.

To view the full artist line-up, visit https://www.646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.