FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series announced to present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public, 5 in Spring and 5 in Fall at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.

According to the press release, 64.6 Downtown will host the series featuring a diverse lineup of high-caliber talent spanning genres including Bachata, R&B, Indie rock, Jazz, and soulful rock.

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, the Levitt AMP Music Series will kick-off the spring series at 6 p.m. on May 11th with Allison Grace as opener followed by headliner Brother Maven, an original three-piece American Rock/Soul band. The spring concerts are scheduled for each Thursday at 6 p.m. from May 11th to June 8th. Also scheduled to perform are Nicky Parrish & Kemistri on May 18th, Big Sam’s Funky Nation on May 25th, Duo Divina on June 1st, and Saving Escape on June 8th.

According to the press release, the fall series is scheduled each Saturday at 6 p.m. from September 2nd to 30th.

To know more about the full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility, visit here.